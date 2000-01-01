FAQ

How can I get my SRD uploaded on Fari Games

If you have an SRD or any kind of free content related to TTRPG that you would like uploaded on Fari Games, you need to provide me:

- The name of your product

- The name of the author

- It's license (e.g. CC-BY 4)

- A logo to use for the product image (any kind of dimension is fine)

- Any fonts (from google fonts) that you would like the document to use on the site

- A markdown ( *.md ) document that contains all of the text you would like to be accessible on the site.Then, contact me with all that information, and we will make that a reality!

How can I create a Fari App character sheet for my game and make it accessible to everyone

If you haven't created a sheet yet, you can start with blank new sheet. Once your character sheet is finished, simply contact me and I will add it to the app ASAP.P.S. Don't forget to credit yourself in the sheet for the awesome work you did.