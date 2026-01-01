The captain kneels in the hold, lips moving with prayers not meant for mortal tongues, leaving the crew to fend for themselves. What truths lie in the captain’s visions? Who stalks you as prey? Why do the stars gutter and die above you? What are those monoliths rising like teeth from the deep?

A rules-bright souls-like pirate TTRPG of cursed seas and daring crews.

Sail into storm-choked waters where every roll of the bones could bring treasure, ruin, or something far stranger. Boundless Tides is a fast-playing, story-driven RPG designed for short sessions or full campaigns of swashbuckling adventure and creeping dread.

The world is against you, filled with unimaginable horrors, crushing stress, and ever-looming darkness. Play until you break. Then stand back up and keep playing.

Sail into storm-choked waters where every roll of the bones could bring treasure, ruin, or something far stranger. Boundless Tides is a fast-playing, story-driven RPG designed for short sessions or full campaigns of swashbuckling adventure and creeping dread.

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