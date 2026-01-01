This bestiary is a conversion of the excellent Cairn 2e Bestiary created by Yochai Gal. The text is licensed under CC-BY-SA 4.0.

This bestiary contains classic high fantasy creatures for games where adventurers delve through dungeons while fantastic beasts soar high in the sky.

Reading Entries

Each creature entry follows this format:

HP : Hit Points the creature has before being taken out.

: Hit Points the creature has before being taken out. HP Armor : Extra HP that absorbs Damage first.

: Extra HP that absorbs Damage first. Detachment : A large group acting as one (see below).

: A large group acting as one (see below). Description : Behavior, traits, and special abilities.

: Behavior, traits, and special abilities. Attacks: Listed at the bottom of each entry. Notation like “4 Damage, 2 strikes” means the creature attacks twice and prompts for multiple Saves. “Blast” means the attack hits all nearby targets.

Detachments

Some creatures are marked as detachments. These represent large groups (armies, swarms) or truly massive creatures (dragons, giants). Detachments:

Deal damage to groups and can target multiple enemies.

Individual attacks against them are impaired (-2 Damage) or impossible.

Are immune to single-target abilities or spells (charm, fear, poison, etc.).

At 0 HP, they are routed or weakened and will flee if possible.

Creating Your Own Creatures

Use these guidelines to create new creatures:

HP: Fragile (1-3), Average (4-6), Tough (7-10), Mighty (11-15), Legendary (16+) Armor: Light (2 HP), Medium (4 HP), Heavy (6 HP) Damage: Light (2), Medium (3-4), Heavy (5-6) Special Abilities: Add one or two that make the creature memorable.

Creatures

Monster Categories

Roll 2D: first for the table (1-2, 3-4, or 5-6), then for the row (1-6).

Table: 1-2

Table: 3-4

Table: 5-6

Acolyte

4 HP, 2 HP Armor

Holy servants bound to a particular deity. Typically travel in groups of four or more.

Carry a holy symbol (Ward once per day).

Attacks Ceremonial dagger: 3 Damage



Aranea

6 HP

Enormous spiders with greenish-black skin and large brains. Can shape shift into human form at will.

Conduct their magical research in dark, web-filled caverns. Carry the Charm and Command spellbooks at all times.

Fire damage against Aranea is enhanced (+2 Damage).

Attacks Bite: 4 Damage



Bandit

4 HP, 2 HP Armor

Outlaws who raid settlements, attack ships, or ambush travelers. Groups of four or more are a detachment.

A detachment always travels with one leader wearing chain mail or similar (4 HP Armor) and a long sword (5 Damage) or crossbow (4 Damage).

Loyal: If half their numbers are taken down, make a Fortune Roll (4D) to see if the rest flees. If the leader dies, the others will flee immediately.

Attacks Short sword: 3 Damage Short bow: 3 Damage



Banshee

8 HP

Incorporeal spirits that linger long after death to haunt the living.

Unharmed by cold, heat, or the elements. Iron weapon damage is enhanced (+2 Damage).

Attacks Ghostly touch: 4 Damage Wail: anyone in earshot makes a Save or gains an “unconscious” Condition



Basilisk

10 HP, 2 HP Armor

Long, serpentine lizards that nest deep below the earth or in brambles just underfoot.

Fighting a Basilisk without meeting its gaze is difficult. Attacks facing it are impaired (-2 Damage).

Attacks Bite: 5 Damage Gaze: a target facing the Basilisk is slowly petrified from the bottom up. Roll 3D, they are completely frozen in a number of rounds equal to Hits + 1. An antidote can be brewed from the Basilisk’s gizzards. The creature’s reflection is harmless



Blink Dog

5 HP

Teleporting canines in service of a powerful master.

Can phase out of reality at will. Melee attacks against them are impaired (-2 Damage).

Attacks Bite: 3 Damage



Blood Elk

4 HP

Born from violence resulting from a greedy or selfish act.

Kill their victims for sustenance, but gains no succor. They are always hungry.

Attacks Horns: 4 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): gores its victims by ripping out their entrails



Boggart

3 HP

Wild, hairy tricksters that prize shiny trinkets above coin.

Boggarts have true names that describe their true nature. Knowing these names gives a person control over them.

The Boggart can bring objects to life, sow confusion, create magical disguises, use telekinesis, and teleport.

Bone Construct

8 HP, 6 HP Armor, detachment

Gigantic, four-armed constructs made of bone and sorcery.

Mindless guardians that stand ready to attack any creature other than their creator.

Attacks Sharpened arms: 4 Damage, 2 strikes



Bugbear

8 HP, 2 HP Armor

Large, goblin-like creatures covered in fur.

Prefer stealth and trickery to gain an advantage.

Often command parties of like creatures (typically goblins).

Attacks Club: 4 Damage



Burrowing Horror

6 HP, 2 HP Armor

Huge insectoids with multiple legs and shiny black eyes. Subsist from dirt, roots, and flesh.

Burrow just beneath surfaces to ambush unsuspecting creatures.

Attacks Bite: 5 Damage Acid squirt: 4 Damage, blast Failed Critical Save (Strength): target loses a body part. Roll 2D: 0 Hits is the Head, 1 Hit is a Leg, 2 Hits is an Arm



Cave Locust

2 HP

Giant plant-eating crickets that dwell in caves. Immune to most types of poison.

Their natural coloration allows them to blend in with the stone. They emit loud shrieks when threatened.

Attacks Bite: 3 Damage



Centaur

6 HP, 2 HP Armor

Creatures with the lower body and legs of a horse, but a humanoid upper body.

Rarely found alone, preferring the company of their own.

Attacks Spear: 4 Damage Short bow: 3 Damage



Cobblehounds

12 HP, 4 HP Armor

Immobile constructs typically used as guardians to great tombs or artifacts.

Unaffected by mundane persuasion techniques, but love a good bone.

Attacks Bite: 5 Damage



Creeping Vines

8 HP

Appear as an inert, typical vine. Attacks passing creatures to use their corpses as fertilizer.

Attacks Vines: 2 Damage, blast Failed Critical Save (Strength): target is pulled into the air where they asphyxiate. Roll 2D, they die in a number of minutes equal to Hits + 1.



Crypt Guardian

12 HP

Animated skeletons clothed in billowing robes. Their eye sockets are hypnotically red. Defend crypts and tombs, but will not attack if left undisturbed.

Non-magical attacks against them are impaired (-2 Damage).

Can teleport any target in eyesight to a random room nearby.

Attacks Ethereal claws: 4 Damage, 2 strikes



Dryad

4 HP

Shy, protective tree spirits that manifest as beautiful, green-skinned humanoids.

Unable to travel far from the tree they are bound to. They perish if the tree is destroyed.

Attacks Knotted arms: 3 Damage Befuddle: target gains a “confused” Condition, gradually moving further and further away from the host tree; Willpower Check once per round to break free



Ettin

10 HP

The two-headed kin of giants. Prefer caves and underground hovels.

Cannot be surprised.

Attacks Club: 5 Damage



Eye of Terror

15 HP

Floating spheres with large mouths, enormous eyes, and several small eyes set atop long stalks.

They are highly intelligent, intensely greedy, and completely insane.

Spells used against them always slip out of control and require a Save to contain it.

Attacks Bite: 4 Damage Spells: Charm, Phobia, Telekinesis, Sleep, Shuffle, Vision.



Frost Elf

14 HP, 2 HP Armor

Beautiful, amoral, and long-lived.

Resistant to most forms of magic.

Attacks Icicle dagger: 3 Damage Spells: Sleep, Teleport, Detect Magic



Gargoyle

8 HP, 6 HP Armor

Magical, slow-moving statues of monstrous winged creatures, typically employed as guards or watchdogs.

Prowl at nights but fear the day, when the sun’s light freezes them in place.

Immune to charms and magical sleep.

Attacks Claws: 4 Damage, 2 strikes



Gelatinous Ooze

8 HP, 2 HP Armor

Large shapeless masses of transparent jelly. Mindlessly hunt for food in dungeons and underground caverns.

Attacks Devouring touch: 4 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): target is engulfed. Roll 3D, they are consumed in a number of rounds equal to Hits + 1 unless freed



Ghost

8 HP

Incorporeal spirits of the restless dead, vulnerable only to magic and specific anointed rites.

Attacks Life drain: 3 Damage Failed Critical Save (Willpower): target possessed, acting only on behalf of the ghost’s whims



Ghoul

6 HP

Grey-skinned man-things wearing shredded clothes that crave only the flesh of the living.

Attacks Elongated claws: 3 Damage, 2 strikes Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains an “infected” Condition from their necrotic wound. Roll 4D, they die in a number of days equal to Hits + 1 unless treated by a priest or skilled healer. If the body is not burned it later rises as a Ghoul as well



Giant Scorpion

8 HP, 2 HP Armor

Horse-sized arachnids commonly found in dry terrain or caverns.

Attacks Claws: 5 Damage, 2 strikes Stinger: 3 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains a “poisoned (necrotic)” Condition as the venom liquefies their insides and permanently reduces their Strength score by 1.



Gnoll

6 HP, 2 HP Armor

Ferocious humanoid hyenas spawned from arcane experiments long ago.

Deadly warriors, they attack as a pack (as detachment) or on their own.

Attacks Spear: 4 Damage



Goblin

4 HP

Small, grotesque humanoids with skin in earthly tones of green, brown, and grey.

Avoid combat, only attacking when advantageous, using hit-and-run tactics.

Sometimes are found using dire wolves as mounts.

Attacks Dagger: 3 Damage Sling: 3 Damage



Green Dragon

12 HP, 6 HP Armor, detachment

Forest-dwelling snakes topped with tall green scales. Collect great hoards of treasure.

Use intelligence and cunning to manipulate the weak into their service.

Attacks Bite: 6 Damage Chlorine Gas: anyone nearby must make a Save to escape its reach or lose 3 HP and gain a “deprived” Condition



Griffon

7 HP, detachment

Ravenous hybrids, with the head and wings of an eagle and the lower body of a lion.

Can be used as mounts if taken young and properly trained.

Fly and attack at astonishing speeds, diving in to scoop up their prey.

Attacks Claws: 3 Damage, 2 strikes Failed Critical Save (Strength): tears flesh and bone from its victim with its razor-sharp beak



Grizzly Bear

6 HP

Reddish-brown bears commonly found in mountains, woodlands, and prairies.

Prefer to eat fish and meat, and will attack the rare unfortunate who crosses their path.

Attacks Claws: 4 Damage, 2 strikes Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains a “bleeding” Condition. Roll 4D, they bleed out in a number of rounds equal to Hits + 1 unless bandaged



Harpy

8 HP

Hideous monstrosities with the body of a giant eagle and a humanoid head.

Their movements and flight are clumsy due to their disproportionate size. Rely on charmed victims to do anything of note.

Attacks Claws: 3 Damage, 2 strikes Song: anyone nearby must make a Save or gain a “charmed” Condition, following the harpy and defending it from any threat



Hellhound

8 HP

Monstrous, intelligent dogs that dwell near volcanoes.

Immune to fire and heat damage. Hot enough to melt iron simply by biting it.

Attacks Bite: 4 Damage Fire breath: 3 Damage, blast



Hobgoblin

6 HP, 4 HP Armor

Large and burly relatives of goblins. Dwell in underground fortresses until called for war.

Trained to fight together. Damage dealt is enhanced (+2 Damage) if an ally is also engaged with the same enemy.

Will fight to the death if their commander is fighthing alongside them.

Attacks Mace: 4 Damage



Hooded Men

12 HP

The Watchers of the Wood; a cult that derive their power from leylines, rune stones, and the like.

Attacks Leystaff: 4 Damage Failed Critical Save (Willpower): leeches a part of the victim’s soul. They gain a “soul-drained” Condition and feel hollow and weakened Spells: Charm, Hypnotize, Push/Pull, Shield



Hydra

12 HP, 4 HP Armor, detachment

Large reptilians with nine serpentine heads. Very difficult to throw off once their quarry is detected.

At 0 HP, the hydra loses one head. It then continues fighting until no heads remain loosing more heads after each successive hit.

Attacks Bite: 6 Damage, blast



Invisible Stalker

8 HP

Intelligent beings shaped into reality by a powerful wizard. Completely invisible and silent.

Attacks damage to Armor first and then immediately trigger Attribute Saves (Strength), skipping HP.

Attacks Fists: 1 Damage, 2 strikes



Killer Bees

6 HP, detachment

Oversized bees that build underground hives. Hyper-aggressive, attack anything that comes near.

Produce special honey that heals 3 HP. 3 uses.

Attacks Sting: 3 Damage. Stingers lodge into the target, who gains a “stung” Condition that deals 2 Damage each round until removed



Kobold

3 HP

Hairless humanoids with canine-like features and scaly skin. Can see perfectly in the dark, but are harmed by direct sunlight.

Use traps and ambush to defeat opponents. Often act in service of more powerful creatures.

Attacks Bite: 3 Damage Spear: 4 Damage



Lamia

6 HP

Centaur-like creatures that prey on the life force of others, seducing their victims through heightened charm and intelligence. Their upper bodies are typically humanoid, the lower half any number of animal hybrids.

Inherently magical. Can create illusions, charm creatures, and disguise themselves at will.

Attacks Toothy bite: 4 Damage Failed Critical Save (Willpower): target gains an “enthralled” Condition as their spirit is slowly sapped away and becomes enthralled to the Lamia, obeying its every command while in its presence



Lich

14 HP, 2 HP Armor

Powerful sorcerers that paid the ultimate price for immortality: their own life. Now their thirst for power knows no bounds.

Maintain unlife by binding themselves to an earthly artifact, which is typically protected by at least 1D other undead servants.

Attacks Soul dagger: 4 Damage Spells (up to 6): Animate Object, Arcane Eye, Deafen, Disassemble, Elemental Wall, Frenzy, Gate, Hover, Hatred, Identify Owner, Knock, Pacify, Raise Dead, Raise Spirit, Shield, Sleep, Smoke Form, Telekinesis, Telepathy, Teleport, Vision, Wizard Mark



Manticore

6 HP

Spiteful monstrosities that wear a humanoid face, a lion’s body, wings of a bat, and a scorpion’s tail. Dwell in mountainous regions, abandoned castles, and forgotten dungeons.

Tail spikes act like darts, regrowing after a few days. A single spike is worth 150gp to a collector.

Attacks Claws: 3 Damage, 2 strikes Tail spike: 4 Damage, ranged Failed Critical Save (Willpower): target gains a “deprived” Condition until they get a good night’s sleep. Until then, they act boorish, selfish, and cruel (or more so, if that already is their nature)



Mimic

9 HP, 4 HP Armor

Malicious shape shifters that take on the form of inanimate objects commonly found in dungeons.

Remain motionless while in disguise, surprising anyone that comes near.

The mimic’s saliva is extremely sticky and difficult to remove. Alchemists will pay up to 150gp for even the smallest vial.

Attacks Bite: 4 Damage, adhesive; if the attack lands, the target is stuck until freed, usually requiring a Strength Check.



Mind Lasher

12 HP

Humanoid creatures with purple skin and squid-like heads. Dwell deep underground or in spacefaring vessels. Feed on the brains of other humanoids, absorbing their memories and life essence. Highly intelligent, but evil beyond belief.

Attacks Tentacles: 3 Damage, blast Mind Blast: nearby targets must make a Save or gain a “paralyzed” Condition Failed Critical Save (Strength): a tentacle rips the victim’s brain out of their skull



Minotaur

12 HP, 2 HP Armor

Large humanoids (typically male) with the head of a bull. Dwell in mazes or dungeons.

Extraordinary trackers with an excellent sense of smell and navigation skills.

Attacks Two-handed axe: 5 Damage Charge: 6 Damage



Mummy

6 HP

Undead humanoids wrapped in funerary cloth. Found in pyramids, ruins, temples, and tombs.

Attacks Necrotic touch: 5 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains an “infected (mummy rot)” Condition and is unable to recover until cured by a specialist healer



Naga

6 HP, 2 HP Armor

Humanoids with the lower body, tail, and neck of snakes. Dwell in hot jungles and temples lost to time.

Use cunning and hypnosis to capture other creatures to be enslaved.

Attacks Sword: 3 Damage Bite: 5 Damage Gaze: target facing the Naga must make a Save or gain a “hypnotized” Condition, falling under its will; its victims cannot be compelled to violence



Night Cat

6 HP

Intelligent, nocturnal marsupials that make their homes in forests and swamps. Hunt in packs.

Attacks Claws: 3 Damage, 2 strikes Failed Critical Save (Strength): the Night Cat begins to eat the target while they are still alive



Night Hag

8 HP

Hideous old women that dwell in dead forests, swamps, and bogs.

Attacks Talons: 4 Damage, 2 strikes Spells (3): Arcane Eye, Disguise, Fog Cloud, Identify Owner, Smoke Form



Nightmare

8 HP

Intelligent, demonic horses with eyes like burning coals, smoldering nostrils, and flaming hooves.

Melee attacks against the Nightmare are impaired (-2 Damage) due to the thick clouds of smoke it produces.

Attacks Flaming hooves: 4 Damage, 2 strikes



Ogre

6 HP, 2 HP Armor

Massive, gluttonous brutes of ill-spirit and low intelligence.

Easily impressed by shiny materials, keeping sacks of gold and treasure in their lairs.

Attacks Club: 5 Damage



Owlbear

9 HP

Bear-like carnivores with the face of an owl. Found in dense forests. Rumored spawn of a magical mishap.

Attacks Beak: 5 Damage Claws: 4 Damage, 2 strikes Failed Critical Save (Strength): Roll 4D, each Hit rents or destroys a random Item in a Slot



Phoenix

4 HP

Intelligent, hawk-like spirits of pure flame, found in isolated deserts and high mountains.

If killed, they explode in a burst of flames dealding 5 Damage. They are reborn from the ashes. Roll 3D, they are reborn in a number of days equal to Hits + 1.

Their feathers are highly-sought after for their healing properties.

Attacks Talons: 5 Damage, 2 strikes



Pixie

3 HP

Tiny humanoids with insectoid wings. Naturally invisible.

Attacks Spells: Sleep, Masquerade



Purple Worm

18 HP, 2 HP Armor, detachment

Gargantuan worms that lair in enormous burrows deep underground, only coming to the surface to eat. Found in high deserts and hot tundra.

Attacks Bite: 6 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): the target is devoured and dissolved in the worm’s stomach



Red Cap

6 HP

Born from blood left to rot in the land of Fairy. Their hats are a deep red from the blood they bathe in.

Ignore those with little to live for, as there is no pleasure in their murder.

Attacks Dual sickles: 3 Damage, 2 strikes Failed Critical Save (Strength): target is eviscerated, the spray of their blood restoring all of the Red Cap’s HP



Reptilian

5 HP, 2 HP Armor

Amphibian humanoids that live in large tribes near swamps and jungles.

Craft their armor and weapons from the bones of their prey. They will eat anything, including humanoids.

Attacks Bone spear: 4 Damage



Root Goblin

4 HP

Avoid combat unless they have the advantage (such as greater numbers).

Guard their stolen goods to the death.

Root Goblins prize spellbooks and are always willing to trade.

Attacks Spear: 3 Damage



Root Witch

8 HP

Excellent tunnelers that hide underground near water. Wiggle tiny fronds into the air as lures.

Above-ground, appear vaguely humanoid with the face of a rotted tree stump.

Will exchange rare minerals for a “fresh corpse” of any kind.

Attacks Tuber-fingers: 3 Damage



Rust Monster

5 HP

Armadillo-like creatures with club-like tails and long antennae. Feed on iron and rusted metal.

Any mundane metals their antennae touch instantly become rust. Can smell metal from a long distance away.

Attacks Bite: 3 Damage Antennae: metal armor rusts into useless weight



Sea Hag

6 HP

Ghostly, green-skinned hags that dwell in seaweed forests and warm shallow waters.

Immune to magic from spellbooks.

Attacks Long claws: 3 Damage, 2 strikes Hideous Gaze: target gains a “frightened” Condition and is paralyzed with fear; Willpower Check each round to break the spell



Shadow

14 HP

Incorporeal monsters that look like animated shadows. Unharmed by mundane attacks, sleep or mind control.

Attacks Draining touch: 3 Damage, ignores armor Failed Critical Save (Strength): target’s life force fades. If reduced to 0 Strength, they become a shadow as well.



Shambling Mound

9 HP, detachment

Tall humanoids made of slimy vegetation. Dwell in dark swamps and damp undergrounds.

Attacks Tendrils: 4 Damage, 2 strikes Failed Critical Save (Strength): target is swallowed whole and dragged away



Skeleton

5 HP, 2 HP Armor

Frequently found serving a master or necromancer, often in groups of 3 or more.

Found wearing whatever was on them at the time of their death.

If a skeleton is killed and its bones are not scattered, it reforms the next round.

Attacks Rusty sword: 3 Damage Bow: 3 Damage



Sky Giant

12 HP, 2 HP Armor, detachment

Towering, white-skinned giants that live in castles high in the mountains.

Ranged attacks against them are impaired (-2 Damage) due to the powerful winds surrounding them.

Attacks Mace: 5 Damage



Sphinx

18 HP

Mythical beasts with the upper body and head of a human, the wings of an eagle, and the body of a lion. Immune to magic of any kind.

Poses riddles to anyone they meet. Failure to answer correctly is usually met with death. They know almost everything worth knowing.

Attacks Claws: 4 Damage, 2 strikes, blast Beak: 5 Damage Roar: anyone in earshot must make a Save or gain a “frightened” Condition and flee



Storm Giant

18 HP, 4 HP Armor, detachment

Building-sized humanoids with bronze-hued skin and light-colored hair. Live on the highest mountain peaks and rockiest coastlines.

Unharmed by lightning, can summon storm clouds at their will. Can fly with the wind as a their chariot.

Attacks Great sword: 6 Damage Thunderclap: 4 Damage against a single target; targets wearing metal armor take 8 Damage



Swine Thing

9 HP

Obese humanoids that transform into massive porcine monstrosities to feast on human flesh.

Prefer to hunt in isolated settlements close to forests and wetlands. Can only shapeshift at night.

Attacks Gore: 3 Damage, 2 strikes Charm: target obeys the swine’s every command until it is killed; Willpower Check once per round to break free



Titan

18 HP, 6 HP Armor, detachment

Mythical, humanoid giants of radiant beauty and powerfully athletic bodies. Beneficent of character, but prone to megalomania.

Natives of other planes of existence, but sometimes have strongholds in the mortal world.

Can levitate, shape shift, and sculpt elements at will.

Attacks Lightning sword: 6 Damage



Treant

10 HP, 6 HP Armor

Sentient, bipedal trees with a vaguely humanoid face on their trunks. Found in the deepest part of the wood.

Speak slowly and ponderously, with a deep voice. Timeless, living for thousands of years.

Attacks Roots: 4 Damage, 2 strikes, blast



Triton

6 HP

Aquatic humanoids with silvery skin, blue-green hair, and scaled legs ending in fins. Dwell in warmer waters close to land.

Lair in beautiful castles sculpted from sea rock and coral. Command vast schools of fish for both protection and food.

Attacks Trident: 4 Damage



Troll

14 HP, 2 HP Armor

Giant, warty humanoids of flesh and bark. Dwell underground or in deep forests, as well as the ruined homes of their former victims. Carnivorous.

At 0 HP, a Troll continues fighting despite loss of flesh and limb. Unless their head is bathed in acid, fire, or powerful magic, they will fully regenerate. Roll 4D, they regenerate in a number of days equal to Hits + 1.

Attacks Bite: 5 Damage Claws: 4 Damage, 2 strikes



Unicorn

6 HP

Magical horses with a single long horn on their foreheads. Timid, but proud and willful, are seen as divine beings.

Their hair is worth a small fortune due to its powerful healing properties.

Attacks Horn: 5 Damage, ignores armor



Vampire

12 HP, 2 HP Armor

Charming, undead creatures that drink the blood of mortals. Act at night and sleep in a coffin during the day. Can change into a bat at will.

Regeneration: A damaged vampire regains 6 HP when it bites a target that has blood. If killed, it becomes a cloud of gas and retreats to its coffin, reforming at the next nightfall. Can only be killed if exposed to sunlight or if the coffin is destroyed.

Attacks Bite: 5 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): drains the target’s essence. They die and are raised as a thrall to the vampire



Viper

3 HP

Poisonous snakes often found in caves, pits, and other dark places. An antitoxin can be made from their poison sacs.

Use heat and smell to track their victims.

Attacks Bite: 3 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains a “poisoned” Condition. Roll 6D, they die in a number of hours equal to Hits + 2 without a cure



Warp Panther

8 HP

Grotesque panther-like predators with long razored tentacles growing out of their backs.

Resistant to magical attacks. Spells used against them always slip out of control to ignore the panther and require a Save to contain it.

Can teleport a short distance away at will. Hate Blink Dogs.

Attacks Tentacles: 4 Damage, 2 strikes, blast Bite: 5 Damage



Warrior Snail

4 HP, 4 HP Armor

Giant armored snails with heavy, club-like tentacles.

Some species have colorful shells that can reflect magical attacks.

Attacks Tentacles: 4 Damage, 2 strikes



Water Elemental

14 HP

Rare spirits of lakes, rivers, and seas.

Mundane attacks against the Water Elemental are impaired (-2 Damage).

Attacks Spray: 4 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): target is enveloped by the water. Roll 3D, they drown in a number of rounds equal to Hits + 1 unless freed



Werewolf

8 HP

Ferocious lycanthropes that can transform into a wolf-shape at will.

Mundane attacks are impaired (-2 Damage) against werewolves, but attacks with weapons made of silver are enhanced (+2 Damage).

Attacks Claws: 3 Damage, 2 strikes Bite: 4 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains an “infected (lycanthropy)” Condition, transforming into a werewolf by the next full moon



Wight

12 HP, 6 HP Armor

Grotesque, fallen warriors, raised from death for ill purpose. Often astride equally nightmarish steeds, leading lesser undead creatures into battle.

Attacks Long sword: 5 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): any Strength loss is permanent



Will-o-Wisp

3 HP

Nocturnal spirits of cool flame, commonly found in dense woodlands, marshes, and swamps.

Known to lead travelers astray, to a corpse, or back home again.

Wolf

6 HP

Large canines that dwell primarily in forest or tundra.

Can be trained with effort if captured at a young age.

Attacks Bite: 4 Damage



Wood Troll

10 HP

Large humanoids with elongated arms made of bark or root. They live in forests, sharing a deep connection with the vegetation around them.

If killed, they will slowly regenerate unless their corpse is taken out of the forest or burned with fire.

Attacks Bite: 4 Damage Club: 5 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): moss and twigs begin growing out of target’s wounds



Wyvern

11 HP

Large, intelligent, winged reptiles. Dwell in any terrain, but favor dry cliffs.

Shy away from other creatures, preferring to silently stalk their targets from afar.

Attacks Stinger: 5 Damage Failed Critical Save (Strength): the victim is impaled and held in place. The wyvern then bites their head off



Zombie

2 HP

Re-animated corpses brought back through necromantic ritual or fell influence. Immune to all mind-influencing effects.