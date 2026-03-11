Game Changelog

This page records rules text updates for the game. Each entry includes a brief summary and an exact text diff.

How to read the diffs:

Lines starting with - were removed from the rules text.

were removed from the rules text. Lines starting with + were added to the rules text.

were added to the rules text. Unmarked lines provide surrounding context.

2026-03-11 (v1.2)

Changes

Recovery Rolls : Updates Recovery Rolls text to be clearer.

: Updates Recovery Rolls text to be clearer. Experience Rolls: Updates Experience Rolls text to be clearer.

Diffs

### Recovery Rolls - When your character rests, make a Recovery Roll by rolling 3D for a short rest or 6D for a long rest. Your character's Position may affect this roll. Spend each Hit to either refill Stamina or HP. In addition, each Hit rolled restores 1 point to an Attribute that is below its maximum. + When your character rests, make a Recovery Roll by rolling 3D for a Short Rest or 6D for a Long Rest. Each Hit can be spent to either restore 1 Stamina or 1 HP. Each Hit also restores 1 point to an Attribute that is below its maximum. Your character's Position may affect this roll.

### Experience Rolls - When your character reaches a milestone, make an Experience Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the scale of the achievement. If unsure, roll 4D. Spend each Hit to either increase your character's maximum HP by 2 or attempt to increase an Attribute score, rolling 1D and increasing it by 1 if the roll is higher than its current score. + When your character reaches a milestone, make an Experience Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the scale of the achievement. If unsure, roll 4D. Each Hit can be spent to either increase your character's maximum HP by 2 or attempt to increase an Attribute score—rolling 1D and increasing it by 1 if the roll is higher than its current score.

2026-03-02 (v1.1)

Major Changes

Attributes : Adds point-buy option (distribute 4 points, max 3 per Attribute) as the primary method. Rolling is still an option.

: Adds point-buy option (distribute 4 points, max 3 per Attribute) as the primary method. Rolling is still an option. Slots, Items, and Conditions : Renames section from “Items and Conditions” to “Slots, Items, and Conditions”. Rewrites section to focus on carrying capacity first, then Conditions. Removes recovery restriction and unconsciousness rule.

: Renames section from “Items and Conditions” to “Slots, Items, and Conditions”. Rewrites section to focus on carrying capacity first, then Conditions. Removes recovery restriction and unconsciousness rule. Position : Adds new section with five Positions (Controlled, Good, Standard, Bad, Dire) that affect how rolls are made. Includes probability table for web version and a Standard default.

: Adds new section with five Positions (Controlled, Good, Standard, Bad, Dire) that affect how rolls are made. Includes probability table for web version and a Standard default. Checks : Simplifies section. Removes risk assessment paragraph and 0D note (moved to Basics). Adds “Allies who help share the same risks as your character.”

: Simplifies section. Removes risk assessment paragraph and 0D note (moved to Basics). Adds “Allies who help share the same risks as your character.” Saves : Clarifies Saves are optional. Adds “If you choose not to Save, your character automatically suffers the consequence.”

: Clarifies Saves are optional. Adds “If you choose not to Save, your character automatically suffers the consequence.” Critical Saves : Renames “Death Saves” to “Critical Saves”. Now uses a relevant Attribute score (e.g. Strength) instead of always Strength.

: Renames “Death Saves” to “Critical Saves”. Now uses a relevant Attribute score (e.g. Strength) instead of always Strength. Attack : Rewrites rule. Now reads “Make a Check to attack a target. In a Controlled Position, the attack cannot miss. The Damage dealt is equal to the Weapon’s Damage Rating. If Damage is enhanced, impaired, or unclear, adjust the value.”

: Rewrites rule. Now reads “Make a Check to attack a target. In a Controlled Position, the attack cannot miss. The Damage dealt is equal to the Weapon’s Damage Rating. If Damage is enhanced, impaired, or unclear, adjust the value.” Defend : Rewrites rule. Now reads “Make a Save to avoid an Attack. In a Dire Position, the attack cannot be avoided. Attacks may deal Damage, inflict Conditions, or alter the fiction.”

: Rewrites rule. Now reads “Make a Save to avoid an Attack. In a Dire Position, the attack cannot be avoided. Attacks may deal Damage, inflict Conditions, or alter the fiction.” Spells : Rewrites section. Removes scroll/book requirement. Spells now always take effect. The Willpower Check resists magic strain or applies a fatigued Condition.

: Rewrites section. Removes scroll/book requirement. Spells now always take effect. The Willpower Check resists magic strain or applies a fatigued Condition. Pools : Rewrites the Pools text with P2/P4 rating language, clarifies event progress, and adds 8D as a Pool size option.

: Rewrites the Pools text with P2/P4 rating language, clarifies event progress, and adds 8D as a Pool size option. Luck: Moves the optional Luck rules out of the core rules into Extras.

Minor Changes

Adds links to the rules changelog and bestiary near the introduction.

Updates translation links to add Korean and point Brazilian Portuguese to the site.

Updates Hit Points description to say “avoid life-threatening outcomes” instead of “avoid life-threatening Damage”.

Changes 0D rule wording from “roll 1D but only a 6 is a Hit” to “roll 1D, counting only 6s as Hits”.

Changes movement description from “across a room” to “a short distance”.

Changes combat action example from “harm an enemy” to “attack”.

Clarifies that enemies can have attacks with effects, not just Damage Rating.

Updates Fortune Roll wording to use “yes-or-no question” (hyphenated).

Changes Encounter Roll result wording from “1+ Hit” to “1+ Hits”.

Renames “Guidelines” to “Play Guidelines”.

Adds “the” before “Fari RPGs’ Discord server” in Community section.

Diffs

## Basics - If you ever need to roll 0D, roll 1D but only a 6 is a Hit. + If you ever need to roll 0D, roll 1D, counting only 6s as Hits.

### Attributes - Roll 4D for each Attribute; each Hit adds 1 to the score. You may switch two Attribute scores of your choice. If the total across all Attribute scores is less than 3, start again. + Start by distributing 4 points among all Attributes, with a maximum of 3 per Attribute. + + Alternatively, you may roll for your Attributes. Roll 4D for each Attribute; each Hit adds 1 to the score. You may swap two scores of your choice. If the total across all scores is less than 3, roll again.

- Hit Points (HP) are a measure of your character's ability to avoid life-threatening Damage. + Hit Points (HP) are a measure of your character's ability to avoid life-threatening outcomes.

- ### Items and Conditions - - Items represent the gear your character carries. Start with 3 Items of your choice and a small keepsake for good luck. - - Your character has 10 **Slots**. Most Items take 1 Slot, petty ones none, and bulky ones 2. - - When afflicted by **Conditions** such as fatigue, sickness, deprivation, poison, etc., fill a Slot with the Condition's name. If no Slot is free, drop an Item to make room. Conditions may worsen and take more Slot over time. While afflicted by a Condition, your character cannot recover Stamina, HP, or Attribute scores even if they rest. Conditions can only be cleared through the fiction. - - If all Slots are filled, your character drops to 1 HP. If more than half are taken by Conditions, they fall unconscious. + ### Slots, Items, and Conditions + + Your character has 10 **Slots** used to carry Items. Most Items take 1 Slot, petty items take none, and bulky items take 2. + + Start with 1D×10 coins, rations [P6], and torches [P6] added to your Slots. Then either roll or pick a kit from the table that matches your highest Attribute score, or begin with this starter loadout: sword [6 DR], leather [-1 AR], shield, rope, bandages [P6], and a small keepsake. + + Slots can also be filled by Conditions like fatigue, sickness, deprivation, poison, and similar effects. When your character gains a Condition, write it in an empty Slot. If none are free, drop an Item to make room. Conditions always hinder your character and may affect their Position in certain situations. Some Conditions can also worsen, taking additional Slots as time passes. + + Conditions are cleared through actions in the fiction that address them, such as resting, receiving care, or treating the underlying cause.

- ### Luck (Optional) - - You start each session with 1 **Luck**. Then roll 2D (4D when playing solo), with every Hit adding 1 extra Luck to your total. Spend or give away 1 Luck to reroll any roll, double the Damage of an attack, or take an extra action in combat. + (Luck section moved to Extras)

### Checks - When your character does something challenging, assess if their action carries risk. A clever plan, the right Item, or an ally's help may remove that risk, allowing your character to succeed outright by spending enough time or resources. - - If the action is still considered risky, make a Check by rolling a number of dice equal to a relevant Attribute score (Strength, Dexterity, Willpower). You may also spend any number of Stamina; each point adding 1D to the roll. - - > _If you would roll 0D, roll 1D but only a 6 counts as a Hit._ - - - **1+ Hits**: Your character succeeds at their action. - - **0 Hits**: Your character fails their action. - - More difficult tasks may raise the number of Hits required to succeed a Check depending on the situation. + When your character attempts something challenging, make a **Check** by rolling a number of dice equal to a relevant Attribute score (Strength, Dexterity, or Willpower). You or an ally may spend any number of Stamina; each point adding 1D to the roll. Allies who help share the same risks as your character. + + - **1+ Hits**: Your character succeeds at their action. + - **0 Hits**: Your character fails their action.

### Saves - Failing a Check or other events in the fiction may trigger consequences such as taking Damage, suffering a Condition, or even dying when death is on the line. - - If avoiding the consequence is still possible, make a **Save** by rolling a number of dice equal to your character's current amount of Stamina. - - > _If you would roll 0D, roll 1D but only a 6 counts as a Hit._ - - - **1+ Hits**: Your character avoids the consequence. - - **0 Hits**: Your character suffers the consequence. - - After the roll, reduce your character's Stamina by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2. More dangerous consequences may raise the number of Hits required to succeed a Save depending on the situation. + When your character faces consequences from failing a Check or other events in the fiction, you may choose to make a **Save** by rolling a number of dice equal to your character's current amount of Stamina to try to avoid it. + + - **1+ Hits**: Your character avoids the consequence. + - **0 Hits**: Your character suffers the consequence. + + After the roll, reduce your character's Stamina by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2. If you choose not to Save, your character automatically suffers the consequence.

- ### Damage & Death Saves - - When your character takes Damage, they lose that many HP. When they reach 0 HP, they are in critical danger and you must make a **Death Save** by rolling a number of dice equal to your character's current Strength score. - - > _If you would roll 0D, roll 1D but only a 6 counts as a Hit._ - - - **1+ Hits**: Your character is wounded but endures. - - **0 Hits**: Your character is out and will die unless helped. - - After the roll, reduce your character's Strength score by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2. Attribute scores cannot drop below 0. Taking Damage while at 0 HP immediately triggers another Death Save. + ### Damage & Critical Saves + + When your character takes Damage, they lose that many HP. When they reach 0 HP, they are in critical danger and you must make a **Critical Save** by rolling a number of dice equal to a relevant Attribute score (e.g. Strength). + + - **1+ Hits**: Your character is wounded but endures. + - **0 Hits**: Your character will perish unless helped soon. + + After the roll, reduce your character's Attribute score by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2. + + Attribute scores cannot drop below 0. Taking Damage while at 0 HP immediately triggers another Critical Save.

+ ### Position (NEW SECTION) + + When the fiction places your character at an advantage or disadvantage for a roll, establish your character's **Position** and adjust how the roll is made as such: + + - **Controlled**: Without risks, the action succeeds outright. + - **Good**: With advantages, a 4, 5, or 6 counts as a Hit. + - **Standard**: By default, a 5 or 6 counts as a Hit. + - **Bad**: With disadvantages, only a 6 counts as a Hit. + - **Dire**: With overwhelming odds, the action is impossible. + + > Assume a Standard Position as the default for most rolls.

- - **Enemies**: Each enemy has a number of HP and a set of Attacks, each with its own Damage Rating. At 0 HP, they are taken out. + - **Enemies**: Each enemy has a number of HP and a set of Attacks, each with its own Damage Rating or effect. At 0 HP, they are taken out.

- A round lasts long enough to perform **one action** (harm an enemy, cast a spell, retreat, etc.) **and move** across a room. + A round lasts long enough to perform **one action** (attack, cast a spell, retreat, etc.) **and move** a short distance.

- - **Attack**: Make a Check to harm an enemy. If it succeeds, deal Damage equal to the Weapon's Damage Rating. For hazards or spells without a set Damage Rating, assign a fair amount based on the situation. - - **Defend**: Make a Save to defend against an Attack. If it fails, take Damage equal to the Attack's Damage Rating. + - **Attack**: Make a Check to attack a target. In a Controlled Position, the attack cannot miss. The Damage dealt is equal to the Weapon's Damage Rating. If Damage is enhanced, impaired, or unclear, adjust the value. + - **Defend**: Make a Save to avoid an Attack. In a Dire Position, the attack cannot be avoided. Attacks may deal Damage, inflict Conditions, or alter the fiction.

- ### Recovery - - - **Short Rest**: A few minutes of respite restores all Stamina and HP. Resting may waste time or attract danger. - - **Full Rest**: A week of safety and shelter restores all Stamina, HP, and Attribute scores. + ### Recovery Rolls + + When your character rests, make a Recovery Roll by rolling 3D for a short rest or 6D for a long rest. Your character's Position may affect this roll. Spend each Hit to either refill Stamina or HP. In addition, each Hit rolled restores 1 point to an Attribute that is below its maximum.

- ### Advancements - - After a major milestone in the story, roll 3D; each Hit increases your character's maximum HP by 1. Then roll 2D; if you rolled at least 1 Hit, raise one Attribute score of your choice by 1, up to a maximum of 6. + ### Experience Rolls + + When your character reaches a milestone, make an Experience Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the scale of the achievement. If unsure, roll 4D. Spend each Hit to either increase your character's maximum HP by 2 or attempt to increase an Attribute score, rolling 1D and increasing it by 1 if the roll is higher than its current score.

### Spells - Your character can cast a number of spells per day equal to their current Willpower score given they already know the spell or have the appropriate scroll or book. - - To cast a spell, make a Willpower Check. - - - **1+ Hits**: The spell takes shape and its effect is unleashed. - - **0 Hits**: The spell slips from your control. Make a Save to contain it; if it fails, add a fatigued Condition in a Slot. + Your character can cast a number of spells per day equal to their current Willpower score. Spells always take effect. After casting, make a Willpower Check to resist the strain of magic or gain the "fatigued" Condition.

- A **Pool** is a set of dice (2D, 4D, or 6D) which is rolled over time... + A **Pool** is a set of 2, 4, 6, or 8 dice, rated P2, P4, and so on. Each Pool is tied to an event, and its size reflects how much remains before that event is resolved. Whenever a Pool is rolled, reduce its rating by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2 per roll. When emptied, the fiction changes and the Pool is cleared. Common Pool types include, but are not limited to:

- Frame the situation as a yes or no question + Frame the situation as a yes-or-no question

- - **1+ Hit**: Your character spots signs of a nearby presence. + - **1+ Hits**: Your character spots signs of a nearby presence.

- ## Guidelines + ## Play Guidelines