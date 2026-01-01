A Companion is an ally, hireling, or capable NPC traveling alongside your character. They are represented by a Pool (2D, 4D, 6D, or 8D). A larger Pool means they can contribute more often before they wear down.
A Companion can either assist a Check or act on their own.
When a Companion helps with a risky action, roll their Pool first. Each Hit adds 1D to the Check. After the roll, shrink the Companion Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2. Then roll the Check with the added dice.
When a Companion takes a risky action on their own, roll their Pool as a Check.
After the roll, shrink the Companion Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2.
If a Companion Pool ever drops to 0D, they are exhausted, distracted, or hurt and cannot assist or act until they recover.
This extra adds ruling around how setup opportunities can have mechanical impact when used later on.
When you want to set up an opportunity that can be leveraged later by you and your allies, make a Check to see how it plays out.
You may track advantages with a die if you wish.
This extra adds ruling around how one character’s instincts keep everyone aligned and moving toward a single objective.
When you lead the group through risky situations, make a Check along with everyone you are leading to see how it plays out.
Compare every roll, the one with the most hits determines the final outcome. As the leader, you lose 1 Stamina for each Check, including yours, that gets no Hits.
If you cannot cover the cost in Stamina, the push collapses into a catastrophic failure.
You start each session with 1 Luck. Then roll 2D, or 4D when playing solo. Every Hit adds 1 extra Luck to your total.
Spend or give away 1 Luck to reroll any roll, double the Damage of an attack, or take an extra action in combat.
Non-player characters and creatures capable of fear or self-preservation have a Morale Pool (2D, 4D, 6D, or 8D). The higher their Morale, the steadier their resolve. Large groups can share a single Morale Pool that reflects the will of the whole. Roll a Morale Pool when a group sees its leader fall or loses half its number, when a lone foe drops to half HP, or when companions, hirelings, or retainers face danger beyond what they expected.
After the roll, shrink their Morale Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2.
No need to assign a Morale Pool to every NPC in the game. Use them when it matters or as play unfolds.
A companion’s Morale Pool may be restored by bonding with them, resting in safety, offering a gift, or increasing their share of the treasures.
This extra adds ruling around how a player could push their luck on a roll at the risk of even greater consequences.
If you are not satisfied with the outcome of a Check, you may push the roll.
When your character is crawling through caverns, dungeons, and other lightless reaches, they will need a steady source of light to find their way and stay alert. Without one, they will find themselves in precarious Positions.
Torches and oil flasks are consumable Items, and their quantity is tracked using Pools. A single light source is usually enough for a group moving together. When your character ignites a new light, roll the Pool of the matching consumable Item and shrink it as normal.
To track how long the light lasts, use a duration Pool, 4D for torches, 6D for lanterns. Every 20 minutes of real time, roll that Pool. After each roll, shrink the Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2. When the Pool is emptied, the light goes out and a new one must be lit.
If the 20m timer feels too intense during your sessions, do not use it. Instead, roll the Pool from time to time as your character delves deeper into the darkness.