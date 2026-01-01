Companion

A Companion is an ally, hireling, or capable NPC traveling alongside your character. They are represented by a Pool (2D, 4D, 6D, or 8D). A larger Pool means they can contribute more often before they wear down.

A Companion can either assist a Check or act on their own.

Assist a Check

When a Companion helps with a risky action, roll their Pool first. Each Hit adds 1D to the Check. After the roll, shrink the Companion Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2. Then roll the Check with the added dice.

Act on Their Own

When a Companion takes a risky action on their own, roll their Pool as a Check.

1+ Hits : They succeed at their action.

: They succeed at their action. 0 Hits: They fail their action.

After the roll, shrink the Companion Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2.

Exhaustion and Recovery

If a Companion Pool ever drops to 0D, they are exhausted, distracted, or hurt and cannot assist or act until they recover.

Full Rest: A week of safety and shelter restores the Companion Pool to its original size.

Create an Advantage

This extra adds ruling around how setup opportunities can have mechanical impact when used later on.

Rules

When you want to set up an opportunity that can be leveraged later by you and your allies, make a Check to see how it plays out.

With 1+ Hits : Your character succeeds at their action and creates an advantage for each Hit you rolled. Your character or your allies may consume these advantages when making a Check that acts on the opportunity. When doing so, each advantage adds 1D to the roll.

: Your character succeeds at their action and creates an advantage for each Hit you rolled. Your character or your allies may consume these advantages when making a Check that acts on the opportunity. When doing so, each advantage adds 1D to the roll. With 0 Hits: Your character fails their action.

You may track advantages with a die if you wish.

Lead the Group

This extra adds ruling around how one character’s instincts keep everyone aligned and moving toward a single objective.

Rules

When you lead the group through risky situations, make a Check along with everyone you are leading to see how it plays out.

Compare every roll, the one with the most hits determines the final outcome. As the leader, you lose 1 Stamina for each Check, including yours, that gets no Hits.

If you cannot cover the cost in Stamina, the push collapses into a catastrophic failure.

Luck

You start each session with 1 Luck. Then roll 2D, or 4D when playing solo. Every Hit adds 1 extra Luck to your total.

Spend or give away 1 Luck to reroll any roll, double the Damage of an attack, or take an extra action in combat.

Morale Pools

Non-player characters and creatures capable of fear or self-preservation have a Morale Pool (2D, 4D, 6D, or 8D). The higher their Morale, the steadier their resolve. Large groups can share a single Morale Pool that reflects the will of the whole. Roll a Morale Pool when a group sees its leader fall or loses half its number, when a lone foe drops to half HP, or when companions, hirelings, or retainers face danger beyond what they expected.

1+ Hits : They stand firm or press on.

: They stand firm or press on. 0 Hits: They falter or break. Enemies may flee, surrender, or freeze. Companions may retreat, demand higher pay, or refuse to follow.

After the roll, shrink their Morale Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2.

No need to assign a Morale Pool to every NPC in the game. Use them when it matters or as play unfolds.

A companion’s Morale Pool may be restored by bonding with them, resting in safety, offering a gift, or increasing their share of the treasures.

Push a Roll

This extra adds ruling around how a player could push their luck on a roll at the risk of even greater consequences.

Rules

If you are not satisfied with the outcome of a Check, you may push the roll.

Pick up the same dice you just rolled and throw them again.

After the roll, lose 1 Stamina for each Miss.

If you cannot cover the Stamina cost, the push collapses into a catastrophic failure.

Torches and Lantern Pools

When your character is crawling through caverns, dungeons, and other lightless reaches, they will need a steady source of light to find their way and stay alert. Without one, they will find themselves in precarious Positions.

Torches and oil flasks are consumable Items, and their quantity is tracked using Pools. A single light source is usually enough for a group moving together. When your character ignites a new light, roll the Pool of the matching consumable Item and shrink it as normal.

To track how long the light lasts, use a duration Pool, 4D for torches, 6D for lanterns. Every 20 minutes of real time, roll that Pool. After each roll, shrink the Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2. When the Pool is emptied, the light goes out and a new one must be lit.