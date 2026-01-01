How to Choose an Attribute

When players Make a Check, it may not always be clear which attribute they should use.

In general, use the attribute that is most relevant to the task at hand. Do not try to overthink it since moving fast when making checks is more important than trying to make the perfect choice.

How Many Rolls Do Pools Last?

Pools mostly shrink every time they are. Because the cap slows down how fast the pool drains, you can count on a few turns before it empties.

Average Rolls Until Empty

Starting Pool Average Rolls Typical Range 2d6 ~2 rolls 1-3 rolls 4d6 ~3 rolls 2-4 rolls 6d6 ~4 rolls 3-5 rolls 8d6 ~5 rolls 4-6 rolls

Think of these numbers as guidelines instead of guarantees. Each average wobbles by roughly +/-1 roll in real play. Use the averages to pace long-term threats, doom tracks, or countdown events tied to pools from the rules.

Understanding the Dice

Since this game uses dice pools for most rules, it can be hard to predict the odds of rolling 1 hit, or 0 hits. You do not need to understand these odds to play, but here is a table that outlines the result distribution if you are curious about the math behind the game.

Dice Result Distribution

Standard Position (Basic)

For these probabilities, a “Hit” is a result of 5 or 6 on a d6.

Dice 0 Hits % 1+ Hits % 1D 67% 33% 2D 44% 56% 3D 30% 70% 4D 20% 80% 5D 13% 87% 6D 9% 91%

Standard Position (Detailed)

Dice 0 Hits % 1 Hit % 2 Hits % 3 Hits % 4 Hits % 5 Hits % 6 Hits % 1D 66.67% 33.33% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2D 44.44% 44.44% 11.11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 3D 29.63% 44.44% 22.22% 3.70% 0% 0% 0% 4D 19.75% 39.51% 29.63% 9.88% 1.23% 0% 0% 5D 13.17% 32.92% 32.92% 16.46% 4.12% 0.41% 0% 6D 8.78% 26.34% 32.92% 21.95% 8.23% 1.65% 0.14%

Good Position (Basic)

Dice 0 Hits % 1+ Hits % 1D 50% 50% 2D 25% 75% 3D 12.50% 87.50% 4D 6.25% 93.75% 5D 3.12% 96.88% 6D 1.56% 98.44%

Good Position (Detailed)

Dice 0 Hits % 1 Hit % 2 Hits % 3 Hits % 4 Hits % 5 Hits % 6 Hits % 1D 50% 50% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2D 25% 50% 25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 3D 12.50% 37.50% 37.50% 12.50% 0% 0% 0% 4D 6.25% 25% 37.50% 25% 6.25% 0% 0% 5D 3.12% 15.62% 31.25% 31.25% 15.62% 3.12% 0% 6D 1.56% 9.38% 23.44% 31.25% 23.44% 9.38% 1.56%

Bad Position (Basic)

Dice 0 Hits % 1+ Hits % 1D 83.33% 16.67% 2D 69.44% 30.56% 3D 57.87% 42.13% 4D 48.23% 51.77% 5D 40.19% 59.81% 6D 33.49% 66.51%

Bad Position (Detailed)