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License and Logos

Use the ORC license, official attribution text, and logos to publish Boundless hacks, adventures, expansions, and new games.

This game is available under an open license, as outlined below, enabling you to distribute and modify the text within the bounds of the license.

Attribution Text

To make your own Boundless game, please credit us as follows:

This product is based on Boundless, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.

Logos

Download official Boundless logos below.

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This Game Is Boundless dark text logo

Dark Text Logo

SVG compatibility logo asset

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This Game Is Boundless light text logo

Light Text Logo

SVG compatibility logo asset

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SVG

This Game Is Boundless dark logo

Dark Logo

SVG compatibility logo asset

SVG

SVG

This Game Is Boundless light logo

Light Logo

SVG compatibility logo asset

SVG