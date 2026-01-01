This page compiles the full Boundless game rules into a clean A5 print layout. It is designed for browser print-to-PDF so players and GMs can generate a shareable offline copy with minimal extra formatting.
Table of Contents
Introduction
You will find below the complete rules reference for Boundless v1.4.
- See the rules changelog for recent text updates.
- Read the Boundless FAQ chapter for common questions and probability references.
- Check out the bestiary for ready-to-use creatures and monsters.
- Translations are available in several languages:
- Français (French)
- 한국어 (Korean)
- Español (Spanish) - Soon
- Português Brasileiro (Brazilian Portuguese)
- Русский (Russian) - Soon
- 中文简体 (Chinese Simplified) - Soon
Where to Buy
Playing the Game
Basics
This game uses six-sided dice (or D). When rolling dice, each 5 or 6 is a Hit; all other results are Misses. If a rule tells you to roll 0D, roll 1D and count only 6s as Hits.
Characters
Attributes
Attributes represent how capable your character is when tackling risky actions or facing consequences. These are:
- Strength: Force, endurance, and resisting physical harm.
- Agility: Reflexes, stealth, and finesse.
- Presence: Awareness, instinct, and influence.
- Willpower: Resolve, magic, and resisting mental strain.
— At character creation, assign these scores to your character’s Attributes in any order: 4, 3, 2, and 1.
Hit Points
Hit Points measure your character’s ability to avoid life-threatening outcomes.
— At character creation, set your character’s Hit Points to 4 + their Strength score + their Agility score.
Slots, Items, and Conditions
Your character has 10 Slots. Slots track items in your character’s inventory. Most items take 1 Slot, small items take none, and large items take 2.
— At character creation, roll on the Kit table that matches your character’s highest Attribute score to get their starting belongings, or use this loadout: shortsword (1D+1 Damage), gambeson (1 Armor), shield, rope, bandages (P6 Uses), 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), and torches (P6 Uses).
Conditions can also fill Slots. A Condition is a lasting hindrance, such as “Fatigued”, “Sick”, “Deprived”, or “Poisoned”. When your character gains a Condition, write it in an empty Slot; if none are empty, your character must drop an item to make room. Conditions limit your character and can affect their Position in the fiction. Some Conditions also worsen over time, filling additional slots.
Conditions are cleared only by actions in the fiction that address them, such as resting, or treating the underlying cause. Some Conditions are lasting and cannot be cleared.
Advancements
When your character reaches a major milestone, they gain an Advancement. Increase their maximum Hit Points by 2 and raise an Attribute score by 1, to a maximum of 6.
Core Rules
Checks
When your character faces a risky challenge, make a Check by rolling a number of dice equal to the most relevant Attribute score and interpret the roll as follows to determine whether the action succeeds or not.
- 2+ Hits: Your character succeeds at their action. The more Hits, the better the result.
- 1 Hit: Your character partially succeeds at their action or succeeds but there is a cost.
- 0 Hits: Your character fails their action and there is a cost.
— The cost of a Check could be a reduced effect, wasted time, taking Damage, suffering a new Condition, or something else.
PUSH: After a Check, you may have your character push themselves, rerolling all Misses. You must then add a new “Fatigued” Condition to one of your character’s Slots.
Damage & Critical Saves
When a threat harms your character, they lose a number of Hit Points equal to the Damage dealt or suffer a new Condition. When they reach 0 Hit Points, or when all their Slots are filled by Conditions, make a Critical Save by rolling a number of dice equal to the most relevant Attribute score to determine whether they stay standing or fall.
- 1+ Hits: Your character is wounded but endures.
- 0 Hits: Your character is taken out and dying. If helped in time, they wake after a Long Rest with all Hit Points restored.
After the roll, reduce your character’s Attribute score by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2.
— Attribute scores cannot go below 0. Taking Damage while at 0 Hit Points, or suffering a new Condition while all Slots are filled by Conditions, triggers another Critical Save.
Position
When the fiction makes circumstances more or less favorable for a Check, Critical Save, or other roll, set the roll’s Position and interpret the roll as follows:
- Absolute: With success assured, no roll is made.
- Good: With an advantage, a 4, 5, or 6 counts as a Hit.
- Standard: By default, a 5 or 6 counts as a Hit.
- Bad: With a disadvantage, only a 6 counts as a Hit.
- Impossible: With no chance of success, no roll is made.
— A strong plan, the right equipment, or exploiting a weakness can improve a roll’s Position. Haste, broken gear, hindering Conditions, or poor lighting can make it worse.
Combat
When combat begins, the initiating side usually acts first, in any order they wish, then the other side acts, and both sides continue alternating each round. On their turn, each participant can move a short distance and perform one action.
Attacks are detailed below, and for other risky maneuvers, the outcome is resolved by making a Check.
- Weapons: Weapons deal Damage to an individual’s Hit Points based on the Weapon’s listed Damage roll. Damage rolls usually range from 1D-1 to 1D+3.
- Armor: Armor protects its wearer by reducing Damage to their Hit Points by a fixed amount. Armor scores usually range from 1 to 3.
- Shields: Shields reduce Damage by 1 in addition to Armor. A Shield can be sacrificed to reduce one attack to 1 Damage.
- Enemies: Enemies have a fixed number of Hit Points, a set of attacks or Weapons with listed Damage rolls, and sometimes wear Armor or bear Shields.
— Weak enemy: 1-5 Hit Points • 1D Damage.
— Standard enemy: 5-8 Hit Points • 1D+1 Damage.
— Dangerous enemy: 8-13 Hit Points • 1D+2 Damage.
— Deadly enemy: 13+ Hit Points • 1D+3 Damage.
ATTACK: When a character or enemy attacks, roll the Damage listed for the attack or Weapon. If the defender wears Armor, bears a Shield, or both, calculate the total Damage reduction and subtract it from the incoming Damage. The defender loses a number of Hit Points equal to the remaining Damage.
— Attacking from a Bad Position always deals 1D-1 Damage, regardless of the Weapon used. Attacking from a Good Position always deals 1D+3 Damage.
— When an attack’s Damage is unclear, assign a fair value based on the situation and the established fiction.
Recovery
When your character takes a Short Rest of about 10 minutes, roll 1D and recover that many Hit Points. When your character takes a Long Rest of about 8 hours, they restore all Hit Points and 1 point to one Attribute score.
Magic
Whenever your character casts a spell, the spell takes effect immediately. Afterward, make a Willpower Check; with 0 Hits, the spell takes a toll and you must add a new “Fatigued” Condition to one of your character’s Slots.
Tools
Pools
A Pool is a set of dice that tracks an event, resource, challenge, or pressure that changes over time.
Pools usually start with 2, 4, 6, or 8 dice, written as P2, P4, P6, or P8. Whenever a Pool is rolled, reduce its size by 1 die for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2 dice per roll.
When a Pool is emptied, the fiction changes and the Pool is cleared.
Common Pool types include.
- Usage Pool: Abstracts an item’s remaining quantity, or durability, such as ammunition, rations, or gear under strain. Roll when the item is consumed, or put under pressure. You do not need to use these for every item. Use them when tracking each use would slow play, when gear is close to breaking after heavy use, or when an item wearing out would create an interesting consequence.
- Event Pool: Abstracts the time left before an event happens, such as danger closing in, a torch burning out, or a faction reaching its goal. Roll an Event Pool when time passes or when something in the fiction would bring the event closer to happening.
- Strain Pool: Abstracts how long a character can keep going under pressure, such as through exhaustion, fear, pain, or failing morale. Roll when that pressure bears down on them to see how long they can hold together before they give in, break, flee, collapse, or change course.
Fortune Rolls
When the outcome of an event or action is uncertain, make a Fortune Roll by framing the situation as a yes-or-no question, then rolling a number of dice based on how likely the outcome feels.
- If it feels very likely, roll 4D.
- If it feels likely, roll 3D.
- If the odds feel even, roll 2D.
- If it feels unlikely, roll 1D.
- If it feels very unlikely, roll 0D.
Interpret the result of the roll as follows:
- 2+ Hits: The answer is yes; extra Hits amplify the effect.
- 1 Hit: The answer is yes, but there is a twist or a setback.
- 0 Hits: The answer is no, and there is a twist or a setback.
— You can also use an Attribute score as the roll if a character’s abilities can influence the outcome.
Extras
Belongings
Match your character’s highest Attribute to one of the Kit tables below. Then roll on that table or choose an option to determine your additional belongings.
Kits
Strength Kits
|1D
|Strength Kit
|1-2
|Greatsword (1D+2 Damage, 2 Slots), chainmail (2 Armor, 2 Slots), rope, whetstone, 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
|3-4
|Spear (1D+1 Damage), brigandine (1 Armor, 2 Slots), traps (P6 Uses), crowbar, 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
|5-6
|Mace (1D+1 Damage), shield (+1 Armor), healing herbs (P6 Uses), chain (10ft), 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
Presence Kits
|1D
|Presence Kit
|1-2
|Crossbow (1D+1 Damage, 2 Slots), gambeson (1 Armor), bolts (P6 Uses), lantern, 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
|3-4
|Throwing knives (1D Damage), shield (+1 Armor), disguise kit, poison (P6 Uses), 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
|5-6
|Hand crossbow (1D Damage), shield (+1 Armor), bolts (P6 Uses), mirror, 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
Agility Kits
|1D
|Agility Kit
|1-2
|Daggers (1D Damage), gambeson (1 Armor), lockpicks (P6 Uses), rope, 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
|3-4
|Shortsword (1D+1 Damage), shield (+1 Armor), crowbar, caltrops, 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
|5-6
|Daggers (1D Damage), shield (+1 Armor), poison (P6 Uses), smoke powder (P6 Uses), 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
Willpower Kits
|1D
|Willpower Kit
|1-2
|Quarterstaff (1D+1 Damage), shield (+1 Armor), spellbook, holy symbol, 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
|3-4
|Dagger (1D Damage), gambeson (1 Armor), spellbook, reagents (P6 Uses), 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
|5-6
|Staff (1D+1 Damage), gambeson (1 Armor), spellbook, antidote (P6 Uses), 1D×10 coins, rations (P6 Uses), torches (P6 Uses).
Details
Use these tables to help flesh out characters or spellbooks.
Physique
|1D6
|Physique
|1
|Lean
|2
|Broad
|3
|Tall
|4
|Short
|5
|Muscular
|6
|Scarred
Look
|1D6
|Look
|1
|Calm
|2
|Sharp
|3
|Tired
|4
|Focused
|5
|Cold
|6
|Gentle
Physical Spell
|1D6
|Physical Spell
|1
|Flame
|2
|Frost
|3
|Stone
|4
|Storm
|5
|Blood
|6
|Bone
Ethereal Spell
|1D6
|Ethereal Spell
|1
|Shadow
|2
|Spirit
|3
|Dream
|4
|Mind
|5
|Light
|6
|Fate
Age
|1D6
|Age
|1
|Very young
|2
|Young
|3
|Adult
|4
|Middle-aged
|5
|Older
|6
|Ancient
Speech
|1D6
|Speech
|1
|Quiet
|2
|Rough
|3
|Clear
|4
|Warm
|5
|Fast
|6
|Slow
Effects
|1D6
|Effects
|1
|Burn
|2
|Freeze
|3
|Shatter
|4
|Push
|5
|Bind
|6
|Shape
Effects cont.
|1D6
|Effects cont.
|1
|Reveal
|2
|Curse
|3
|Charm
|4
|Drain
|5
|Silence
|6
|Veil
Community
Find other Boundless players and creators in the Fari RPGs’ Discord server! Come organize games, share ideas, and ask questions.
Join our community at farirpgs.com/discord.
This Game is Boundless
This game is available under an open license, as outlined below, enabling you to distribute and modify the text within the bounds of the license. To make your own Boundless game, please credit us as:
This product is based on Boundless, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.
How Many Rolls Do Pools Last?
Pools mostly shrink every time they are. Because the cap slows down how fast the pool drains, you can count on a few turns before it empties.
Average Rolls Until Empty
|Starting Pool
|Average Rolls
|Typical Range
|2d6
|~2 rolls
|1-3 rolls
|4d6
|~3 rolls
|2-4 rolls
|6d6
|~4 rolls
|3-5 rolls
|8d6
|~5 rolls
|4-6 rolls
Think of these numbers as guidelines instead of guarantees. Each average wobbles by roughly +/-1 roll in real play. Use the averages to pace long-term threats, doom tracks, or countdown events tied to pools from the rules.
Understanding the Dice
Since this game uses dice pools for most rules, it can be hard to predict the odds of rolling 2+ Hits, 1 Hit, or 0 Hits. You do not need to understand these odds to play, but here is a table that outlines the result distribution if you are curious about the math behind the game.
Dice Result Distribution
Standard Position (Basic)
For these probabilities, a “Hit” is a result of 5 or 6 on a d6.
|Dice
|0 Hits %
|1 Hit %
|2+ Hits %
|1D
|67%
|33%
|0%
|2D
|44%
|44%
|11%
|3D
|30%
|44%
|26%
|4D
|20%
|40%
|41%
|5D
|13%
|33%
|54%
|6D
|9%
|26%
|65%
Standard Position (Detailed)
|Dice
|0 Hits %
|1 Hit %
|2 Hits %
|3 Hits %
|4 Hits %
|5 Hits %
|6 Hits %
|1D
|66.67%
|33.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2D
|44.44%
|44.44%
|11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3D
|29.63%
|44.44%
|22.22%
|3.70%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4D
|19.75%
|39.51%
|29.63%
|9.88%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|5D
|13.17%
|32.92%
|32.92%
|16.46%
|4.12%
|0.41%
|0%
|6D
|8.78%
|26.34%
|32.92%
|21.95%
|8.23%
|1.65%
|0.14%
Good Position (Basic)
|Dice
|0 Hits %
|1 Hit %
|2+ Hits %
|1D
|50%
|50%
|0%
|2D
|25%
|50%
|25%
|3D
|13%
|38%
|50%
|4D
|6%
|25%
|69%
|5D
|3%
|16%
|81%
|6D
|2%
|9%
|89%
Good Position (Detailed)
|Dice
|0 Hits %
|1 Hit %
|2 Hits %
|3 Hits %
|4 Hits %
|5 Hits %
|6 Hits %
|1D
|50%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2D
|25%
|50%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3D
|12.50%
|37.50%
|37.50%
|12.50%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4D
|6.25%
|25%
|37.50%
|25%
|6.25%
|0%
|0%
|5D
|3.12%
|15.62%
|31.25%
|31.25%
|15.62%
|3.12%
|0%
|6D
|1.56%
|9.38%
|23.44%
|31.25%
|23.44%
|9.38%
|1.56%
Bad Position (Basic)
|Dice
|0 Hits %
|1 Hit %
|2+ Hits %
|1D
|83%
|17%
|0%
|2D
|69%
|28%
|3%
|3D
|58%
|35%
|7%
|4D
|48%
|39%
|13%
|5D
|40%
|40%
|20%
|6D
|33%
|40%
|26%
Bad Position (Detailed)
|Dice
|0 Hits %
|1 Hit %
|2 Hits %
|3 Hits %
|4 Hits %
|5 Hits %
|6 Hits %
|1D
|83.33%
|16.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2D
|69.44%
|27.78%
|2.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3D
|57.87%
|34.72%
|6.94%
|0.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4D
|48.23%
|38.58%
|11.57%
|1.54%
|0.08%
|0%
|0%
|5D
|40.19%
|40.19%
|16.08%
|3.22%
|0.32%
|0.01%
|0%
|6D
|33.49%
|40.19%
|20.09%
|5.36%
|0.80%
|0.06%
|0%
This bestiary is a conversion of the excellent Cairn 2e Bestiary created by Yochai Gal. The text is licensed under CC-BY-SA 4.0.
This bestiary contains classic high fantasy creatures for games where adventurers delve through dungeons while fantastic beasts soar high in the sky.
Reading Creatures
Each creature entry follows this format:
- Name: The creature name.
- Description: Behavior, traits, and special abilities.
- Details: Optional bullets that clarify tactics, behavior, or special rules.
- Stats: Listed in bold uppercase, such as 4 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR, FORCE. Hit Points measure how much harm the creature can avoid before being taken out. Armor reduces incoming Damage.
- Attacks: Listed below the stat line. Notation like “1D Damage, 2 strikes” means the creature attacks twice and rolls the listed Damage for each strike. “Blast” means the attack affects all nearby targets. “Ranged” means the attack can be made from a distance. “Ignores Armor” means Armor does not reduce its Damage.
Force
Forces: Colossal creatures or large groups of similar enemies fighting together count as one Force. An individual attacking a Force does so from a Bad Position and deals 1D-1 Damage. A Force attacking individuals does so from a Good Position and deals 1D+3 Blast Damage.
Creating Your Own Creatures
Use these guidelines to create new creatures:
- Hit Points: Use 1-5 Hit Points for weak foes, 5-8 for standard foes, 8-13 for dangerous foes, and 13+ for deadly foes.
- Armor: Use 1 Armor for light protection, 2 Armor for medium protection, and 3 Armor for heavy protection.
- Damage: Use 1D Damage for weak foes, 1D+1 Damage for standard foes, 1D+2 Damage for dangerous foes, and 1D+3 Damage for deadly foes.
- Special Abilities: Use one or two clear abilities that make the creature memorable.
Converting Creatures
For creatures from Cairn, Into the Odd, Mausritter, or similar games, use this procedure:
- Hit Points and Armor: Keep HP and Armor as written.
- Damage: Convert each listed damage die to Boundless Damage.
|Cairn Damage
|Boundless Damage
|d4
|1D-1
|d6
|1D
|d8
|1D+1
|d10
|1D+2
|d12
|1D+3
- Two weapons: When an attack is written with a plus sign, convert each damage die and keep the expression. For example, d8+d12 becomes 1D+1 & 1D+3 Damage.
- Attack tags: When an attack has a tag, keep it as written. Convert impaired attacks to Bad Position and enhanced attacks to Good Position.
- Saves and Critical Damage: Convert STR, DEX, and WIL saves to the closest Boundless Attribute Check. Convert Critical Damage and similar severe effects into a Critical Save trigger. If the save fails, the effect happens.
Creatures
Monster Categories
Roll 2D: first for the table (1-2, 3-4, or 5-6), then for the row (1-6).
Table: 1-2
|1D
|Group
|1
|Avian: Phoenix, Roc, Wyvern
|2
|Construct: Bone Construct, Cobblehounds, Gargoyle
|3
|Giant: Ettin, Sky Giant, Storm Giant, Titan
|4
|Hybrid: Centaur, Manticore, Minotaur, Owlbear
|5
|Magical: Blink Dog, Warp Panther, Water Elemental
|6
|Shape Shifter: Swine Thing, Werewolf
Table: 3-4
|1D
|Group
|1
|Beast: Blood Elk, Grizzly Bear, Killer Bees, Night Cat, Viper, Wolf
|2
|Demon & Extraplanar: Eye of Terror, Hellhound, Mind Lasher, Nightmare
|3
|Goblinoid: Bugbear, Goblin, Hobgoblin, Ogre, Root Goblin, Troll, Wood Troll
|4
|Insectoid: Aranea, Burrowing Horror, Cave Locust, Giant Scorpion
|5
|Mythical: Banshee, Griffon, Harpy, Hydra, Lamia, Unicorn
|6
|Undead & Incorporeal: Crypt Guardian, Ghost, Ghoul, Invisible Stalker, Lich, Mummy, Shadow, Skeleton, Vampire, Wight, Zombie
Table: 5-6
|1D
|Group
|1
|Behemoth: Green Dragon, Purple Worm
|2
|Fey: Boggart, Dryad, Frost Elf, Night Hag, Pixie, Red Cap, Sea Hag, Will-o-Wisp
|3
|Humanoid: Acolyte, Bandit, Frost Elf, Gnoll, Hooded Men, Triton
|4
|Lizard: Basilisk, Hydra, Kobold, Naga, Reptilian
|5
|Plant: Creeping Vines, Root Witch, Shambling Mound, Treant
|6
|Unusual: Gelatinous Ooze, Mimic, Rust Monster, Warrior Snail
Acolyte
Holy servants bound to a particular deity. Typically travel in groups of four or more.
- ›Carry a holy symbol (Ward once per day).
4 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Ceremonial dagger: 1D Damage
Aranea
Enormous spiders with greenish-black skin and large brains. Can shape shift into human form at will.
- ›Conduct their magical research in dark, web-filled caverns. Carry the Charm and Command spellbooks at all times.
- ›Fire attacks against Aranea deal +2 Damage.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Bite: 1D+1 Damage
Bandit
Outlaws who raid settlements, attack ships, or ambush travelers. Groups of four or more are a Force.
- ›A Force always travels with one leader wearing chain mail or similar (2 Armor) and a long sword (1D+2 Damage) or crossbow (1D+1 Damage).
- ›Loyal: If half their numbers are taken down, make a Fortune Roll (4D) to see if the rest flees. If the leader dies, the others will flee immediately.
4 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Short sword: 1D Damage
- ›Short bow: 1D Damage
Banshee
Incorporeal spirits that linger long after death to haunt the living.
- ›Unharmed by cold, heat, or the elements. Iron weapon attacks deal +2 Damage.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Ghostly touch: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Wail: anyone in earshot makes a Willpower Check. On 0 Hits, they gain an "Unconscious" Condition
Basilisk
Long, serpentine lizards that nest deep below the earth or in brambles just underfoot.
- ›Fighting a Basilisk without meeting its gaze is difficult. Attacks made while avoiding its gaze are made from a Bad Position.
10 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Bite: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Gaze: a target facing the Basilisk is slowly petrified from the bottom up. Roll 3D, they are completely frozen in a number of rounds equal to Hits + 1. An antidote can be brewed from the Basilisk's gizzards. The creature's reflection is harmless
Blink Dog
Teleporting canines in service of a powerful master.
- ›Can phase out of reality at will. Melee attacks against them are made from a Bad Position.
5 HIT POINTS
- ›Bite: 1D Damage
Blood Elk
Born from violence resulting from a greedy or selfish act.
- ›Kill their victims for sustenance, but gains no succor. They are always hungry.
4 HIT POINTS
- ›Horns: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): gores its victims by ripping out their entrails
Boggart
Wild, hairy tricksters that prize shiny trinkets above coin.
- ›Boggarts have true names that describe their true nature. Knowing these names gives a person control over them.
- ›The Boggart can bring objects to life, sow confusion, create magical disguises, use telekinesis, and teleport.
3 HIT POINTS
Bone Construct
Gigantic, four-armed constructs made of bone and sorcery.
- ›Mindless guardians that stand ready to attack any creature other than their creator.
8 HIT POINTS, 3 ARMOR, FORCE
- ›Sharpened arms: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes
Bugbear
Large, goblin-like creatures covered in fur.
- ›Prefer stealth and trickery to gain an advantage.
- ›Often command parties of like creatures (typically goblins).
8 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Club: 1D+1 Damage
Burrowing Horror
Huge insectoids with multiple legs and shiny black eyes. Subsist from dirt, roots, and flesh.
- ›Burrow just beneath surfaces to ambush unsuspecting creatures.
6 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Bite: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Acid squirt: 1D+1 Damage, blast
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target loses a body part. Roll 2D: 0 Hits is the Head, 1 Hit is a Leg, 2 Hits is an Arm
Cave Locust
Giant plant-eating crickets that dwell in caves. Immune to most types of poison.
- ›Their natural coloration allows them to blend in with the stone. They emit loud shrieks when threatened.
2 HIT POINTS
- ›Bite: 1D Damage
Centaur
Creatures with the lower body and legs of a horse, but a humanoid upper body.
- ›Rarely found alone, preferring the company of their own.
6 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Spear: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Short bow: 1D Damage
Cobblehounds
Immobile constructs typically used as guardians to great tombs or artifacts.
- ›Unaffected by mundane persuasion techniques, but love a good bone.
12 HIT POINTS, 2 ARMOR
- ›Bite: 1D+2 Damage
Creeping Vines
Appear as an inert, typical vine. Attacks passing creatures to use their corpses as fertilizer.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Vines: 1D-1 Damage, blast
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target is pulled into the air where they asphyxiate. Roll 2D, they die in a number of minutes equal to Hits + 1.
Crypt Guardian
Animated skeletons clothed in billowing robes. Their eye sockets are hypnotically red. Defend crypts and tombs, but will not attack if left undisturbed.
- ›Non-magical attacks against them are made from a Bad Position.
- ›Can teleport any target in eyesight to a random room nearby.
12 HIT POINTS
- ›Ethereal claws: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes
Dryad
Shy, protective tree spirits that manifest as beautiful, green-skinned humanoids.
- ›Unable to travel far from the tree they are bound to. They perish if the tree is destroyed.
4 HIT POINTS
- ›Knotted arms: 1D Damage
- ›Befuddle: target gains a "Confused" Condition, gradually moving further and further away from the host tree; Willpower Check once per round to break free
Ettin
The two-headed kin of giants. Prefer caves and underground hovels.
- ›Cannot be surprised.
10 HIT POINTS
- ›Club: 1D+2 Damage
Eye of Terror
Floating spheres with large mouths, enormous eyes, and several small eyes set atop long stalks.
- ›They are highly intelligent, intensely greedy, and completely insane.
- ›Spells used against them always slip out of control and require a Willpower Check to contain them.
15 HIT POINTS
- ›Bite: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Spells: Charm, Phobia, Telekinesis, Sleep, Shuffle, Vision.
Frost Elf
Beautiful, amoral, and long-lived.
- ›Resistant to most forms of magic.
14 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Icicle dagger: 1D Damage
- ›Spells: Sleep, Teleport, Detect Magic
Gargoyle
Magical, slow-moving statues of monstrous winged creatures, typically employed as guards or watchdogs.
- ›Prowl at nights but fear the day, when the sun's light freezes them in place.
- ›Immune to charms and magical sleep.
8 HIT POINTS, 3 ARMOR
- ›Claws: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes
Gelatinous Ooze
Large shapeless masses of transparent jelly. Mindlessly hunt for food in dungeons and underground caverns.
8 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Devouring touch: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target is engulfed. Roll 3D, they are consumed in a number of rounds equal to Hits + 1 unless freed
Ghost
Incorporeal spirits of the restless dead, vulnerable only to magic and specific anointed rites.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Life drain: 1D Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Willpower): target possessed, acting only on behalf of the ghost's whims
Ghoul
Grey-skinned man-things wearing shredded clothes that crave only the flesh of the living.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Elongated claws: 1D Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains an "Infected" Condition from their necrotic wound. Roll 4D, they die in a number of days equal to Hits + 1 unless treated by a priest or skilled healer. If the body is not burned it later rises as a Ghoul as well
Giant Scorpion
Horse-sized arachnids commonly found in dry terrain or caverns.
8 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Claws: 1D+2 Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Stinger: 1D Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains a "Poisoned (Necrotic)" Condition as the venom liquefies their insides and permanently reduces their Strength score by 1.
Gnoll
Ferocious humanoid hyenas spawned from arcane experiments long ago.
- ›Deadly warriors, they attack as a pack (as a Force) or on their own.
6 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Spear: 1D+1 Damage
Goblin
Small, grotesque humanoids with skin in earthly tones of green, brown, and grey.
- ›Avoid combat, only attacking when advantageous, using hit-and-run tactics.
- ›Sometimes are found using dire wolves as mounts.
4 HIT POINTS
- ›Dagger: 1D Damage
- ›Sling: 1D Damage
Green Dragon
Forest-dwelling snakes topped with tall green scales. Collect great hoards of treasure.
- ›Use intelligence and cunning to manipulate the weak into their service.
12 HIT POINTS, 2 ARMOR, FORCE
- ›Bite: 1D+3 Damage
- ›Chlorine Gas: anyone nearby must make an Agility Check to escape its reach. On 0 Hits, they lose 6 Hit Points and gain a "Deprived" Condition
Griffon
Ravenous hybrids, with the head and wings of an eagle and the lower body of a lion.
- ›Can be used as mounts if taken young and properly trained.
- ›Fly and attack at astonishing speeds, diving in to scoop up their prey.
7 HIT POINTS, FORCE
- ›Claws: 1D Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): tears flesh and bone from its victim with its razor-sharp beak
Grizzly Bear
Reddish-brown bears commonly found in mountains, woodlands, and prairies.
- ›Prefer to eat fish and meat, and will attack the rare unfortunate who crosses their path.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Claws: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains a "Bleeding" Condition. Roll 4D, they bleed out in a number of rounds equal to Hits + 1 unless bandaged
Harpy
Hideous monstrosities with the body of a giant eagle and a humanoid head.
- ›Their movements and flight are clumsy due to their disproportionate size. Rely on charmed victims to do anything of note.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Claws: 1D Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Song: anyone nearby must make a Willpower Check. On 0 Hits, they gain a "Charmed" Condition, following the harpy and defending it from any threat
Hellhound
Monstrous, intelligent dogs that dwell near volcanoes.
- ›Immune to fire and heat Damage. Hot enough to melt iron simply by biting it.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Bite: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Fire breath: 1D Damage, blast
Hobgoblin
Large and burly relatives of goblins. Dwell in underground fortresses until called for war.
- ›Trained to fight together. Their attacks deal +2 Damage if an ally is also engaged with the same enemy.
- ›Will fight to the death if their commander is fighting alongside them.
6 HIT POINTS, 2 ARMOR
- ›Mace: 1D+1 Damage
Hooded Men
The Watchers of the Wood; a cult that derive their power from leylines, rune stones, and the like.
12 HIT POINTS
- ›Leystaff: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Willpower): leeches a part of the victim's soul. They gain a "Soul-Drained" Condition and feel hollow and weakened
- ›Spells: Charm, Hypnotize, Push/Pull, Shield
Hydra
Large reptilians with nine serpentine heads. Very difficult to throw off once their quarry is detected.
- ›At 0 Hit Points, the hydra loses one head. It then continues fighting until no heads remain, losing more heads after each successive hit.
12 HIT POINTS, 2 ARMOR, FORCE
- ›Bite: 1D+3 Damage, blast
Invisible Stalker
Intelligent beings shaped into reality by a powerful wizard. Completely invisible and silent.
- ›Each attack immediately triggers Critical Saves (Strength), skipping Hit Points.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Fists: 1D-1 Damage, 2 strikes
Killer Bees
Oversized bees that build underground hives. Hyper-aggressive, attack anything that comes near.
- ›Produce special honey that heals 6 Hit Points. 3 uses.
6 HIT POINTS, FORCE
- ›Sting: 1D Damage. Stingers lodge into the target, who gains a "Stung" Condition that deals 1D Damage each round until removed
Kobold
Hairless humanoids with canine-like features and scaly skin. Can see perfectly in the dark, but are harmed by direct sunlight.
- ›Use traps and ambush to defeat opponents. Often act in service of more powerful creatures.
3 HIT POINTS
- ›Bite: 1D Damage
- ›Spear: 1D+1 Damage
Lamia
Centaur-like creatures that prey on the life force of others, seducing their victims through heightened charm and intelligence. Their upper bodies are typically humanoid, the lower half any number of animal hybrids.
- ›Inherently magical. Can create illusions, charm creatures, and disguise themselves at will.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Toothy bite: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Willpower): target gains an "Enthralled" Condition as their spirit is slowly sapped away and becomes enthralled to the Lamia, obeying its every command while in its presence
Lich
Powerful sorcerers that paid the ultimate price for immortality: their own life. Now their thirst for power knows no bounds.
- ›Maintain unlife by binding themselves to an earthly artifact, which is typically protected by at least 1D other undead servants.
14 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Soul dagger: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Spells (up to 6): Animate Object, Arcane Eye, Deafen, Disassemble, Elemental Wall, Frenzy, Gate, Hover, Hatred, Identify Owner, Knock, Pacify, Raise Dead, Raise Spirit, Shield, Sleep, Smoke Form, Telekinesis, Telepathy, Teleport, Vision, Wizard Mark
Manticore
Spiteful monstrosities that wear a humanoid face, a lion's body, wings of a bat, and a scorpion's tail. Dwell in mountainous regions, abandoned castles, and forgotten dungeons.
- ›Tail spikes act like darts, regrowing after a few days. A single spike is worth 150gp to a collector.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Claws: 1D Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Tail spike: 1D+1 Damage, ranged
- ›Failed Critical Save (Willpower): target gains a "Deprived" Condition until they get a good night's sleep. Until then, they act boorish, selfish, and cruel (or more so, if that already is their nature)
Mimic
Malicious shape shifters that take on the form of inanimate objects commonly found in dungeons.
- ›Remain motionless while in disguise, surprising anyone that comes near.
- ›The mimic's saliva is extremely sticky and difficult to remove. Alchemists will pay up to 150gp for even the smallest vial.
9 HIT POINTS, 2 ARMOR
- ›Bite: 1D+1 Damage, on 0 Hits to avoid it, the target is stuck until freed, usually requiring a Strength Check.
Mind Lasher
Humanoid creatures with purple skin and squid-like heads. Dwell deep underground or in spacefaring vessels. Feed on the brains of other humanoids, absorbing their memories and life essence. Highly intelligent, but evil beyond belief.
12 HIT POINTS
- ›Tentacles: 1D Damage, blast
- ›Mind Blast: nearby targets must make a Willpower Check. On 0 Hits, they gain a "Paralyzed" Condition
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): a tentacle rips the victim's brain out of their skull
Minotaur
Large humanoids (typically male) with the head of a bull. Dwell in mazes or dungeons.
- ›Extraordinary trackers with an excellent sense of smell and navigation skills.
12 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Two-handed axe: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Charge: 1D+3 Damage
Mummy
Undead humanoids wrapped in funerary cloth. Found in pyramids, ruins, temples, and tombs.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Necrotic touch: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains an "Infected (Mummy Rot)" Condition and is unable to recover until cured by a specialist healer
Naga
Humanoids with the lower body, tail, and neck of snakes. Dwell in hot jungles and temples lost to time.
- ›Use cunning and hypnosis to capture other creatures to be enslaved.
6 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Sword: 1D Damage
- ›Bite: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Gaze: target facing the Naga must make a Willpower Check. On 0 Hits, they gain a "Hypnotized" Condition, falling under its will; its victims cannot be compelled to violence
Night Cat
Intelligent, nocturnal marsupials that make their homes in forests and swamps. Hunt in packs.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Claws: 1D Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): the Night Cat begins to eat the target while they are still alive
Night Hag
Hideous old women that dwell in dead forests, swamps, and bogs.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Talons: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Spells (3): Arcane Eye, Disguise, Fog Cloud, Identify Owner, Smoke Form
Nightmare
Intelligent, demonic horses with eyes like burning coals, smoldering nostrils, and flaming hooves.
- ›Melee attacks against the Nightmare are made from a Bad Position due to the thick clouds of smoke it produces.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Flaming hooves: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes
Ogre
Massive, gluttonous brutes of ill-spirit and low intelligence.
- ›Easily impressed by shiny materials, keeping sacks of gold and treasure in their lairs.
6 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Club: 1D+2 Damage
Owlbear
Bear-like carnivores with the face of an owl. Found in dense forests. Rumored spawn of a magical mishap.
9 HIT POINTS
- ›Beak: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Claws: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): Roll 4D, each Hit rends or destroys a random Item in a Slot
Phoenix
Intelligent, hawk-like spirits of pure flame, found in isolated deserts and high mountains.
- ›If killed, they explode in a burst of flames dealing 1D+2 Damage. They are reborn from the ashes. Roll 3D, they are reborn in a number of days equal to Hits + 1.
- ›Their feathers are highly-sought after for their healing properties.
4 HIT POINTS
- ›Talons: 1D+2 Damage, 2 strikes
Pixie
Tiny humanoids with insectoid wings. Naturally invisible.
3 HIT POINTS
- ›Spells: Sleep, Masquerade
Purple Worm
Gargantuan worms that lair in enormous burrows deep underground, only coming to the surface to eat. Found in high deserts and hot tundra.
18 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR, FORCE
- ›Bite: 1D+3 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): the target is devoured and dissolved in the worm's stomach
Red Cap
Born from blood left to rot in the land of Fairy. Their hats are a deep red from the blood they bathe in.
- ›Ignore those with little to live for, as there is no pleasure in their murder.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Dual sickles: 1D Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target is eviscerated, the spray of their blood restoring all of the Red Cap's Hit Points
Reptilian
Amphibian humanoids that live in large tribes near swamps and jungles.
- ›Craft their Armor and weapons from the bones of their prey. They will eat anything, including humanoids.
5 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Bone spear: 1D+1 Damage
Root Goblin
Avoid combat unless they have the advantage (such as greater numbers).
- ›Guard their stolen goods to the death.
- ›Root Goblins prize spellbooks and are always willing to trade.
4 HIT POINTS
- ›Spear: 1D Damage
Root Witch
Excellent tunnelers that hide underground near water. Wiggle tiny fronds into the air as lures.
- ›Above-ground, appear vaguely humanoid with the face of a rotted tree stump.
- ›Will exchange rare minerals for a "fresh corpse" of any kind.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Tuber-fingers: 1D Damage
Rust Monster
Armadillo-like creatures with club-like tails and long antennae. Feed on iron and rusted metal.
- ›Any mundane metals their antennae touch instantly become rust. Can smell metal from a long distance away.
5 HIT POINTS
- ›Bite: 1D Damage
- ›Antennae: metal Armor rusts into useless weight.
Sea Hag
Ghostly, green-skinned hags that dwell in seaweed forests and warm shallow waters.
- ›Immune to magic from spellbooks.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Long claws: 1D Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Hideous Gaze: target gains a "Frightened" Condition and is paralyzed with fear; Willpower Check each round to break the spell
Shadow
Incorporeal monsters that look like animated shadows. Unharmed by mundane attacks, sleep or mind control.
14 HIT POINTS
- ›Draining touch: 1D Damage, ignores Armor
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target's life force fades. If reduced to 0 Strength, they become a shadow as well.
Shambling Mound
Tall humanoids made of slimy vegetation. Dwell in dark swamps and damp undergrounds.
9 HIT POINTS, FORCE
- ›Tendrils: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target is swallowed whole and dragged away
Skeleton
Frequently found serving a master or necromancer, often in groups of 3 or more.
- ›Found wearing whatever was on them at the time of their death.
- ›If a skeleton is killed and its bones are not scattered, it reforms the next round.
5 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Rusty sword: 1D Damage
- ›Bow: 1D Damage
Sky Giant
Towering, white-skinned giants that live in castles high in the mountains.
- ›Ranged attacks against them are made from a Bad Position due to the powerful winds surrounding them.
12 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR, FORCE
- ›Mace: 1D+2 Damage
Sphinx
Mythical beasts with the upper body and head of a human, the wings of an eagle, and the body of a lion. Immune to magic of any kind.
- ›Poses riddles to anyone they meet. Failure to answer correctly is usually met with death. They know almost everything worth knowing.
18 HIT POINTS
- ›Claws: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes, blast
- ›Beak: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Roar: anyone in earshot must make a Willpower Check. On 0 Hits, they gain a "Frightened" Condition and flee
Storm Giant
Building-sized humanoids with bronze-hued skin and light-colored hair. Live on the highest mountain peaks and rockiest coastlines.
- ›Unharmed by lightning, can summon storm clouds at their will. Can fly with the wind as their chariot.
18 HIT POINTS, 2 ARMOR, FORCE
- ›Great sword: 1D+3 Damage
- ›Thunderclap: 1D+1 Damage against a single target; targets wearing metal Armor take 1D+1 Damage
Swine Thing
Obese humanoids that transform into massive porcine monstrosities to feast on human flesh.
- ›Prefer to hunt in isolated settlements close to forests and wetlands. Can only shapeshift at night.
9 HIT POINTS
- ›Gore: 1D Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Charm: target obeys the swine's every command until it is killed; Willpower Check once per round to break free
Titan
Mythical, humanoid giants of radiant beauty and powerfully athletic bodies. Beneficent of character, but prone to megalomania.
- ›Natives of other planes of existence, but sometimes have strongholds in the mortal world.
- ›Can levitate, shape shift, and sculpt elements at will.
18 HIT POINTS, 3 ARMOR, FORCE
- ›Lightning sword: 1D+3 Damage
Treant
Sentient, bipedal trees with a vaguely humanoid face on their trunks. Found in the deepest part of the wood.
- ›Speak slowly and ponderously, with a deep voice. Timeless, living for thousands of years.
10 HIT POINTS, 3 ARMOR
- ›Roots: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes, blast
Triton
Aquatic humanoids with silvery skin, blue-green hair, and scaled legs ending in fins. Dwell in warmer waters close to land.
- ›Lair in beautiful castles sculpted from sea rock and coral. Command vast schools of fish for both protection and food.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Trident: 1D+1 Damage
Troll
Giant, warty humanoids of flesh and bark. Dwell underground or in deep forests, as well as the ruined homes of their former victims. Carnivorous.
- ›At 0 Hit Points, a Troll continues fighting despite loss of flesh and limb. Unless their head is bathed in acid, fire, or powerful magic, they will fully regenerate. Roll 4D, they regenerate in a number of days equal to Hits + 1.
14 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Bite: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Claws: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes
Unicorn
Magical horses with a single long horn on their foreheads. Timid, but proud and willful, are seen as divine beings.
- ›Their hair is worth a small fortune due to its powerful healing properties.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Horn: 1D+2 Damage, ignores Armor
Vampire
Charming, undead creatures that drink the blood of mortals. Act at night and sleep in a coffin during the day. Can change into a bat at will.
- ›Regeneration: A damaged vampire regains 6 Hit Points when it bites a target that has blood. If killed, it becomes a cloud of gas and retreats to its coffin, reforming at the next nightfall. Can only be killed if exposed to sunlight or if the coffin is destroyed.
12 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Bite: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): drains the target's essence. They die and are raised as a thrall to the vampire
Viper
Poisonous snakes often found in caves, pits, and other dark places. An antitoxin can be made from their poison sacs.
- ›Use heat and smell to track their victims.
3 HIT POINTS
- ›Bite: 1D Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains a "Poisoned" Condition. Roll 6D, they die in a number of hours equal to Hits + 2 without a cure
Warp Panther
Grotesque panther-like predators with long razored tentacles growing out of their backs.
- ›Resistant to magical attacks. Spells used against them always slip out of control, ignore the panther, and require a Willpower Check to contain them.
- ›Can teleport a short distance away at will. Hate Blink Dogs.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Tentacles: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes, blast
- ›Bite: 1D+2 Damage
Warrior Snail
Giant armored snails with heavy, club-like tentacles.
- ›Some species have colorful shells that can reflect magical attacks.
4 HIT POINTS, 2 ARMOR
- ›Tentacles: 1D+1 Damage, 2 strikes
Water Elemental
Rare spirits of lakes, rivers, and seas.
- ›Mundane attacks against the Water Elemental are made from a Bad Position.
14 HIT POINTS
- ›Spray: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target is enveloped by the water. Roll 3D, they drown in a number of rounds equal to Hits + 1 unless freed
Werewolf
Ferocious lycanthropes that can transform into a wolf-shape at will.
- ›Mundane attacks against werewolves are made from a Bad Position, but attacks with weapons made of silver deal +2 Damage.
8 HIT POINTS
- ›Claws: 1D Damage, 2 strikes
- ›Bite: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains an "Infected (Lycanthropy)" Condition, transforming into a werewolf by the next full moon
Wight
Grotesque, fallen warriors, raised from death for ill purpose. Often astride equally nightmarish steeds, leading lesser undead creatures into battle.
12 HIT POINTS, 3 ARMOR
- ›Long sword: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): any Strength loss is permanent
Will-o-Wisp
Nocturnal spirits of cool flame, commonly found in dense woodlands, marshes, and swamps.
- ›Known to lead travelers astray, to a corpse, or back home again.
3 HIT POINTS
Wolf
Large canines that dwell primarily in forest or tundra.
- ›Can be trained with effort if captured at a young age.
6 HIT POINTS
- ›Bite: 1D+1 Damage
Wood Troll
Large humanoids with elongated arms made of bark or root. They live in forests, sharing a deep connection with the vegetation around them.
- ›If killed, they will slowly regenerate unless their corpse is taken out of the forest or burned with fire.
10 HIT POINTS
- ›Bite: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Club: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): moss and twigs begin growing out of target's wounds
Wyvern
Large, intelligent, winged reptiles. Dwell in any terrain, but favor dry cliffs.
- ›Shy away from other creatures, preferring to silently stalk their targets from afar.
11 HIT POINTS
- ›Stinger: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): the victim is impaled and held in place. The wyvern then bites their head off
Zombie
Re-animated corpses brought back through necromantic ritual or fell influence. Immune to all mind-influencing effects.
- ›If not utterly destroyed (by fire, complete dismemberment, etc.), the Zombie will rise again after a few rounds. Roll 2D, they rise in a number of rounds equal to Hits + 1.
2 HIT POINTS
- ›Jagged nails: 1D Damage
- ›Failed Critical Save (Strength): target gains an "Infected" Condition. Without the services of a specialist or healer, they will become a zombie. Roll 4D, they transform in a number of days equal to Hits + 1
Community-designed creatures built with the Boundless Creature Designer.
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Creatures
Hervorian Horror
Larger than average Holstein cow with elongated fangs and multijointed legs.
- ›Feeds on the blood of those guilty of eating flesh.
- ›May use Trample when attacking a smaller creature.
- ›Immune to irony.
10 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Bite: 1D+2 Damage
- ›Trample: 1D+3 Damage
Designed by Jerod Leupold
Gronschauk
A six-legged beast birthed in the stygian depths of the underworld, bathed in poisons, blind and venomous.
- ›Blind but senses movement.
12 HIT POINTS, 2 ARMOR, POISON
- ›Bite: 1D+1 Damage
- ›Venom Spray: 1D+2 , Blast
Lightning Hawk
A giant hawk from the Fields of Agran-Kush, it crackles with electricity.
6 HIT POINTS, 1 ARMOR
- ›Lightning Shriek: 1D+3 Damage, Electrocution (see below)
- ›Failed Critical Save: Loss of 1 Willpower until the next long rest
- ›Swoop and Drop: 1D+2, Prone
Marble Maiden
Living statue with white body, an extremely rare sight. Lonely and distrustful. More valuable in pieces than alive.
- ›Can understand but not speak.
4 HIT POINTS, 2 ARMOR
- ›Rock Fists: 1D Damage.
- ›Failed Critical Save (Willpower): target gains a "Petrified" Condition and is turned to stone. This Condition can only be lifted at the Marble Maiden’s will, or by killing it.
- ›Shroud Ward: Whether intact or in pieces, a Marble Maiden’s body repels monsters in a 100ft radius.
Designed by VItheSixth
Companion
A Companion is an ally, hireling, or capable NPC traveling alongside your character. They are represented by a Pool (2D, 4D, 6D, or 8D). A larger Pool means they can contribute more often before they wear down.
A Companion can either assist a Check or act on their own.
Assist a Check
When a Companion helps with a risky action, roll their Pool first. Each Hit adds 1D to the Check. After the roll, shrink the Companion Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2. Then roll the Check with the added dice.
Act on Their Own
When a Companion takes a risky action on their own, roll their Pool as a Check.
- 2+ Hits: They succeed at their action.
- 1 Hit: They succeed, but there is a cost such as a reduced effect, wasted time, a difficult choice, Damage, or something else.
- 0 Hits: They fail their action and there is a cost.
After the roll, shrink the Companion Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2.
Exhaustion and Recovery
If a Companion Pool ever drops to 0D, they are exhausted, distracted, or hurt and cannot assist or act until they recover.
- Full Rest: A week of safety and shelter restores the Companion Pool to its original size.
Create an Advantage
This extra adds ruling around how setup opportunities can have mechanical impact when used later on.
Rules
When you want to set up an opportunity that can be leveraged later by you and your allies, make a Check to see how it plays out.
- 2+ Hits: Your character succeeds at their action and creates an advantage for each Hit rolled. Your character or your allies may consume these advantages when making a Check that acts on the opportunity. When doing so, each advantage adds 1D to the roll.
- 1 Hit: Your character creates 1 advantage, but there is a cost such as a reduced effect, wasted time, a difficult choice, Damage, or something else.
- 0 Hits: Your character fails their action and there is a cost.
You may track advantages with a die if you wish.
Lead the Group
This extra adds ruling around how one character’s instincts keep everyone aligned and moving toward a single objective.
Rules
When you lead the group through risky situations, make a Check along with everyone you are leading to see how it plays out.
Compare every roll, the one with the most Hits determines the final outcome. As the leader, your character gains a “Fatigued” Condition for each Check, including yours, that gets 0 Hits.
If the final outcome creates a cost, it should affect the group as a whole.
Luck
You start each session with 1 Luck. Then roll 2D, or 4D when playing solo. Every Hit adds 1 extra Luck to your total.
Spend or give away 1 Luck to reroll any roll, double the Damage of an attack, or take an extra action in combat.
Morale Pools
Non-player characters and creatures capable of fear or self-preservation have a Morale Pool (2D, 4D, 6D, or 8D). The higher their Morale, the steadier their resolve. Large groups can share a single Morale Pool that reflects the will of the whole. Roll a Morale Pool when a group sees its leader fall or loses half its number, when a lone foe drops to half their Hit Points, or when companions, hirelings, or retainers face danger beyond what they expected.
- 2+ Hits: They stand firm or press on.
- 1 Hit: They hesitate, demand something, lose ground, or press on at a cost.
- 0 Hits: They falter or break. Enemies may flee, surrender, or freeze. Companions may retreat, demand higher pay, or refuse to follow.
After the roll, shrink their Morale Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2.
No need to assign a Morale Pool to every NPC in the game. Use them when it matters or as play unfolds.
A companion’s Morale Pool may be restored by bonding with them, resting in safety, offering a gift, or increasing their share of the treasures.
Torches and Lantern Pools
When your character is crawling through caverns, dungeons, and other lightless reaches, they will need a steady source of light to find their way and stay alert. Without one, they will find themselves in precarious Positions.
Torches and oil flasks are consumable Items, and their quantity is tracked using Pools. A single light source is usually enough for a group moving together. When your character ignites a new light, roll the Pool of the matching consumable Item and shrink it as normal.
To track how long the light lasts, use a duration Pool, 4D for torches, 6D for lanterns. Every 20 minutes of real time, roll that Pool. After each roll, shrink the Pool by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum loss of 2. When the Pool is emptied, the light goes out and a new one must be lit.
If the 20m timer feels too intense during your sessions, do not use it. Instead, roll the Pool from time to time as your character delves deeper into the darkness.
This game is available under an open license, as outlined below, enabling you to distribute and modify the text within the bounds of the license.
Attribution Text
To make your own Boundless game, please credit us as follows:
This product is based on Boundless, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.