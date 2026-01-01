Introduction

You will find below the complete rules reference for Boundless v1.2.
You can also download the free PDF version of the game on itch.io:
This game uses six-sided dice (or D ). When rolling dice, each 5 or 6 counts as a Hit ; all other results are a Miss. If you ever need to roll 0D, roll 1D, counting only 6s as Hits.
Attributes represent how capable your character is when facing risky actions. These are:
Start by distributing 4 points among all Attributes, with a maximum of 3 per Attribute.
Alternatively, you may roll for your Attributes. Roll 4D for each Attribute; each Hit adds 1 to the score. You may swap two scores of your choice. If the total across all scores is less than 3, roll again.
Stamina represents your character’s ability to push through physical or mental strain. Start with 6 Stamina.
Hit Points (HP) are a measure of your character’s ability to avoid life-threatening outcomes. Start with HP equal to 2 + your character’s Strength score.
Your character has 10 Slots used to carry items. Most items take 1 Slot, petty Items take none, and bulky items take 2. If at any point all Slots are filled, your character drops to 1 HP until they make space. Start with 3 items of your choice and a small keepsake for good luck.
Slots can also be filled by Conditions like fatigue, sickness, deprivation, poison, and similar effects. When afflicted by a Condition, fill a Slot with the Condition’s name. If no Slots are available, drop an item to make room. Conditions always hinder your character and may affect their Position for certain actions. Some Conditions can also worsen, taking additional Slots as time passes.
Conditions are cleared through actions in the fiction that address them, such as resting, receiving care, or treating the underlying cause.
When your character attempts something challenging, make a Check by rolling a number of dice equal to a relevant Attribute score (Strength, Dexterity, or Willpower). You or an ally may spend any number of Stamina; each point adding 1D to the roll. Allies who help share the same risks as your character.
When your character faces consequences from events in the fiction or as a result of failing a Check, you may choose to make a Save to try to avoid it by rolling a number of dice equal to your character’s current amount of Stamina.
After the roll, reduce your character’s Stamina by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2. If you choose not to Save, your character automatically suffers the consequence.
When your character takes Damage, they lose that many HP. When they reach 0 HP, they are in critical danger and you must make a Critical Save by rolling a number of dice equal to a relevant Attribute score (e.g. Strength).
After the roll, reduce your character’s Attribute score by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2.
Attribute scores cannot drop below 0. Taking Damage while at 0 HP immediately triggers another Critical Save.
When the fiction places your character at an advantage or disadvantage for a roll, establish your character’s Position and adjust how the roll is made as such:
Assume a Standard Position as the default for most rolls.
For a deeper breakdown, see the Understanding the Dice reference.
|Dice Pool
|Good Position
|Standard Position
|Bad Position
|0D
|16.67%
|16.67%
|16.67%
|1D
|50.00%
|33.33%
|16.67%
|2D
|75.00%
|55.56%
|30.56%
|3D
|87.50%
|70.37%
|42.13%
|4D
|93.75%
|80.25%
|51.77%
|5D
|96.88%
|86.83%
|59.81%
|6D
|98.44%
|91.22%
|66.51%
At the start of each round, every participant rolls 1D for initiative and acts in order from highest result to lowest. Enemies act first on ties, while those caught off guard always act last. Two players may also swap their initiative dice as long as neither has taken a turn yet.
A round lasts long enough to perform **one action ** (attack, cast a spell, retreat, etc.) and move a short distance. Players roll to attack and to defend; enemies never roll dice.
When your character rests, make a Recovery Roll by rolling 3D for a Short Rest or 6D for a Long Rest. Each Hit can be spent to either restore 1 Stamina or 1 HP. Each Hit also restores 1 point to an Attribute that is below its maximum. Your character’s Position may affect this roll.
When your character reaches a milestone, make an Experience Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the scale of the achievement. If unsure, roll 4D. Each Hit can be spent to either increase your character’s maximum HP by 2 or attempt to increase an Attribute score—rolling 1D and increasing it by 1 if the roll is higher than its current score.
Your character can cast a number of spells per day equal to their current Willpower score. Spells always take effect. After casting, make a Willpower Check to resist the strain of magic or gain the “fatigued” Condition.
A Pool is a set of dice (2D, 4D, 6D, or 8D) which is rolled over time to track time, impending events, and resources. After it is rolled, it shrinks by one die for every Miss, but never more than its set limit, usually 2.
When emptied, the fiction changes and the Pool is cleared. Use Pools to track when an item runs out, Weapons wear down, a danger triggers, a faction reaches its goal, etc.
When the outcome of an event or action is uncertain, and you want to simulate an element of randomness and chance, make a Fortune Roll. Frame the situation as a yes-or-no question, then roll a number of dice based on how likely the outcome feels in the fiction.
You may also use an Attribute score as a basis for the roll if a character’s abilities can influence the outcome. In the case where two parties are directly opposed, roll for each side and compare the number of Hits to see who comes out ahead.
As your character explores dangerous locations or travels overland, they may come across unexpected encounters.
Each time they stop to rest, search an area, or do anything that might draw attention, make an Encounter Roll, rolling a number of dice based on how likely an encounter could occur in the fiction. If unsure, roll 1D.
When encountering a non-player character or creature whose reaction toward your character is uncertain, make a Reaction Roll, rolling a number of dice based on the nature of the encounter. If unsure, roll 2D.
Describe the world honestly and concretely. Reveal danger before it strikes so players have a chance to react. Let smart preparation or clever play succeed outright. Call for Checks only when risk or uncertainty is real. When Checks fail or danger hits, ask for Saves to see if characters can avoid the threat. Keep tension alive with meaningful choices that reshape the world over time. Share the spotlight. Bend rules into your own rulings when needed, trust your judgment, and stay consistent over time.
Engage with the world by paying attention, asking questions, and acting through the fiction rather than the rules. Collaborate with others to reach consensus. Avoid fair fights, stack every advantage, and do what it takes to survive. Keep the story moving and play to find out.
Find other Boundless players and creators in the Fari RPGs’ Discord server! Come organize games, share ideas, and ask questions.
Join our community at farirpgs.com/discord.
This game is available under an open license, as outlined below, enabling you to distribute and modify the text within the bounds of the license. To make your own Boundless game, please credit us as:
This product is based on Boundless, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.
For more on Boundless, visit farirpgs.com/boundless.