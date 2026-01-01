Introduction

You will find below the complete rules reference for Boundless v1.2.

You can also download the free PDF version of the game on itch.io:

<a href="https://farirpgs.itch.io/boundless-rpg">Boundless RPG by Fari RPGs</a>

Basics

This game uses six-sided dice (or D ). When rolling dice, each 5 or 6 counts as a Hit ; all other results are a Miss. If you ever need to roll 0D, roll 1D, counting only 6s as Hits.

Character Creation

Attributes

Attributes represent how capable your character is when facing risky actions. These are:

Strength : Fortitude, toughness, and melee attacks.

: Fortitude, toughness, and melee attacks. Dexterity : Finesse, agility, and ranged attacks.

: Finesse, agility, and ranged attacks. Willpower: Charisma, focus, spells, and sorcery.

Start by distributing 4 points among all Attributes, with a maximum of 3 per Attribute.

Alternatively, you may roll for your Attributes. Roll 4D for each Attribute; each Hit adds 1 to the score. You may swap two scores of your choice. If the total across all scores is less than 3, roll again.

Stamina

Stamina represents your character’s ability to push through physical or mental strain. Start with 6 Stamina.

Hit Points

Hit Points (HP) are a measure of your character’s ability to avoid life-threatening outcomes. Start with HP equal to 2 + your character’s Strength score.

Slots, Items, and Conditions

Your character has 10 Slots used to carry items. Most items take 1 Slot, petty Items take none, and bulky items take 2. If at any point all Slots are filled, your character drops to 1 HP until they make space. Start with 3 items of your choice and a small keepsake for good luck.

Slots can also be filled by Conditions like fatigue, sickness, deprivation, poison, and similar effects. When afflicted by a Condition, fill a Slot with the Condition’s name. If no Slots are available, drop an item to make room. Conditions always hinder your character and may affect their Position for certain actions. Some Conditions can also worsen, taking additional Slots as time passes.

Conditions are cleared through actions in the fiction that address them, such as resting, receiving care, or treating the underlying cause.

Playing the Game

Checks

When your character attempts something challenging, make a Check by rolling a number of dice equal to a relevant Attribute score (Strength, Dexterity, or Willpower). You or an ally may spend any number of Stamina; each point adding 1D to the roll. Allies who help share the same risks as your character.

1+ Hits : Your character succeeds at their action.

: Your character succeeds at their action. 0 Hits: Your character fails their action.

Saves

When your character faces consequences from events in the fiction or as a result of failing a Check, you may choose to make a Save to try to avoid it by rolling a number of dice equal to your character’s current amount of Stamina.

1+ Hits : Your character avoids the consequence.

: Your character avoids the consequence. 0 Hits: Your character suffers the consequence.

After the roll, reduce your character’s Stamina by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2. If you choose not to Save, your character automatically suffers the consequence.

Damage & Critical Saves

When your character takes Damage, they lose that many HP. When they reach 0 HP, they are in critical danger and you must make a Critical Save by rolling a number of dice equal to a relevant Attribute score (e.g. Strength).

1+ Hits : Your character is wounded, but endures.

: Your character is wounded, but endures. 0 Hits: Your character will perish unless helped soon.

After the roll, reduce your character’s Attribute score by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2.

Attribute scores cannot drop below 0. Taking Damage while at 0 HP immediately triggers another Critical Save.

Position

When the fiction places your character at an advantage or disadvantage for a roll, establish your character’s Position and adjust how the roll is made as such:

Controlled : Without risks, the action succeeds outright.

: Without risks, the action succeeds outright. Good : With advantages, a 4, 5, or 6 counts as a Hit.

: With advantages, a 4, 5, or 6 counts as a Hit. Standard : By default, a 5 or 6 counts as a Hit.

: By default, a 5 or 6 counts as a Hit. Bad : With disadvantages, only a 6 counts as a Hit.

: With disadvantages, only a 6 counts as a Hit. Dire: With overwhelming odds, the action is impossible.

Assume a Standard Position as the default for most rolls.

Position Probabilities For a deeper breakdown, see the Understanding the Dice reference. Dice Pool Good Position Standard Position Bad Position 0D 16.67% 16.67% 16.67% 1D 50.00% 33.33% 16.67% 2D 75.00% 55.56% 30.56% 3D 87.50% 70.37% 42.13% 4D 93.75% 80.25% 51.77% 5D 96.88% 86.83% 59.81% 6D 98.44% 91.22% 66.51%

Combat

At the start of each round, every participant rolls 1D for initiative and acts in order from highest result to lowest. Enemies act first on ties, while those caught off guard always act last. Two players may also swap their initiative dice as long as neither has taken a turn yet.

Weapons : Weapons have a Damage Rating and deal that much Damage when used to harm an enemy.

: Weapons have a Damage Rating and deal that much Damage when used to harm an enemy. Armor : Armor has a number of HP. Damage first reduces Armor HP, then your character’s HP. When depleted, it remains broken until repaired or replaced in the fiction.

: Armor has a number of HP. Damage first reduces Armor HP, then your character’s HP. When depleted, it remains broken until repaired or replaced in the fiction. Enemies: Each enemy has a number of HP and a set of Attacks, each with its own Damage Rating or effect. At 0 HP, they are taken out.

A round lasts long enough to perform **one action ** (attack, cast a spell, retreat, etc.) and move a short distance. Players roll to attack and to defend; enemies never roll dice.

Attack : Make a Check to attack a target. In a Controlled Position, the attack cannot miss. The Damage dealt is equal to the Weapon’s Damage Rating. If Damage is enhanced, impaired, or unclear, adjust the value.

: Make a Check to attack a target. In a Controlled Position, the attack cannot miss. The Damage dealt is equal to the Weapon’s Damage Rating. If Damage is enhanced, impaired, or unclear, adjust the value. Defend: Make a Save to avoid an Attack. In a Dire Position, the attack cannot be avoided. Attacks may deal Damage, inflict Conditions, or alter the fiction.

Recovery Rolls

When your character rests, make a Recovery Roll by rolling 3D for a Short Rest or 6D for a Long Rest. Each Hit can be spent to either restore 1 Stamina or 1 HP. Each Hit also restores 1 point to an Attribute that is below its maximum. Your character’s Position may affect this roll.

Experience Rolls

When your character reaches a milestone, make an Experience Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the scale of the achievement. If unsure, roll 4D. Each Hit can be spent to either increase your character’s maximum HP by 2 or attempt to increase an Attribute score—rolling 1D and increasing it by 1 if the roll is higher than its current score.

Spells

Your character can cast a number of spells per day equal to their current Willpower score. Spells always take effect. After casting, make a Willpower Check to resist the strain of magic or gain the “fatigued” Condition.

Pools

A Pool is a set of dice (2D, 4D, 6D, or 8D) which is rolled over time to track time, impending events, and resources. After it is rolled, it shrinks by one die for every Miss, but never more than its set limit, usually 2.

When emptied, the fiction changes and the Pool is cleared. Use Pools to track when an item runs out, Weapons wear down, a danger triggers, a faction reaches its goal, etc.

Fortune Rolls

When the outcome of an event or action is uncertain, and you want to simulate an element of randomness and chance, make a Fortune Roll. Frame the situation as a yes-or-no question, then roll a number of dice based on how likely the outcome feels in the fiction.

If it feels likely , roll 3D (or 4D if it is almost certain ).

). If it feels even , roll 2D.

, roll 2D. If it feels unlikely , roll 1D (or 0D if the chance is slim).

You may also use an Attribute score as a basis for the roll if a character’s abilities can influence the outcome. In the case where two parties are directly opposed, roll for each side and compare the number of Hits to see who comes out ahead.

1+ Hits : The answer is yes, extra Hits amplify the effect.

: The answer is yes, extra Hits amplify the effect. 0 Hits: The answer is no.

Encounter Rolls

As your character explores dangerous locations or travels overland, they may come across unexpected encounters.

Each time they stop to rest, search an area, or do anything that might draw attention, make an Encounter Roll, rolling a number of dice based on how likely an encounter could occur in the fiction. If unsure, roll 1D.

1+ Hits : Your character spots signs of a nearby presence. Create a 2D Pool, and roll it as events unfold. When the Pool is emptied, your character runs into an encounter.

: Your character spots signs of a nearby presence. Create a 2D Pool, and roll it as events unfold. When the Pool is emptied, your character runs into an encounter. 0 Hits: Your character finds no sign of recent activity.

Reaction Rolls

When encountering a non-player character or creature whose reaction toward your character is uncertain, make a Reaction Roll, rolling a number of dice based on the nature of the encounter. If unsure, roll 2D.

1+ Hits : They are approachable or friendly. The more Hits you roll, the more welcoming they are.

: They are approachable or friendly. The more Hits you roll, the more welcoming they are. 0 Hits: They are distant or hostile.

Play Guidelines

Game Moderator Guidelines

Describe the world honestly and concretely. Reveal danger before it strikes so players have a chance to react. Let smart preparation or clever play succeed outright. Call for Checks only when risk or uncertainty is real. When Checks fail or danger hits, ask for Saves to see if characters can avoid the threat. Keep tension alive with meaningful choices that reshape the world over time. Share the spotlight. Bend rules into your own rulings when needed, trust your judgment, and stay consistent over time.

Player Guidelines

Engage with the world by paying attention, asking questions, and acting through the fiction rather than the rules. Collaborate with others to reach consensus. Avoid fair fights, stack every advantage, and do what it takes to survive. Keep the story moving and play to find out.

Community

Find other Boundless players and creators in the Fari RPGs’ Discord server! Come organize games, share ideas, and ask questions.

Join our community at farirpgs.com/discord.

This Game is Boundless

This game is available under an open license, as outlined below, enabling you to distribute and modify the text within the bounds of the license. To make your own Boundless game, please credit us as:

This product is based on Boundless, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.

For more on Boundless, visit farirpgs.com/boundless.