Declare a Truth is a Gasp designed by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas of Fari RPGs used in Renegades that allows player more control over the narrative, but like most things Breathless, it might come at a cost.

Rule

When the situation is dire, or if you are looking for a way out, you can declare a new truth about the world. If your fact is a small truth, it just happens, but for big truths the GM adds a “but…” afterwards.

The GM gets the final say on this, so work with them to make sure your fact works well with what has already been established. Once used, you’ll need to “catch your breath” to declare a new truth.