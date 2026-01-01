Investigation Checks is a Gasp designed by David Haslem (therabidbanana) to allow games with investigative focus to present players with opportunities to gather clues, and then roll to determine if their theory is sound. It is used in Task Force JADE.
When players encounter an opportunity to gather evidence that might help them understand what they are investigating, they may make an investigation check. This check works like a loot check and yields clues. These clues can be rolled to build a theory that might help solve a case or deal with a threat.
When you do an investigation check, roll a d20.
When players are ready to make a theory from the clues they have gathered and resolve their case, they make a statement about the situation and how they plan to solve the problem and make a pool of dice from clues that support this statement. Take the highest value on the following table:
This game uses mechanics based off the Investigation Check Gasp, designed by David Haslem.