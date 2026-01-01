Survivor Points is a Gasp designed by Andrew Boyd of Pandion Games that allows characters to become better suited and potentially survive longer in harsh environments.
This advancement system is written to be used with Breathless by Fari RPGs and any game game based on Breathless. While many Breathless games are purposefully difficult, Survivor Points allows your characters to become better suited and potentially survive longer in their new found environment.
Earn one Survivor Point for each Stress you end the session with. Survivor Points can accumulate.
Survivor Points can be spent in two ways: Before the Session and During the Session.
This game uses mechanics based off the Survivor Points Gasp, designed by Andrew Boyd of Pandion Games.