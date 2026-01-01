The Boy is a Gasp designed by René-Pier Deshaies of Fari RPGs inspired by God of War, for use in Breathless. It introduces a solo companion system where your character’s “son” is represented by a separate stat die, reflecting his mood, energy, and ability to help.
Designer Notes
This Gasp models the emotional and physical toll of adventure on a close companion, inspired by the dynamic between Kratos and Atreus in God of War. The Boy Die creates narrative variety, introduces new complications, and encourages scenes of rest and connection. Adjust the prompt tables to fit your game’s tone or the specific relationship between characters.
This game uses mechanics based off The Boy Gasp, designed by René-Pier Deshaies of Fari RPGs.
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