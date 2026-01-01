The Oracles is a Gasp designed by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas of Fari RPGs used in Nomadic, Stoneburner and Tales of the Burned Stones that easily adds solo oracles to Breathless games.
As you play the game, go through the following steps:
If your character’s action isn’t directly involved in your question, use the Question Oracle to get your answer.
If your character is directly performing an action and the outcome is in doubt, use the Risk Oracle to know how it goes.
To disclaim decision-making over something, ask a yes/no question imagining the outcome, and roll a die based on the odds of it being positive.
Then, interpret the result:
When you attempt something challenging, roll a die based on your level of control over the current situation. When in doubt, use a d6.
Then, interpret the result:
When you use the risk oracle and the situation is risky or perilous, you make a check to see how it plays out. Pick the skill that best matches what you are trying to accomplish, roll the die that matches its rating, and interpret the result.
Then, step down the rating of the skill you used by one step (d12 » d10 » d8 » d6 » d4). Skills cannot go lower than a d4.
This game uses mechanics based off the Oracles Gasp, designed by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas of Fari RPGs.