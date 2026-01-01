The Oracles is a Gasp designed by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas of Fari RPGs used in Nomadic, Stoneburner and Tales of the Burned Stones that easily adds solo oracles to Breathless games.

Rule

The Game

As you play the game, go through the following steps:

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If your character’s action isn’t directly involved in your question, use the Question Oracle to get your answer.

If your character is directly performing an action and the outcome is in doubt, use the Risk Oracle to know how it goes.

Question Oracle

To disclaim decision-making over something, ask a yes/no question imagining the outcome, and roll a die based on the odds of it being positive.

If it is very unlikely : roll a d4 .

: roll a . If it is unlikely : roll a d6 .

: roll a . If it is likely : roll a d8 .

: roll a . If it is very likely : roll a d10 .

: roll a . If it is almost certain: roll a d12.

Then, interpret the result:

On a 1-2 , the answer is “ No, and… ”.

, the answer is “ ”. On a 3-4 , the answer is “ Yes, but… ”.

, the answer is “ ”. On a 5+, the answer is “Yes, and…”.

Risk Oracle

When you attempt something challenging, roll a die based on your level of control over the current situation. When in doubt, use a d6.

If the situation is chaotic , roll a d4 .

, roll a . If the situation is precarious , roll a d6 .

, roll a . If the situation is manageable , roll a d8 .

, roll a . If the situation is predictable , roll a d10 .

, roll a . If the situation is stable, roll a d12.

Then, interpret the result:

On a 1-2 , the situation is very risky. Make a perilous check .

, the situation is very risky. Make a . On a 3-4 , the situation is risky. Make a check .

, the situation is risky. Make a . On a 5+, the situation is not risky. You simply do it.

Check

When you use the risk oracle and the situation is risky or perilous, you make a check to see how it plays out. Pick the skill that best matches what you are trying to accomplish, roll the die that matches its rating, and interpret the result.

On a 1-2 , you fail , and there’s an additional complication . Mark one box on a resource track of your choice. Two boxes if the situation was perilous .

, you , and there’s an additional . Mark on a of your choice. if the situation was . On a 3-4 , you succeed , but there’s a complication . Mark one box on a resource track of your choice. Two boxes if the situation was perilous .

, you , but there’s a . Mark on a of your choice. if the situation was . On a 5+, you succeed. The higher the result, the better the effect.

Then, step down the rating of the skill you used by one step (d12 » d10 » d8 » d6 » d4). Skills cannot go lower than a d4.

Attribution

This game uses mechanics based off the Oracles Gasp, designed by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas of Fari RPGs.