In a Nutshell

Community-created content is one of the best parts of this hobby. That is why Breathless is released under the Open RPG Creative (ORC) License.
To publish works compatible with Breathless, follow these rules.
You must:
You may not:
You may:
If Licensed Material from Breathless is used in your published work, include the credit text below.
This product is based on Breathless, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by Rene-Pier Deshaies-Gelinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.
Creators are welcome to use the “Compatible with Breathless” logos in products, and on storefront pages or websites where those products are promoted. It is optional, but appreciated.
We’re working on new logos, stay tuned!
We love seeing what people make with Breathless, and finished products are welcome in the Breathless Library.
To be listed:
Use these typefaces when you want to match the official look and feel.
This is the license text that applies to Breathless.
This product is licensed under the ORC License located at the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein. The following elements are owned by the Licensor and would otherwise constitute Reserved Material and are hereby designated as Licensed Material: all content in Breathless, without limitation.