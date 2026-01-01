Community-created content is one of the best parts of this hobby. That is why Breathless is released under the Open RPG Creative (ORC) License.

In a Nutshell

To publish works compatible with Breathless, follow these rules.

Requirements

You must:

Include the ORC notice and the attribution text below in a visible place.

Restrictions

You may not:

Imply endorsement, sponsorship, or official status from Fari RPGs.

Use the content from Mythwork’s Breathless Frightmare Edition.

Permissions

You may:

Use, copy, and modify the rules, procedures, tables, NPCs, and setting details of Breathless in your own published works.

Attribution Text

If Licensed Material from Breathless is used in your published work, include the credit text below.

This product is based on Breathless, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by Rene-Pier Deshaies-Gelinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.

Compatibility Logos

Creators are welcome to use the “Compatible with Breathless” logos in products, and on storefront pages or websites where those products are promoted. It is optional, but appreciated.

Download

We’re working on new logos, stay tuned!

Breathless Library Listing

We love seeing what people make with Breathless, and finished products are welcome in the Breathless Library.

To be listed:

Follow the rules of this Third Party License.

Publish the product online (free or paid).

Contact us via farirpgs.com/contact or farirpgs.com/discord.

Fonts

Use these typefaces when you want to match the official look and feel.

Heading text font: Spelltale

Subheading text font: BNC Ringe Sans

Body text font: Lato

License

This is the license text that applies to Breathless.