Burned in Stones License

Here you will find all the information related to the third-party license of both Stoneburner and Tales of the Burned Stones.

In a nutshell, you may copy, paste, adapt, hack, or change anything you find in either game as long as you give proper attribution and license your work using the same license. See legal blurbs below.

3d Party License (ORC)

The mechanics and details regarding the setting of both Stoneburner and Tales of the Burned Stones are available under an open license, as outlined below, enabling you to distribute and modify the text within the bounds of the license, which requires you to provide attribution and share your adaptations under similar terms.

You may use this license to create your own game based on the mechanics of this work. You may also design new character backgrounds, adventure frames, NPCs, monsters, tables, setting details, and any other kind of supplements you can imagine.

Attribution Text

If you use our Licensed Material in your own published work, please credit us in your product as follows:

For Stoneburner

This work is based on Tales of the Burned Stones, product of Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas based on an original concept by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas and Galen Pejeau.This product is licensed under the ORC License available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.

For Tales of the Burned Stones

This work is based on Tales of the Burned Stones, product of Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas based on an original concept by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas and Galen Pejeau.This product is licensed under the ORC License available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.

Assets

If you want, you may use the following assets to identify your game as a game that is “Burned in Stones”.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1qbDn0kpgmH2HJK7UGidkDyJGmOhKqxlZ&usp=drive_fs

License