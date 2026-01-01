Charge is a free, open, and generic role-playing game.

It uses a quick dice resolution mechanics inspired by Forged in the Dark games, but with an entirely new spin, using clever ways to make the players want to engage with the game as much as possible.

Charge comes in three flavors (all free!) Charge RPG: Full fledged generic RPG available online on Keeper Charge SRD: Design guidelines available on itch Dash: Condensed trifold version available on our store

Check out the other games Powered by Charge

Features

With Charge, you can