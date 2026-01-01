Charge is a free, open, and generic role-playing game.
It uses a quick dice resolution mechanics inspired by Forged in the Dark games, but with an entirely new spin, using clever ways to make the players want to engage with the game as much as possible.
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Charge comes in three flavors (all free!)
- Charge RPG: Full fledged generic RPG available online on Keeper
- Charge SRD: Design guidelines available on itch
- Dash: Condensed trifold version available on our store
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Check out the other games Powered by Charge
Features
With Charge, you can
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Easily create characters for any setting.
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Embrace the style of play you are the most interested in.
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Use built-in dials to decide if you want a grimmer or bigger than life adventure.
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Create a compelling campaign full of interesting world forces.
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Pick and choose extras to tell the story you want to tell.
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and more…