Now that you’ve read the game form start to finish, you might wonder that you need to do next.

You might feel comfortable enough to talk to a group of friends and look into starting your own game of Charge right away. If that’s the case, great!

Perhaps you liked what you read, but you want to homebrew it to fit a certain style. If so, you can re-read chapter about hacking the game to have some guideline about what you can hack and how. You can also re-read the section about extras which contains community made hacks that you can use in your game! You can also submit your own extras on Charge’s Itch Community to get feedback from the community.

If what you’ve read has inspired you to make your own Powered by Charge game, then check-out the Charge System Reference Document as a good starting point.

To talk with people who have played or hacked the game before, join Fari’s Discord Server for great discussions about anything Charge related!

Lastly, if you liked what you read, consider donating some money on itch.io.

All the funds are re-invested in the game to buy original art, paying editors or translators.

Thank you, and go power your storytelling!

Credits

Name Role Discord Twitter Itch René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas original author, core maintainer rpdeshaies Link Link Alexandre L. Lescarbeau sounding board Valdy extra contributor 5-142857#7577 Nugat extra contributor Keita Creations extra contributor Link Link Othelarian extra contributor othelarian#5063 Link Stx11 contributor Stx11#0278 Link Dylan Greene contributor American Space Prince#2381 Link David Haslem contributor therabidbanana#9231 Link Link

Licencing

Charge RPG is released under Creative Commons Attribution CC-BY.

That means you are free to use the content of this SRD for your own game, provided you give proper credit.

Because Charge is based off Blades in the Dark, you would also need to credit the creators of this game as well.

To do so, copy the text below in your game, and things should be good to go.

Attribution

This work is based on Charge, product of Fari RPGs, developed and authored by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas, and licensed for our use under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

This work is also based on Blades in the Dark (found at http://www.bladesinthedark.com/), product of One Seven Design, developed and authored by John Harper, and licensed for our use under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported license (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/).

Powered By Charge

If you want, you can also include the following images in your game to say that it’s powered by Charge.

Character Sheets

Templates

Glossary

Translations

Global

English Français Português Swedish Game Master Maître du Jeu Spelledare Player Joueur Spelare Scene Scène Scen Session Session Spelomgång

Character Sheet

English Français Português Swedish Details Détails Detaljer Concept Concept Koncept Appearance Apparence Utseende Ties Liens Kopplingar Actions Actions Handlingar Stress Stress Stress Condition Condition Tillstånd Talents Talents Talanger Project Projets Projekt Complications Complications Komplikationer

Momentum

English Français Português Swedish Momentum Élan Momentum Push Yourself Se surpasser Forcera Assist an Ally Aider un allié Assistera Flashback Flashback Tillbakablick

Rolls

English Français Português Swedish Action Roll Jet d’action Färdighetsslag Position Position Position Effect Effet Effekt Determination Roll Jet de détermination Beslutsamhetsslag

12 Actions

English Français Português Swedish Physique Physique Kroppsbyggnad Muscle Forcer Kraftfullt Finesse Finesse Fingerfärdigt Move Bouger Snabbt Sneak Faufiler Tyst Insight Perspicacité Koncentration Shoot Tirer Träffsäkert Tinker Bricoler Underfundigt Study Étudier Studerande Notice Remarquer Uppmärksamt Resolve Volonté Beslutsamhet Bond Sociabiliser Uppmuntrande Command Ordonner Beordrande Focus Concentrer Fokuserat Sway Manipuler Manipulerande

Hacks