Now that you’ve read the game form start to finish, you might wonder that you need to do next.
You might feel comfortable enough to talk to a group of friends and look into starting your own game of Charge right away. If that’s the case, great!
Perhaps you liked what you read, but you want to homebrew it to fit a certain style. If so, you can re-read chapter about hacking the game to have some guideline about what you can hack and how. You can also re-read the section about extras which contains community made hacks that you can use in your game! You can also submit your own extras on Charge’s Itch Community to get feedback from the community.
If what you’ve read has inspired you to make your own Powered by Charge game, then check-out the Charge System Reference Document as a good starting point.
To talk with people who have played or hacked the game before, join Fari’s Discord Server for great discussions about anything Charge related!
Lastly, if you liked what you read, consider donating some money on itch.io.
All the funds are re-invested in the game to buy original art, paying editors or translators.
Thank you, and go power your storytelling!
|Name
|Role
|Discord
|Itch
|René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas
|original author, core maintainer
|rpdeshaies
|Link
|Link
|Alexandre L. Lescarbeau
|sounding board
|Valdy
|extra contributor
|5-142857#7577
|Nugat
|extra contributor
|Keita Creations
|extra contributor
|Link
|Link
|Othelarian
|extra contributor
|othelarian#5063
|Link
|Stx11
|contributor
|Stx11#0278
|Link
|Dylan Greene
|contributor
|American Space Prince#2381
|Link
|David Haslem
|contributor
|therabidbanana#9231
|Link
|Link
Charge RPG is released under Creative Commons Attribution CC-BY.
That means you are free to use the content of this SRD for your own game, provided you give proper credit.
Because Charge is based off Blades in the Dark, you would also need to credit the creators of this game as well.
To do so, copy the text below in your game, and things should be good to go.
This work is based on Charge, product of Fari RPGs, developed and authored by René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas, and licensed for our use under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
This work is also based on Blades in the Dark (found at http://www.bladesinthedark.com/), product of One Seven Design, developed and authored by John Harper, and licensed for our use under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported license (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/).
If you want, you can also include the following images in your game to say that it’s powered by Charge.
|English
|Français
|Português
|Swedish
|Game Master
|Maître du Jeu
|Spelledare
|Player
|Joueur
|Spelare
|Scene
|Scène
|Scen
|Session
|Session
|Spelomgång
|English
|Français
|Português
|Swedish
|Details
|Détails
|Detaljer
|Concept
|Concept
|Koncept
|Appearance
|Apparence
|Utseende
|Ties
|Liens
|Kopplingar
|Actions
|Actions
|Handlingar
|Stress
|Stress
|Stress
|Condition
|Condition
|Tillstånd
|Talents
|Talents
|Talanger
|Project
|Projets
|Projekt
|Complications
|Complications
|Komplikationer
|English
|Français
|Português
|Swedish
|Momentum
|Élan
|Momentum
|Push Yourself
|Se surpasser
|Forcera
|Assist an Ally
|Aider un allié
|Assistera
|Flashback
|Flashback
|Tillbakablick
|English
|Français
|Português
|Swedish
|Action Roll
|Jet d’action
|Färdighetsslag
|Position
|Position
|Position
|Effect
|Effet
|Effekt
|Determination Roll
|Jet de détermination
|Beslutsamhetsslag
|English
|Français
|Português
|Swedish
|Physique
|Physique
|Kroppsbyggnad
|Muscle
|Forcer
|Kraftfullt
|Finesse
|Finesse
|Fingerfärdigt
|Move
|Bouger
|Snabbt
|Sneak
|Faufiler
|Tyst
|Insight
|Perspicacité
|Koncentration
|Shoot
|Tirer
|Träffsäkert
|Tinker
|Bricoler
|Underfundigt
|Study
|Étudier
|Studerande
|Notice
|Remarquer
|Uppmärksamt
|Resolve
|Volonté
|Beslutsamhet
|Bond
|Sociabiliser
|Uppmuntrande
|Command
|Ordonner
|Beordrande
|Focus
|Concentrer
|Fokuserat
|Sway
|Manipuler
|Manipulerande
|English
|Français
|Português
|Swedish
|Attachments
|Connections
|Asset
|Atout
|Quick Charge
|Charge Rapide