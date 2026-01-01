Daggers and Dalmatians

Take Down Capitalism, One Paw at a Time

You are a crew of roguish dogs living in a big metropolitan city looking to tear down capitalism. The first crew who tried to do this, the Daggers, recently got locked up. It is your duty to honour their legacy. During the day, you live a normal life with your human. When the sun sets, you take on your secret identity, and join the rest of your crew to take down a new corporation, one paw at a time.

Daggers & Dalmatians is a one-page rules-light tabletop role-playing game built on Caltrop Core. You play as a crew of roguish dogs living in a big metropolitan city looking to tear down capitalism, one paw at a time.

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