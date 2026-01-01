Fantastic Stories hero art

Fantastic Stories

Fantastic Stories is a coaster-sized fantasy RPG designed for quick sessions. Simple rules and accessible adventure play for one-shots and short campaigns.

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Fantastic Stories is a fun-filled accessible micro tabletop role-playing game about brave heroes embarking on grand quests, all conveniently designed to fit on a drink coaster! Perfect for a quick game while you’re waiting for your buddies at the bar, or an excellent introduction for those new to the thrilling world of tabletop role-playing adventures.

Features

  • Five backgrounds inspired by classic fantasy tropes.

  • A fun, simple core mechanic based on the classic game of rock, paper, scissors.

  • An ad-lib-based story generator to ignite your creativity and get your game started.

  • Exciting twist suggestions to add that extra bit of drama to your game.