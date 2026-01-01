For generations, the departed have been trapped in their undead form all across the land of Penumbra, tormenting and plaguing our world. The Firelights, who once guided the dead through the Veil, have vanished. But there is still hope. Their last cocoons just hatched right under the careful eyes of the Protectors. You are the last of the Firelights. You must traverse through swarms of lifeless creatures, ignite all the land’s old beacons, and lead the dead through the Veil once more.

Firelights is a condensed and open licensed solo/co-op role-playing game about a guided journey across a plagued land. It is a game of exploration, discovery, and challenges inspired by the Metroidvania video game genre.

Players take on the role of a last of its kind lone-protagonist whose role is to guide back the dead back to the underworld after a corruption took over.

Using only the most accessible gaming material (2 six sided dice, a deck of card, and a notebook), players will tackle challenges, evade danger, explore and create a map of the land, fight dangerous bosses, search for treasures, and more.

Features

The game features:

A beautiful tri-fold PDF easy to print at home which contains all the game’s mechanics, rolling tables, and a character sheet.

Seven player facing actions to confront risk, search for treasure, buy information, discover a region, fight Curses, evade danger, and getting answers.

A map making mechanic which uses a standard deck of card to build a Metroidvania style map.

Rolling tables for regions, themes, events and NPC backgrounds.

Fully open licensed text available for use under the CC-BY v4 license.

and more…

Previews