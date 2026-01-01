Hopes & Dreams hero art

Hopes & Dreams

Hopes & Dreams is a grunge-fantasy hope-punk RPG about young adults trying to change a broken world that does not want to be fixed.

Get the PDFView on itch.ioPress Kit

Hopes & Dreams is a rules-lite tabletop role-playing game where you play as young adults who want to make a difference in a world that won’t let them. Government officials are corrupted, your leaders are broken, and the future looks bleak.

Play in this original grunge industrial fantasy setting where you and your friends haven’t abandoned hope yet. You still have dreams of what life could be, and are willing to fight for it.

Features

Inspired by Arcane, The Name of the Wind, Hunger Games, and Overwatch, this game offers:

  • A beautifully laid out +80 pages long PDF.

  • An original, aspect-based, resolution mechanic.

  • 5 kits for the players to choose from.

  • A progression system that focuses on the group’s dream.

  • A way for PCs to perform powerful stunts ignited by their hope.

  • A stylish character sheet and rules reference pamphlet.

  • Details about a grunge fantasy city full of opportunities and districts to explore.

  • and more…

Previews

An image with filename: image.png An image with filename: image.png

Quotes

Hopes & Dreams is a beautifully designed and well thought out game. The mechanics reinforce the overall theme: the knowledge that hopes and dreams can change the world for the better.

By Andrew Boyd, Pandion Games

As I read Hopes and Dreams, I was struck by the teenage feeling of it. The layout is daring and beautiful, and the rules feel immediate, clear, and alive.

By BruBruGeek, Opal Breeze Games

Hopes and Dreams gives me a sense of camaraderie that other games cannot match. The cool kits, the skill set, the clean mechanics, and the layout all come together into an amazing game.

By Armanda Haller

Reading this game in the current political landscape speaks directly to my soul. It is a grungy world full of systemic corruption, but it is still driven by hope.

By Harper Jay

Hopes & Dreams feels like Arcane, Blades in the Dark, and RWBY thrown into a blender, then rebuilt as a TTRPG about fighting for a better future.

By Keita Creations

Elsewhere

Hopes and Dreams Review

A Hopes and Dreams review video by The Gaming Table.

Hopes & Dreams - Live!

A live Hopes & Dreams session from Tabletop Blueprint by Fari RPGs.