Freeblades in a Plagued Land
Freeblades in a Plagued Land
Awaken from an amber tomb in a sorrowful world of bug-folk, towering hive-cities, and Beast-Gods. Sail the skies on giant mounts, drifting between fading beacons where dreams, songs, and shadows shape the land.
The Queen of Alveari has passed, and the hivehold strains under the weight of grief, opportunists, and a fragile new regent. Build the canon around the red-black banner now flying over the spires.
Nightsong is an open-licensed game under the ORC License and openly available to creators. Use it to create your own games, hacks, or published work. You can read it online or download it as a PDF.
Rules questions, playtest feedback, shared adventures, or just looking for a group.