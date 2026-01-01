Nightsong Resources

Nightsong Archives

Community-created content for Nightsong gathered in one place. Adventure seeds, factions, field notes, and more from the players keeping the world alive.

Hollowed: A Nightsong Origin cover image

origin

Hollowed: A Nightsong Origin

An origin supplement for souls once unable to pass beyond The Veil, now found but perhaps still lost. By Scarlet.

The Gloomclaws cover image

adventure

The Gloomclaws

An Alveari faction and lair supplement with plot hooks, NPC statblocks, and a map for the Gloomclaws. By Kaid Brenen Sacander.

The New Wax Court cover image

adventure

The New Wax Court

A set of Nightsong NPCs built around the new power players rising after the Queen's death. By American Space Prince.

Welcome to Murkfathom cover image

adventure

Welcome to Murkfathom

A folk-horror swamp region with setting details, event tables, and the Where Sorrow Springs adventure path. By My Name is Richard.

From the Edge of Forever cover image

rules

From the Edge of Forever

A nautical expansion for Nightsong with ship travel, sea encounters, crew rules, and new adventures beyond the map. By Klippy.

The Glowing Caves cover image

adventure

The Glowing Caves

A long adventure near Alveari with locations, creatures, random tables, loot, and expanded Conditions. By tinkin.

The Still-Winged Queen cover image

path

The Still-Winged Queen

An NPC-focused supplement with a new adventure hook, the God-Beast Ormr, and the Fungiwhisperer path. By Mighty Game Designer.

Echoes of Dreams cover image

rules

Echoes of Dreams

Alternate magic rules for Penumbra, including spellcasting changes, new Conditions, a class, and spell lists. By tinkin.

Imaginal cover image

path

Imaginal

An alchemy- and mutation-inspired profession for Nightsong built around metamorphosis and change. By LJR Studio South.

mini-game

Klak

Rules for the street game Klak, a small piece of everyday life from Ceytal's Perch. By Blaine.