origin
Hollowed: A Nightsong Origin
An origin supplement for souls once unable to pass beyond The Veil, now found but perhaps still lost. By Scarlet.
adventure
The Gloomclaws
An Alveari faction and lair supplement with plot hooks, NPC statblocks, and a map for the Gloomclaws. By Kaid Brenen Sacander.
adventure
The New Wax Court
A set of Nightsong NPCs built around the new power players rising after the Queen's death. By American Space Prince.
adventure
Welcome to Murkfathom
A folk-horror swamp region with setting details, event tables, and the Where Sorrow Springs adventure path. By My Name is Richard.
rules
From the Edge of Forever
A nautical expansion for Nightsong with ship travel, sea encounters, crew rules, and new adventures beyond the map. By Klippy.
adventure
The Glowing Caves
A long adventure near Alveari with locations, creatures, random tables, loot, and expanded Conditions. By tinkin.
path
The Still-Winged Queen
An NPC-focused supplement with a new adventure hook, the God-Beast Ormr, and the Fungiwhisperer path. By Mighty Game Designer.
rules
Echoes of Dreams
Alternate magic rules for Penumbra, including spellcasting changes, new Conditions, a class, and spell lists. By tinkin.
path
Imaginal
An alchemy- and mutation-inspired profession for Nightsong built around metamorphosis and change. By LJR Studio South.
mini-game
Klak
Rules for the street game Klak, a small piece of everyday life from Ceytal's Perch. By Blaine.