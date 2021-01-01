Cheatsheet

Character

Hit Points: HP measure how many injuries a character can take before they die and begin at CON + 6. Damage reduces HP. At 0 HP or lower, the character is taken out and will die in a number of minutes, equal to Constitution + 1D4 unless helped.

Resting: When a character rests, they recover HP and tend to Conditions.

Short Rest 10 minutes, heal 1D4 HP. Long Rest 6 hours, heal 1D6 HP; clear most minor Conditions. Full Rest 1 week, heal all HP; clear most major Conditions.

Focus: Focus is a reserve of effort and luck that refills each session to match a character's DEX score, up to a maximum of 3. Spend 1 Focus to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage, even after seeing the result.

Slots: Slots store Items and track hindering Conditions. A character has a number of Slots equal to STR + 10. Most items take 1 Slot.

Gear: Weapons (D4 to D12) deal Damage to HP. Armor (D4 to D6) reduces Damage. Shields (D4 to D6) cancel attacks entirely. All gear dice are Step Dice; roll Weapons / Armor after combat, Shields after every use.