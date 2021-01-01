Cheatsheet
A printable one-page rules reference for Nightsong. Core mechanics, combat, conditions, and key tables designed to stay open on the table during play.
Abilities
- Strength
- Might and power.
- Dexterity
- Finesse and agility.
- Presence
- Willpower and charm.
- Constitution
- Toughness and resistance.
Checks
Checks: When facing a challenge, roll 1D20 + Ability score. If the total meets or exceeds a Difficulty Rating (DR), the action succeeds.
Difficulty: The Referee sets a DR based on how hard an action is.
|DR 6
|Routine
|DR 9
|Easy
|DR 12
|Normal
|DR 15
|Difficult
|DR 18
|Extreme
Dis/Advantage: Advantage, roll 2D20 and keep the highest. In combat, roll Damage twice and keep the highest. Disadvantage, roll 2D20 and keep the lowest. In combat, roll Damage twice and keep the lowest.
Step Dice
Step Dice: A Step Die tracks usage or time. When rolled, it may step down from D12 to D10, D8, and so on. At D0, the resource is gone or the situation changes.
|On a 1
|Reduce the Step Die size by two steps.
|On a 2-3
|Reduce the Step Die size by one step.
|On a 4+
|The size of the Step Die remains the same.
Character
Hit Points: HP measure how many injuries a character can take before they die and begin at CON + 6. Damage reduces HP. At 0 HP or lower, the character is taken out and will die in a number of minutes, equal to Constitution + 1D4 unless helped.
Resting: When a character rests, they recover HP and tend to Conditions.
|Short Rest
|10 minutes, heal 1D4 HP.
|Long Rest
|6 hours, heal 1D6 HP; clear most minor Conditions.
|Full Rest
|1 week, heal all HP; clear most major Conditions.
Focus: Focus is a reserve of effort and luck that refills each session to match a character's DEX score, up to a maximum of 3. Spend 1 Focus to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage, even after seeing the result.
Slots: Slots store Items and track hindering Conditions. A character has a number of Slots equal to STR + 10. Most items take 1 Slot.
Gear: Weapons (D4 to D12) deal Damage to HP. Armor (D4 to D6) reduces Damage. Shields (D4 to D6) cancel attacks entirely. All gear dice are Step Dice; roll Weapons / Armor after combat, Shields after every use.
Conditions: Conditions are hindrances that take 1 Slot, or more if they worsen. If no Slot is free, something must be dropped to make room. Conditions impose Disadvantage on relevant rolls or make some actions impossible. To clear Conditions, a character must rest or receive care.
Spells
Spells: Each Spell has a reserve of mana tracked with a Step Die. Books take 1 Slot in a character's inventory; scrolls take none.
Casting: Spells always take effect when used, but the caster must pass a DR12 Presence Check or gain a "fatigued" Condition. After each cast, roll the Spell's Step Die. At D0, the Spell's mana is spent and the Spell cannot be cast again until refilled.
Refilling: During each Long Rest, for each point of Presence, restore 1 step on one Spell Shard's Step Die.
Combat
Rounds: Players usually act first. Then, play alternates between players and enemies each Round.
Surprise: If the characters are taken by surprise, they act last in the first Round. If NPCs are taken by surprise, they act last instead.
Actions: Each Round, players act in any order. Each can move a short distance and take one action.
Damage: Roll the Weapon Die for Damage, subtract the defender's Armor Die, and apply the remainder to HP. If the Damage is unclear, the Referee picks an appropriate Damage die based on the situation.
Misses: Weapon Die roll of 1 misses. Armor Die roll of 1 is ignored.
Wear and Tear: After combat, roll the Step Die of every Weapon and Armor used. At D0, the item breaks and must be repaired or replaced.
Advancements
Advancements: Add 1D4 max HP. Then roll 1D6 for each Ability; If the result is higher than the Ability's current score, increase it by 1. If CON increases, also increase max HP by 1.
Procedures
Die of Fate: Roll 1D% when outcomes are uncertain. 50 or lower is positive, 60 or higher is negative. Adjust the threshold as needed.
Time: Game time is tracked in three scales.
|Rounds
|Less than 1 minute.
|Turns
|Around 10 minutes.
|Watches
|Around 6 hours: morning, afternoon, evening, night.
Journeying: Per Watch, characters can travel around 6 miles on clear terrain. Roll the Die of Fate to see if the weather is kind, if the group stays on course, check for encounters. Each day, characters must eat (rolling their ration Step Die) or gains a "starving" Condition.
Delving: Per Turn, characters can move to a nearby area and take one action. Roll the light source's Step Die (D6 torch, D8 lantern), then the Die of Fate to check for encounters. Without light, Checks have Disadvantage.
Encounters: Roll the Die of Fate to see if the encounter is far or near, and to see if the NPC is friendly or hostile.
NPCs: NPCs have HP, Weapons, sometimes Armor, and a Resolve rating. Most have 4-12 HP; tough foes have 13-20 HP. Most have no armor; some have D4, hardier foes D6. At 0 HP, they are taken out. Damage: D4 weak, D6 light, D8 medium, D10 heavy.
Resolve: When a group loses half its number or a lone NPC loses half HP, roll 1D% against the NPC's Resolve. If the result is equal to or under, they hold. Otherwise, they rout, flee, or yield.