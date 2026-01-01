Freeform Character Creation

Introduction
Setting
Character
Rules
Procedures
Guidelines
Bestiary
Adventures
To create a character, go through the following steps.
There are two approaches to character creation.
Freeform characters build each part step by step using the rules and tables in this chapter.
Path of the Beast-Gods characters use a ready-made presets with default Ability Scores, HP, Focus, Slots, starting belongings, Skills, etc.
A character has four core Abilities that define their capabilities in different situations.
Strength represents might and power. This Ability also determines the number of Slots a character has for carrying items and bearing conditions.
Dexterity represents agility and finesse. This Ability also determines Focus, a reserve of effort and luck that can be spent to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage.
Presence represents willpower and charm. This Ability is used to resist the strain of casting Spells and determines how many Spell Shards a character can refill during a Long Rest.
Constitution represents toughness and resistance. This Ability determines starting Hit Points, a measure of the number of injuries a character can sustain before they die, and is used to resist fatigue, poison, and disease.
Distribute +2, +1, 0, and -1 among the Abilities, or roll 2D6 for each using the list below. If no score is +1 or higher, reroll all Abilities.
Hit Points represent the number of injuries a character can sustain before they die. Set the character’s maximum Hit Points to Constitution + 6.
Focus is a reserve of effort and luck that can be spent to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage.
Each session, a character’s Focus is set to their Dexterity score, up to 3.
Unspent Focus is lost at the end of each session and does not carry over.
Slots measure how much a character can carry and how many Conditions they can bear. Set the character total Slots to Strength + 10.
Standard items take 1 Slot, bulky items take 2 Slots, and petty items take no Slots.
Oros come in countless forms. Some bear wings, others thick carapace, still others walk on eight legs with venom in their fangs. Every kind can be found across Penumbra, but where an Oros comes from shapes parts of who they are.
Each character begins with common supplies and then chooses one of two methods for determining their starting belongings:
If Presence is the character’s highest Ability, including when using a Path of the Beast-Gods, the character also begins with a number of Spell Shards equal to their Presence score. Each Spell Shard takes 1 Slot.
Roll or choose a name, and any personal details that define how the character looks and behaves. Note preferred pronouns. The character is ready to play.
Every character starts with the following supplies:
When using the tables below, the player rolls on each table, then picks one option from the matching result.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Damage Tier
|Options
|1-2
|D6 Weapon
|throwing thorns / flint daggers / stone club / branch stick / sling
|3-4
|D8 Weapon
|branch spear / flint sword / stone-head mace / flint axe / bow
|5-6
|D10 Weapon (bulky)
|great stone hammer / hardened pike / oak greatclub
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Result
|Options
|1-3
|None
|No armor, roll for one additional piece of gear
|4
|D4 Shield
|seed pod
|5
|D4 Armor
|layered bark / thick leaves
|6
|D6 Armor (bulky)
|petrified wood
|Roll 1D20
|1D20
|Additional Gear
|1
|Woven grass hammock
|2
|Vine rope, 50 feet
|3
|Thorn hook
|4
|Fungus lantern (D6 Uses)
Once the mechanical side of the character is set, a few personal details bring them to life. The tables below cover appearance, personality, and names.
|Roll 1D20
|1D20
|Forma
|1
|Holly
|2
|Maple
|3
|Juniper
|4
|Briar
|Roll 1D20
|1D20
|Durus
|1
|Granite
|2
|Ember
|3
|Onyx
|4
|Clay
|Roll 1D20
|1D20
|Verdis
|1
|Sage
|2
|Lily
|3
|Fennel
|4
|Brook
|Roll 1D20
|1D20
|Jotorn
|1
|Glacier
|2
|Ridge
|3
|Horn
|4
|Marble
|Roll 1D20
|1D20
|Vespar
|1
|Ochre
|2
|Flare
|3
|Dune
|4
|Shimmer
|Roll 1D20
|1D20
|Tessera
|1
|Gear
|2
|Pivot
|3
|Spindle
|4
|Hex
Roll on or pick from any of the following tables. None of these choices affect the rules. They define who the character is at the start of their journey.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Face
|1
|Round
|2
|Long
|3
|Wide
|4
|Plain
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Eyes
|1
|Piercing
|2
|Gentle
|3
|Cold
|4
|Weary
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Physique
|1
|Slim
|2
|Stocky
|3
|Muscular
|4
|Heavy
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Clothing
|1
|Old
|2
|Fancy
|3
|Odd
|4
|Trendy
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Mannerism
|1
|Fidgets
|2
|Stares
|3
|Laughs often
|4
|Mumbles
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Speech
|1
|Loud
|2
|Mysterious
|3
|Slow
|4
|Fancy
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Virtue
|1
|Brave
|2
|Patient
|3
|Kind
|4
|Loyal
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Flaw
|1
|Proud
|2
|Greedy
|3
|Rash
|4
|Stubborn
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Drive
|1
|Freedom
|2
|Justice
|3
|Wealth
|4
|Revenge
Path of the Beast-Gods is an optional character creation process for groups that presets for their characters. They are somewhat akin to classes or backgrounds found in other role-playing games.
Each Path provides defaults for Ability Scores, HP, Focus, Slots, belongings, a list of Skills, and a name table.
The mechanics for using Skills are covered in the Rules chapter.
Unbreakable warriors who meet every threat with heart and grit.
Shield Wall D4: Roll your Armor Die twice and keep the higher result.
Crushing Grip D4: Deal 1D12 Damage on an attack against an enemy that hurt you.
Endure D4: Restore 1D6 HP.
Defensive Stance D4: Attacks against you deal 1D4 Damage maximum for one Round.
Charge D4: Deal 1D12 Damage and make the target skip their turn.
Battle Cry D4: For 1D4 Rounds, step up your Damage Die by one size.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Stoneclad Name
|1
|Granite
|2
|Lodestone
|3
|Cairn
|4
|Rubble
Feral wardens who shape thorn and root along their loyal beast.
Thorncoat D8: Give your beast familiar temporary 1D4 Armor.
Thorned Ground D6: Moving through this terrain deals 1D4 Damage and ignores Armor.
Wild Shape D6: Become one with your familiar. Gain 1D6 HP and 1D8 natural attacks.
Poison Strike D6: Your next attack inflicts poison for 1D4 Damage over 1D4 Rounds.
Pack Tactics D4: You and your beast deal 1D12 Damage for one Round.
Vines D6: The target has a 60% chance of becoming entangled for 1D4 Rounds.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Wildsinger Name
|1
|Briar
|2
|Fern
|3
|Thistle
|4
|Spore
Blessed champions who heal blight with radiance and faith.
Smite D6: Deal 1D12 Damage to undead, demons, and corrupted foes.
Radiant Ward D4: An ally rolls their Armor Die twice and keeps the higher result for one Round.
Purifying Light D6: Touch an ally to remove one of their Conditions.
Holy Ground D4: Allies inside the area heal 1D4 HP on their turn for 1D4 Rounds.
Banish D4: Deal 1D10 Damage. The target also has a 60% chance of being pushed away.
Divine Shield D4: An ally ignores all Damage from the next attack against them.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Sanctar Name
|1
|Auris
|2
|Chalice
|3
|Vesper
|4
|Clarity
Shadowed reapers who steal life to fuel their dark arts.
Life Drain D6: Restore 1D4 HP when an enemy drops to 0 HP.
Shadow Cloak D4: Become invisible for one Round and gain Advantage on your next action.
Decay Touch D4: Deal 1D6 Damage and inflict poison for 1D4 Damage over 1D4 Rounds.
Raise Dead D4: Summon a corpse minion with 1D4 HP and 1D4 Damage.
Siphon D4: Deal 1D4 Damage to the target, ignoring Armor, and restore that much HP.
Dark Pact D4: Transfer one of your Conditions to an enemy within sight.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Deathshroud Name
|1
|Hollow
|2
|Dusk
|3
|Pall
|4
|Hush
Arcane mystics who craft illusions and dreams.
Mind Spike D4: Deal 1D8 Damage to the target, ignoring Armor.
Mirror Image D6: Create 1D4 illusions. Enemies have a 50% chance of mistaking them for you. Each absorbs one attack before vanishing.
Dream Logic D4: Reroll any roll you or an ally made: Check, attack, Armor, or similar.
Nightmare D4: The target has a 30% chance of being completely immobilized until hurt.
Confusion D4: For 1D4 Rounds, the target has a 30% chance of hitting one of their allies.
Shared Dream D4: Bind two allies together. Both gain Advantage on Checks and Damage rolls for 1D4 Rounds.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Dreamweaver Name
|1
|Silk
|2
|Murmur
|3
|Reverie
|4
|Lace
Powerful invokers who hurl the elements without mercy.
Lightning Arc D4: Deal 1D10 Damage to one target and 1D6 Damage to a second target.
Wind Shield D4: Ranged attacks against you have Disadvantage until the next turn.
Thunderclap D4: Nearby enemies have a 60% chance of losing their turn.
Fireball D4: Deal 1D8 Damage to the target and 1D4 Damage to adjacent enemies.
Stone Armor D4: Roll your Armor Die twice and keep the higher result for 1D4 Rounds.
Blizzard D4: Targets inside the area have a 30% chance of losing their turn.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Stormcaller Name
|1
|Sirocco
|2
|Gale
|3
|Crackle
|4
|Squall
Elusive rogues who strike in the spaces between heartbeats.
Smoke Bomb D6: Billow smoke for 1D4 Rounds. Attacks made inside it have Disadvantage.
Death Blossom D4: Attack all adjacent enemies for 1D6 Damage each.
Death Mark D4: Mark the target. When they reach half HP, deal 1D8 Damage to them.
Stone Palm D4: The target has a 60% chance of skipping their turn.
Vanish D4: Stay invisible until you attack and gain Advantage on your next action.
Crippling Strike D4: Deal 1D6 Damage and reduce the target’s movement speed.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Mistwalker Name
|1
|Fade
|2
|Wisp
|3
|Slate
|4
|Haze
Channelers who walk between mortal and ethereal realms.
Ghost Walk D6: Become incorporeal for 1D4 Rounds. Ignore obstacles and Damage.
Union Spirit D4: Summon a spirit with 4 HP that absorbs Damage meant for an ally.
Pain Spirit D6: Summon a spirit with 4 HP that grants allies +1 Damage for 1D4 Rounds.
Weapon of Wrath D4: Summon a spirit weapon that deals 1D10 Damage for 1D4 Rounds.
Ethereal Strike D4: Deal 1D8 Damage, ignoring Armor.
Spirit Ward D6: Enemies crossing your ward take 1D6 Damage.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Spiritbound Name
|1
|Echo
|2
|Vigil
|3
|Remnant
|4
|Toll
Luminous sentinels who shape pure light into shield and blade.
Blade of Dawn D4: Deal 1D10 Damage, ignoring Armor against shadow creatures.
Beacon D6: Allies in your light zone gain Advantage for 1D4 Rounds.
Searing Ray D4: Deal 1D8 Damage, then burn for 1D4 Damage over 1D4 Rounds.
Jailed D4: The target has a 60% chance of being trapped for 1D4 Rounds.
Healing Light D6: Touch an ally to restore 1D6 HP and remove one Condition.
Radiant Burst D4: Enemies in the area take 1D6 Damage. Undead take 1D10.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Lightwarden Name
|1
|Auris
|2
|Gleam
|3
|Solace
|4
|Kindle
Ingenious cultivators who harvest and command the wild.
Bloom Turret D4: Plant a seedling turret with 1D8 HP and 1D6 Damage.
Rapid Growth D6: Repair a broken Armor, Weapon, or Shield, stepping up Step Die.
Volatile Spores D4: Your next hit deals 1D12 Damage and another 1D10 Damage the next Round.
Pollen Cloud D4: Deal 1D4 Damage and give targets Disadvantage for 1 Round.
Hardshell Fungi D6: Nearby allies gain 1D4 Armor for 1D4 Rounds.
Thornbriar Field D4: Enemies moving through the field take 1D6 Damage.
|Roll 1D6
|1D6
|Bloomsmith Name
|1
|Spindle
|2
|Ratchet
|3
|Cog
|4
|Pivot
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