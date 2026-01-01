Freeform Character Creation

To create a character, go through the following steps.

There are two approaches to character creation.

Freeform characters build each part step by step using the rules and tables in this chapter. Path of the Beast-Gods characters use a ready-made presets with default Ability Scores, HP, Focus, Slots, starting belongings, Skills, etc.

1. Abilities

A character has four core Abilities that define their capabilities in different situations.

Strength represents might and power. This Ability also determines the number of Slots a character has for carrying items and bearing conditions.

Dexterity represents agility and finesse. This Ability also determines Focus, a reserve of effort and luck that can be spent to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage.

Presence represents willpower and charm. This Ability is used to resist the strain of casting Spells and determines how many Spell Shards a character can refill during a Long Rest.

Constitution represents toughness and resistance. This Ability determines starting Hit Points, a measure of the number of injuries a character can sustain before they die, and is used to resist fatigue, poison, and disease.

Distribute +2, +1, 0, and -1 among the Abilities, or roll 2D6 for each using the list below. If no score is +1 or higher, reroll all Abilities.

On a 2 , set the Ability score to -3.

, set the Ability score to -3. On a 3 , set the Ability score to -2.

, set the Ability score to -2. On a 4 to 5 , set the Ability score to -1.

, set the Ability score to -1. On a 6 to 8 , set the Ability score to 0.

, set the Ability score to 0. On a 9 to 10 , set the Ability score to +1.

, set the Ability score to +1. On an 11 , set the Ability score to +2.

, set the Ability score to +2. On a 12, set the Ability score to +3.

2. Hit Points

Hit Points represent the number of injuries a character can sustain before they die. Set the character’s maximum Hit Points to Constitution + 6.

3. Focus

Focus is a reserve of effort and luck that can be spent to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage.

Each session, a character’s Focus is set to their Dexterity score, up to 3.

Unspent Focus is lost at the end of each session and does not carry over.

4. Slots

Slots measure how much a character can carry and how many Conditions they can bear. Set the character total Slots to Strength + 10.

Standard items take 1 Slot, bulky items take 2 Slots, and petty items take no Slots.

5. Origins

Oros come in countless forms. Some bear wings, others thick carapace, still others walk on eight legs with venom in their fangs. Every kind can be found across Penumbra, but where an Oros comes from shapes parts of who they are.

Forma. Resilient wanderers of the Wildgrove’s thousand fallen hives with spirits that endure every hardship.

Resilient wanderers of the Wildgrove’s thousand fallen hives with spirits that endure every hardship. Durus. Stout-hearted artisans of the Undergrowth with craft and kinship that will outlast their dwindling kin.

Stout-hearted artisans of the Undergrowth with craft and kinship that will outlast their dwindling kin. Verdis. Curious guardians of the ancient Wellsprings with essence that stirs with old magic and the songs of seasons.

Curious guardians of the ancient Wellsprings with essence that stirs with old magic and the songs of seasons. Jotorn. Oathbound of the Amber Peaks with horned strength and spirit that honor the old hunt.

Oathbound of the Amber Peaks with horned strength and spirit that honor the old hunt. Vespar. Ferocious hunters of the Arid Wastes with blade and tenacity forged in endless war campaigns.

Ferocious hunters of the Arid Wastes with blade and tenacity forged in endless war campaigns. Tessera. Ingenious tinkers of the Thousand Isles with workshops that glow with impossible wonders.

6. Starting Belongings

Each character begins with common supplies and then chooses one of two methods for determining their starting belongings:

Use the Character Tables to roll or pick a weapon, protection, and extra gear.

to roll or pick a weapon, protection, and extra gear. Choose a Path of the Beast-Gods to take a ready-made package with Ability Scores, HP, Focus, starting belongings, Skills, and a name table.

If Presence is the character’s highest Ability, including when using a Path of the Beast-Gods, the character also begins with a number of Spell Shards equal to their Presence score. Each Spell Shard takes 1 Slot.

7. Details and Names

Roll or choose a name, and any personal details that define how the character looks and behaves. Note preferred pronouns. The character is ready to play.

Belongings

Every character starts with the following supplies:

A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)

Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)

3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Character Tables

When using the tables below, the player rolls on each table, then picks one option from the matching result.

Weapons 1D6

Roll 1D6 1D6 Damage Tier Options 1-2 D6 Weapon throwing thorns / flint daggers / stone club / branch stick / sling 3-4 D8 Weapon branch spear / flint sword / stone-head mace / flint axe / bow 5-6 D10 Weapon (bulky) great stone hammer / hardened pike / oak greatclub

Armor 1D6

Roll 1D6 1D6 Result Options 1-3 None No armor, roll for one additional piece of gear 4 D4 Shield seed pod 5 D4 Armor layered bark / thick leaves 6 D6 Armor (bulky) petrified wood

Additional Gear 1D20 (3x)

Roll 1D20 1D20 Additional Gear 1 Woven grass hammock 2 Vine rope, 50 feet 3 Thorn hook 4 Fungus lantern (D6 Uses) 5 Resin torch bundle (D4 Uses) 6 Sturdy twigs (D4 Uses) 7 Wooden stakes and a stone hammer 8 Cooking kit 9 Gourd canteen 10 Chalk and charcoal 11 Basic fishing kit 12 Climber's kit, vines and grips 13 Sturdy digging stick 14 Polished flint mirror 15 Healing herbs (D6 Uses) 16 Woven fiber clothes 17 Whetstone 18 Woodcarving toolbox 19 Vine snares (D4 Uses) 20 Waterproof leaf tarp Show all

Details

Once the mechanical side of the character is set, a few personal details bring them to life. The tables below cover appearance, personality, and names.

Origin Names

Roll 1D20 1D20 Forma 1 Holly 2 Maple 3 Juniper 4 Briar 5 Rowan 6 Hazel 7 Cedar 8 Clover 9 Ash 10 Laurel 11 Sorrel 12 Willow 13 Bracken 14 Aspen 15 Tansy 16 Birch 17 Rue 18 Alder 19 Yarrow 20 Linden Show all

Roll 1D20 1D20 Durus 1 Granite 2 Ember 3 Onyx 4 Clay 5 Slate 6 Cobalt 7 Forge 8 Jasper 9 Copper 10 Ash 11 Quartz 12 Mica 13 Iron 14 Pewter 15 Flint 16 Obsidian 17 Cinder 18 Ore 19 Coal 20 Shale Show all

Roll 1D20 1D20 Verdis 1 Sage 2 Lily 3 Fennel 4 Brook 5 Moss 6 Cress 7 Iris 8 Basil 9 Rain 10 Thyme 11 Dew 12 Marjoram 13 Fern 14 Chive 15 Lotus 16 Anise 17 Mist 18 Reed 19 Parsley 20 Mint Show all

Roll 1D20 1D20 Jotorn 1 Glacier 2 Ridge 3 Horn 4 Marble 5 Frost 6 Talus 7 Summit 8 Pike 9 Stone 10 Cairn 11 Scree 12 Alpine 13 Cliff 14 Lodestone 15 Boulder 16 Gneiss 17 Crest 18 Snow 19 Massif 20 Tor Show all

Roll 1D20 1D20 Vespar 1 Ochre 2 Flare 3 Dune 4 Shimmer 5 Bronze 6 Sand 7 Ember 8 Sirocco 9 Glint 10 Rust 11 Amber 12 Haze 13 Scorch 14 Saffron 15 Dust 16 Copper 17 Mirage 18 Salt 19 Blaze 20 Cinder Show all

Roll 1D20 1D20 Tessera 1 Gear 2 Pivot 3 Spindle 4 Hex 5 Ratchet 6 Fulcrum 7 Prism 8 Bolt 9 Cam 10 Lever 11 Spoke 12 Axis 13 Hinge 14 Facet 15 Pulley 16 Pinion 17 Spring 18 Gimbal 19 Rivet 20 Cog Show all

Detail Tables

Roll on or pick from any of the following tables. None of these choices affect the rules. They define who the character is at the start of their journey.

Roll 1D6 1D6 Face 1 Round 2 Long 3 Wide 4 Plain 5 Lined 6 Scarred Show all

Roll 1D6 1D6 Eyes 1 Piercing 2 Gentle 3 Cold 4 Weary 5 Bright 6 Distant Show all

Roll 1D6 1D6 Physique 1 Slim 2 Stocky 3 Muscular 4 Heavy 5 Tall 6 Short Show all

Roll 1D6 1D6 Clothing 1 Old 2 Fancy 3 Odd 4 Trendy 5 Dirty 6 Patched Show all

Roll 1D6 1D6 Mannerism 1 Fidgets 2 Stares 3 Laughs often 4 Mumbles 5 Gestures 6 Never smiles Show all

Roll 1D6 1D6 Speech 1 Loud 2 Mysterious 3 Slow 4 Fancy 5 Rough 6 Soft Show all

Roll 1D6 1D6 Virtue 1 Brave 2 Patient 3 Kind 4 Loyal 5 Curious 6 Honest Show all

Roll 1D6 1D6 Flaw 1 Proud 2 Greedy 3 Rash 4 Stubborn 5 Restless 6 Fearful Show all

Roll 1D6 1D6 Drive 1 Freedom 2 Justice 3 Wealth 4 Revenge 5 Duty 6 Survival Show all

Spell Shards

hidden name

Path of the Beast-Gods

Path of the Beast-Gods is an optional character creation process for groups that presets for their characters. They are somewhat akin to classes or backgrounds found in other role-playing games.

Each Path provides defaults for Ability Scores, HP, Focus, Slots, belongings, a list of Skills, and a name table.

The mechanics for using Skills are covered in the Rules chapter.

Terrauk’s Stoneclads

Unbreakable warriors who meet every threat with heart and grit.

Ability Scores: Strength +2, Dexterity 0, Presence -1, Constitution +1

Strength +2, Dexterity 0, Presence -1, Constitution +1 HP: 7

7 Focus: 0

0 Slots: 12

12 Starting Items Great stone hammer (D10 Weapon, bulky) Petrified wood (D6 Armor, bulky) Sturdy twigs (D4 Uses) Whetstone Sturdy digging stick A bundle of torches (D6 Uses) Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty) 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Skills Shield Wall D4: Roll your Armor Die twice and keep the higher result. Crushing Grip D4: Deal 1D12 Damage on an attack against an enemy that hurt you. Endure D4: Restore 1D6 HP. Defensive Stance D4: Attacks against you deal 1D4 Damage maximum for one Round. Charge D4: Deal 1D12 Damage and make the target skip their turn. Battle Cry D4: For 1D4 Rounds, step up your Damage Die by one size.



Names

Roll 1D6 1D6 Stoneclad Name 1 Granite 2 Lodestone 3 Cairn 4 Rubble 5 Flint 6 Boulder Show all

Sylvary’s Wildsingers

Feral wardens who shape thorn and root along their loyal beast.

Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +2, Presence +1, Constitution 0

Strength -1, Dexterity +2, Presence +1, Constitution 0 HP: 6

6 Focus: 2

2 Slots: 9

9 Starting Items Bow (D8 Weapon) Layered bark (D4 Armor) Healing herbs (D6 Uses) Vine snares (D4 Uses) Basic fishing kit A bundle of torches (D6 Uses) Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty) 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Skills Thorncoat D8: Give your beast familiar temporary 1D4 Armor. Thorned Ground D6: Moving through this terrain deals 1D4 Damage and ignores Armor. Wild Shape D6: Become one with your familiar. Gain 1D6 HP and 1D8 natural attacks. Poison Strike D6: Your next attack inflicts poison for 1D4 Damage over 1D4 Rounds. Pack Tactics D4: You and your beast deal 1D12 Damage for one Round. Vines D6: The target has a 60% chance of becoming entangled for 1D4 Rounds.



Names

Roll 1D6 1D6 Wildsinger Name 1 Briar 2 Fern 3 Thistle 4 Spore 5 Canopy 6 Tendril Show all

Naru’s Sanctars

Blessed champions who heal blight with radiance and faith.

Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity 0, Presence +2, Constitution +1

Strength -1, Dexterity 0, Presence +2, Constitution +1 HP: 7

7 Focus: 0

0 Slots: 9

9 Starting Items Stone-head mace (D8 Weapon) Seed pod (D4 Shield) Fungus lantern (D6 Uses) Resin torch bundle (D4 Uses) Polished flint mirror A bundle of torches (D6 Uses) Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty) 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Skills Smite D6: Deal 1D12 Damage to undead, demons, and corrupted foes. Radiant Ward D4: An ally rolls their Armor Die twice and keeps the higher result for one Round. Purifying Light D6: Touch an ally to remove one of their Conditions. Holy Ground D4: Allies inside the area heal 1D4 HP on their turn for 1D4 Rounds. Banish D4: Deal 1D10 Damage. The target also has a 60% chance of being pushed away. Divine Shield D4: An ally ignores all Damage from the next attack against them.



Names

Roll 1D6 1D6 Sanctar Name 1 Auris 2 Chalice 3 Vesper 4 Clarity 5 Lumen 6 Ward Show all

Mortueus’s Deathshrouds

Shadowed reapers who steal life to fuel their dark arts.

Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0

Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0 HP: 6

6 Focus: 1

1 Slots: 9

9 Starting Items Flint sword (D8 Weapon) No armor Fungus lantern (D6 Uses) Chalk and charcoal Waterproof leaf tarp Woven grass hammock A bundle of torches (D6 Uses) Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty) 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Skills Life Drain D6: Restore 1D4 HP when an enemy drops to 0 HP. Shadow Cloak D4: Become invisible for one Round and gain Advantage on your next action. Decay Touch D4: Deal 1D6 Damage and inflict poison for 1D4 Damage over 1D4 Rounds. Raise Dead D4: Summon a corpse minion with 1D4 HP and 1D4 Damage. Siphon D4: Deal 1D4 Damage to the target, ignoring Armor, and restore that much HP. Dark Pact D4: Transfer one of your Conditions to an enemy within sight.



Names

Roll 1D6 1D6 Deathshroud Name 1 Hollow 2 Dusk 3 Pall 4 Hush 5 Shroud 6 Veil Show all

Arach’s Dreamweavers

Arcane mystics who craft illusions and dreams.

Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0

Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0 HP: 6

6 Focus: 1

1 Slots: 9

9 Starting Items Branch stick (D6 Weapon) Thick leaves (D4 Armor) Polished flint mirror Chalk and charcoal Woven fiber clothes A bundle of torches (D6 Uses) Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty) 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Skills Mind Spike D4: Deal 1D8 Damage to the target, ignoring Armor. Mirror Image D6: Create 1D4 illusions. Enemies have a 50% chance of mistaking them for you. Each absorbs one attack before vanishing. Dream Logic D4: Reroll any roll you or an ally made: Check, attack, Armor, or similar. Nightmare D4: The target has a 30% chance of being completely immobilized until hurt. Confusion D4: For 1D4 Rounds, the target has a 30% chance of hitting one of their allies. Shared Dream D4: Bind two allies together. Both gain Advantage on Checks and Damage rolls for 1D4 Rounds.



Names

Roll 1D6 1D6 Dreamweaver Name 1 Silk 2 Murmur 3 Reverie 4 Lace 5 Stitch 6 Dusk Show all

Zephyr’s Stormcallers

Powerful invokers who hurl the elements without mercy.

Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0

Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0 HP: 6

6 Focus: 1

1 Slots: 9

9 Starting Items Branch spear (D8 Weapon) Thick leaves (D4 Armor) Vine rope, 50 feet Gourd canteen Waterproof leaf tarp A bundle of torches (D6 Uses) Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty) 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Skills Lightning Arc D4: Deal 1D10 Damage to one target and 1D6 Damage to a second target. Wind Shield D4: Ranged attacks against you have Disadvantage until the next turn. Thunderclap D4: Nearby enemies have a 60% chance of losing their turn. Fireball D4: Deal 1D8 Damage to the target and 1D4 Damage to adjacent enemies. Stone Armor D4: Roll your Armor Die twice and keep the higher result for 1D4 Rounds. Blizzard D4: Targets inside the area have a 30% chance of losing their turn.



Names

Roll 1D6 1D6 Stormcaller Name 1 Sirocco 2 Gale 3 Crackle 4 Squall 5 Arc 6 Surge Show all

Umbra’s Mistwalkers

Elusive rogues who strike in the spaces between heartbeats.

Ability Scores: Strength 0, Dexterity +2, Presence +1, Constitution -1

Strength 0, Dexterity +2, Presence +1, Constitution -1 HP: 5

5 Focus: 2

2 Slots: 10

10 Starting Items Flint daggers (D6 Weapon) No armor Vine rope, 50 feet Climber’s kit, vines and grips Chalk and charcoal Vine snares (D4 Uses) A bundle of torches (D6 Uses) Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty) 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Skills Smoke Bomb D6: Billow smoke for 1D4 Rounds. Attacks made inside it have Disadvantage. Death Blossom D4: Attack all adjacent enemies for 1D6 Damage each. Death Mark D4: Mark the target. When they reach half HP, deal 1D8 Damage to them. Stone Palm D4: The target has a 60% chance of skipping their turn. Vanish D4: Stay invisible until you attack and gain Advantage on your next action. Crippling Strike D4: Deal 1D6 Damage and reduce the target’s movement speed.



Names

Roll 1D6 1D6 Mistwalker Name 1 Fade 2 Wisp 3 Slate 4 Haze 5 Cipher 6 Thread Show all

Toh’s Spiritbounds

Channelers who walk between mortal and ethereal realms.

Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0

Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0 HP: 6

6 Focus: 1

1 Slots: 9

9 Starting Items Flint axe (D8 Weapon) Seed pod (D4 Shield) Fungus lantern (D6 Uses) Woven grass hammock Vine rope, 50 feet A bundle of torches (D6 Uses) Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty) 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Skills Ghost Walk D6: Become incorporeal for 1D4 Rounds. Ignore obstacles and Damage. Union Spirit D4: Summon a spirit with 4 HP that absorbs Damage meant for an ally. Pain Spirit D6: Summon a spirit with 4 HP that grants allies +1 Damage for 1D4 Rounds. Weapon of Wrath D4: Summon a spirit weapon that deals 1D10 Damage for 1D4 Rounds. Ethereal Strike D4: Deal 1D8 Damage, ignoring Armor. Spirit Ward D6: Enemies crossing your ward take 1D6 Damage.



Names

Roll 1D6 1D6 Spiritbound Name 1 Echo 2 Vigil 3 Remnant 4 Toll 5 Pale 6 Weft Show all

Aurel’s Lightwardens

Luminous sentinels who shape pure light into shield and blade.

Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0

Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0 HP: 6

6 Focus: 1

1 Slots: 9

9 Starting Items Stone-head mace (D8 Weapon) Seed pod (D4 Shield) Fungus lantern (D6 Uses) Healing herbs (D6 Uses) Polished flint mirror A bundle of torches (D6 Uses) Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty) 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Skills Blade of Dawn D4: Deal 1D10 Damage, ignoring Armor against shadow creatures. Beacon D6: Allies in your light zone gain Advantage for 1D4 Rounds. Searing Ray D4: Deal 1D8 Damage, then burn for 1D4 Damage over 1D4 Rounds. Jailed D4: The target has a 60% chance of being trapped for 1D4 Rounds. Healing Light D6: Touch an ally to restore 1D6 HP and remove one Condition. Radiant Burst D4: Enemies in the area take 1D6 Damage. Undead take 1D10.



Names

Roll 1D6 1D6 Lightwarden Name 1 Auris 2 Gleam 3 Solace 4 Kindle 5 Dawnmark 6 Vigil Show all

Nibel’s Bloomsmiths

Ingenious cultivators who harvest and command the wild.

Ability Scores: Strength +1, Dexterity 0, Presence +2, Constitution -1

Strength +1, Dexterity 0, Presence +2, Constitution -1 HP: 5

5 Focus: 0

0 Slots: 11

11 Starting Items Flint axe (D8 Weapon) Layered bark (D4 Armor) Woodcarving toolbox Sturdy digging stick Healing herbs (D6 Uses) A bundle of torches (D6 Uses) Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty) 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Skills Bloom Turret D4: Plant a seedling turret with 1D8 HP and 1D6 Damage. Rapid Growth D6: Repair a broken Armor, Weapon, or Shield, stepping up Step Die. Volatile Spores D4: Your next hit deals 1D12 Damage and another 1D10 Damage the next Round. Pollen Cloud D4: Deal 1D4 Damage and give targets Disadvantage for 1 Round. Hardshell Fungi D6: Nearby allies gain 1D4 Armor for 1D4 Rounds. Thornbriar Field D4: Enemies moving through the field take 1D6 Damage.



Names

Roll 1D6 1D6 Bloomsmith Name 1 Spindle 2 Ratchet 3 Cog 4 Pivot 5 Rivet 6 Filament Show all