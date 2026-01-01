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Chapter III

Character

Chapter

Freeform Character Creation

To create a character, go through the following steps.

There are two approaches to character creation.

Freeform characters build each part step by step using the rules and tables in this chapter. Path of the Beast-Gods characters use a ready-made presets with default Ability Scores, HP, Focus, Slots, starting belongings, Skills, etc.

1. Abilities

A character has four core Abilities that define their capabilities in different situations.

Strength represents might and power. This Ability also determines the number of Slots a character has for carrying items and bearing conditions.

Dexterity represents agility and finesse. This Ability also determines Focus, a reserve of effort and luck that can be spent to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage.

Presence represents willpower and charm. This Ability is used to resist the strain of casting Spells and determines how many Spell Shards a character can refill during a Long Rest.

Constitution represents toughness and resistance. This Ability determines starting Hit Points, a measure of the number of injuries a character can sustain before they die, and is used to resist fatigue, poison, and disease.

Distribute +2, +1, 0, and -1 among the Abilities, or roll 2D6 for each using the list below. If no score is +1 or higher, reroll all Abilities.

  • On a 2, set the Ability score to -3.
  • On a 3, set the Ability score to -2.
  • On a 4 to 5, set the Ability score to -1.
  • On a 6 to 8, set the Ability score to 0.
  • On a 9 to 10, set the Ability score to +1.
  • On an 11, set the Ability score to +2.
  • On a 12, set the Ability score to +3.

2. Hit Points

Hit Points represent the number of injuries a character can sustain before they die. Set the character’s maximum Hit Points to Constitution + 6.

3. Focus

Focus is a reserve of effort and luck that can be spent to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage.

Each session, a character’s Focus is set to their Dexterity score, up to 3.

Unspent Focus is lost at the end of each session and does not carry over.

4. Slots

Slots measure how much a character can carry and how many Conditions they can bear. Set the character total Slots to Strength + 10.

Standard items take 1 Slot, bulky items take 2 Slots, and petty items take no Slots.

5. Origins

Oros come in countless forms. Some bear wings, others thick carapace, still others walk on eight legs with venom in their fangs. Every kind can be found across Penumbra, but where an Oros comes from shapes parts of who they are.

  • Forma. Resilient wanderers of the Wildgrove’s thousand fallen hives with spirits that endure every hardship.
  • Durus. Stout-hearted artisans of the Undergrowth with craft and kinship that will outlast their dwindling kin.
  • Verdis. Curious guardians of the ancient Wellsprings with essence that stirs with old magic and the songs of seasons.
  • Jotorn. Oathbound of the Amber Peaks with horned strength and spirit that honor the old hunt.
  • Vespar. Ferocious hunters of the Arid Wastes with blade and tenacity forged in endless war campaigns.
  • Tessera. Ingenious tinkers of the Thousand Isles with workshops that glow with impossible wonders.

6. Starting Belongings

Each character begins with common supplies and then chooses one of two methods for determining their starting belongings:

  • Use the Character Tables to roll or pick a weapon, protection, and extra gear.
  • Choose a Path of the Beast-Gods to take a ready-made package with Ability Scores, HP, Focus, starting belongings, Skills, and a name table.

If Presence is the character’s highest Ability, including when using a Path of the Beast-Gods, the character also begins with a number of Spell Shards equal to their Presence score. Each Spell Shard takes 1 Slot.

7. Details and Names

Roll or choose a name, and any personal details that define how the character looks and behaves. Note preferred pronouns. The character is ready to play.

Belongings

Every character starts with the following supplies:

  • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
  • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
  • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)

Character Tables

When using the tables below, the player rolls on each table, then picks one option from the matching result.

Weapons 1D6

Roll 1D6
1D6Damage TierOptions
1-2D6 Weaponthrowing thorns / flint daggers / stone club / branch stick / sling
3-4D8 Weaponbranch spear / flint sword / stone-head mace / flint axe / bow
5-6D10 Weapon (bulky)great stone hammer / hardened pike / oak greatclub

Armor 1D6

Roll 1D6
1D6ResultOptions
1-3NoneNo armor, roll for one additional piece of gear
4D4 Shieldseed pod
5D4 Armorlayered bark / thick leaves
6D6 Armor (bulky)petrified wood

Additional Gear 1D20 (3x)

Roll 1D20
1D20Additional Gear
1Woven grass hammock
2Vine rope, 50 feet
3Thorn hook
4Fungus lantern (D6 Uses)

Details

Once the mechanical side of the character is set, a few personal details bring them to life. The tables below cover appearance, personality, and names.

Origin Names

Roll 1D20
1D20Forma
1Holly
2Maple
3Juniper
4Briar
Roll 1D20
1D20Durus
1Granite
2Ember
3Onyx
4Clay
Roll 1D20
1D20Verdis
1Sage
2Lily
3Fennel
4Brook
Roll 1D20
1D20Jotorn
1Glacier
2Ridge
3Horn
4Marble
Roll 1D20
1D20Vespar
1Ochre
2Flare
3Dune
4Shimmer
Roll 1D20
1D20Tessera
1Gear
2Pivot
3Spindle
4Hex

Detail Tables

Roll on or pick from any of the following tables. None of these choices affect the rules. They define who the character is at the start of their journey.

Roll 1D6
1D6Face
1Round
2Long
3Wide
4Plain
Roll 1D6
1D6Eyes
1Piercing
2Gentle
3Cold
4Weary
Roll 1D6
1D6Physique
1Slim
2Stocky
3Muscular
4Heavy
Roll 1D6
1D6Clothing
1Old
2Fancy
3Odd
4Trendy
Roll 1D6
1D6Mannerism
1Fidgets
2Stares
3Laughs often
4Mumbles
Roll 1D6
1D6Speech
1Loud
2Mysterious
3Slow
4Fancy
Roll 1D6
1D6Virtue
1Brave
2Patient
3Kind
4Loyal
Roll 1D6
1D6Flaw
1Proud
2Greedy
3Rash
4Stubborn
Roll 1D6
1D6Drive
1Freedom
2Justice
3Wealth
4Revenge

Spell Shards

Path of the Beast-Gods

Path of the Beast-Gods is an optional character creation process for groups that presets for their characters. They are somewhat akin to classes or backgrounds found in other role-playing games.

Each Path provides defaults for Ability Scores, HP, Focus, Slots, belongings, a list of Skills, and a name table.

The mechanics for using Skills are covered in the Rules chapter.

Terrauk’s Stoneclads

Unbreakable warriors who meet every threat with heart and grit.

  • Ability Scores: Strength +2, Dexterity 0, Presence -1, Constitution +1
  • HP: 7
  • Focus: 0
  • Slots: 12
  • Starting Items
    • Great stone hammer (D10 Weapon, bulky)
    • Petrified wood (D6 Armor, bulky)
    • Sturdy twigs (D4 Uses)
    • Whetstone
    • Sturdy digging stick
    • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
    • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
    • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)
  • Skills
    • Shield Wall D4: Roll your Armor Die twice and keep the higher result.
    • Crushing Grip D4: Deal 1D12 Damage on an attack against an enemy that hurt you.
    • Endure D4: Restore 1D6 HP.
    • Defensive Stance D4: Attacks against you deal 1D4 Damage maximum for one Round.
    • Charge D4: Deal 1D12 Damage and make the target skip their turn.
    • Battle Cry D4: For 1D4 Rounds, step up your Damage Die by one size.

Names

Roll 1D6
1D6Stoneclad Name
1Granite
2Lodestone
3Cairn
4Rubble

Sylvary’s Wildsingers

Feral wardens who shape thorn and root along their loyal beast.

  • Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +2, Presence +1, Constitution 0
  • HP: 6
  • Focus: 2
  • Slots: 9
  • Starting Items
    • Bow (D8 Weapon)
    • Layered bark (D4 Armor)
    • Healing herbs (D6 Uses)
    • Vine snares (D4 Uses)
    • Basic fishing kit
    • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
    • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
    • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)
  • Skills
    • Thorncoat D8: Give your beast familiar temporary 1D4 Armor.
    • Thorned Ground D6: Moving through this terrain deals 1D4 Damage and ignores Armor.
    • Wild Shape D6: Become one with your familiar. Gain 1D6 HP and 1D8 natural attacks.
    • Poison Strike D6: Your next attack inflicts poison for 1D4 Damage over 1D4 Rounds.
    • Pack Tactics D4: You and your beast deal 1D12 Damage for one Round.
    • Vines D6: The target has a 60% chance of becoming entangled for 1D4 Rounds.

Names

Roll 1D6
1D6Wildsinger Name
1Briar
2Fern
3Thistle
4Spore

Naru’s Sanctars

Blessed champions who heal blight with radiance and faith.

  • Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity 0, Presence +2, Constitution +1
  • HP: 7
  • Focus: 0
  • Slots: 9
  • Starting Items
    • Stone-head mace (D8 Weapon)
    • Seed pod (D4 Shield)
    • Fungus lantern (D6 Uses)
    • Resin torch bundle (D4 Uses)
    • Polished flint mirror
    • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
    • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
    • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)
  • Skills
    • Smite D6: Deal 1D12 Damage to undead, demons, and corrupted foes.
    • Radiant Ward D4: An ally rolls their Armor Die twice and keeps the higher result for one Round.
    • Purifying Light D6: Touch an ally to remove one of their Conditions.
    • Holy Ground D4: Allies inside the area heal 1D4 HP on their turn for 1D4 Rounds.
    • Banish D4: Deal 1D10 Damage. The target also has a 60% chance of being pushed away.
    • Divine Shield D4: An ally ignores all Damage from the next attack against them.

Names

Roll 1D6
1D6Sanctar Name
1Auris
2Chalice
3Vesper
4Clarity

Mortueus’s Deathshrouds

Shadowed reapers who steal life to fuel their dark arts.

  • Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0
  • HP: 6
  • Focus: 1
  • Slots: 9
  • Starting Items
    • Flint sword (D8 Weapon)
    • No armor
    • Fungus lantern (D6 Uses)
    • Chalk and charcoal
    • Waterproof leaf tarp
    • Woven grass hammock
    • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
    • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
    • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)
  • Skills
    • Life Drain D6: Restore 1D4 HP when an enemy drops to 0 HP.
    • Shadow Cloak D4: Become invisible for one Round and gain Advantage on your next action.
    • Decay Touch D4: Deal 1D6 Damage and inflict poison for 1D4 Damage over 1D4 Rounds.
    • Raise Dead D4: Summon a corpse minion with 1D4 HP and 1D4 Damage.
    • Siphon D4: Deal 1D4 Damage to the target, ignoring Armor, and restore that much HP.
    • Dark Pact D4: Transfer one of your Conditions to an enemy within sight.

Names

Roll 1D6
1D6Deathshroud Name
1Hollow
2Dusk
3Pall
4Hush

Arach’s Dreamweavers

Arcane mystics who craft illusions and dreams.

  • Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0
  • HP: 6
  • Focus: 1
  • Slots: 9
  • Starting Items
    • Branch stick (D6 Weapon)
    • Thick leaves (D4 Armor)
    • Polished flint mirror
    • Chalk and charcoal
    • Woven fiber clothes
    • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
    • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
    • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)
  • Skills
    • Mind Spike D4: Deal 1D8 Damage to the target, ignoring Armor.
    • Mirror Image D6: Create 1D4 illusions. Enemies have a 50% chance of mistaking them for you. Each absorbs one attack before vanishing.
    • Dream Logic D4: Reroll any roll you or an ally made: Check, attack, Armor, or similar.
    • Nightmare D4: The target has a 30% chance of being completely immobilized until hurt.
    • Confusion D4: For 1D4 Rounds, the target has a 30% chance of hitting one of their allies.
    • Shared Dream D4: Bind two allies together. Both gain Advantage on Checks and Damage rolls for 1D4 Rounds.

Names

Roll 1D6
1D6Dreamweaver Name
1Silk
2Murmur
3Reverie
4Lace

Zephyr’s Stormcallers

Powerful invokers who hurl the elements without mercy.

  • Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0
  • HP: 6
  • Focus: 1
  • Slots: 9
  • Starting Items
    • Branch spear (D8 Weapon)
    • Thick leaves (D4 Armor)
    • Vine rope, 50 feet
    • Gourd canteen
    • Waterproof leaf tarp
    • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
    • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
    • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)
  • Skills
    • Lightning Arc D4: Deal 1D10 Damage to one target and 1D6 Damage to a second target.
    • Wind Shield D4: Ranged attacks against you have Disadvantage until the next turn.
    • Thunderclap D4: Nearby enemies have a 60% chance of losing their turn.
    • Fireball D4: Deal 1D8 Damage to the target and 1D4 Damage to adjacent enemies.
    • Stone Armor D4: Roll your Armor Die twice and keep the higher result for 1D4 Rounds.
    • Blizzard D4: Targets inside the area have a 30% chance of losing their turn.

Names

Roll 1D6
1D6Stormcaller Name
1Sirocco
2Gale
3Crackle
4Squall

Umbra’s Mistwalkers

Elusive rogues who strike in the spaces between heartbeats.

  • Ability Scores: Strength 0, Dexterity +2, Presence +1, Constitution -1
  • HP: 5
  • Focus: 2
  • Slots: 10
  • Starting Items
    • Flint daggers (D6 Weapon)
    • No armor
    • Vine rope, 50 feet
    • Climber’s kit, vines and grips
    • Chalk and charcoal
    • Vine snares (D4 Uses)
    • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
    • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
    • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)
  • Skills
    • Smoke Bomb D6: Billow smoke for 1D4 Rounds. Attacks made inside it have Disadvantage.
    • Death Blossom D4: Attack all adjacent enemies for 1D6 Damage each.
    • Death Mark D4: Mark the target. When they reach half HP, deal 1D8 Damage to them.
    • Stone Palm D4: The target has a 60% chance of skipping their turn.
    • Vanish D4: Stay invisible until you attack and gain Advantage on your next action.
    • Crippling Strike D4: Deal 1D6 Damage and reduce the target’s movement speed.

Names

Roll 1D6
1D6Mistwalker Name
1Fade
2Wisp
3Slate
4Haze

Toh’s Spiritbounds

Channelers who walk between mortal and ethereal realms.

  • Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0
  • HP: 6
  • Focus: 1
  • Slots: 9
  • Starting Items
    • Flint axe (D8 Weapon)
    • Seed pod (D4 Shield)
    • Fungus lantern (D6 Uses)
    • Woven grass hammock
    • Vine rope, 50 feet
    • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
    • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
    • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)
  • Skills
    • Ghost Walk D6: Become incorporeal for 1D4 Rounds. Ignore obstacles and Damage.
    • Union Spirit D4: Summon a spirit with 4 HP that absorbs Damage meant for an ally.
    • Pain Spirit D6: Summon a spirit with 4 HP that grants allies +1 Damage for 1D4 Rounds.
    • Weapon of Wrath D4: Summon a spirit weapon that deals 1D10 Damage for 1D4 Rounds.
    • Ethereal Strike D4: Deal 1D8 Damage, ignoring Armor.
    • Spirit Ward D6: Enemies crossing your ward take 1D6 Damage.

Names

Roll 1D6
1D6Spiritbound Name
1Echo
2Vigil
3Remnant
4Toll

Aurel’s Lightwardens

Luminous sentinels who shape pure light into shield and blade.

  • Ability Scores: Strength -1, Dexterity +1, Presence +2, Constitution 0
  • HP: 6
  • Focus: 1
  • Slots: 9
  • Starting Items
    • Stone-head mace (D8 Weapon)
    • Seed pod (D4 Shield)
    • Fungus lantern (D6 Uses)
    • Healing herbs (D6 Uses)
    • Polished flint mirror
    • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
    • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
    • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)
  • Skills
    • Blade of Dawn D4: Deal 1D10 Damage, ignoring Armor against shadow creatures.
    • Beacon D6: Allies in your light zone gain Advantage for 1D4 Rounds.
    • Searing Ray D4: Deal 1D8 Damage, then burn for 1D4 Damage over 1D4 Rounds.
    • Jailed D4: The target has a 60% chance of being trapped for 1D4 Rounds.
    • Healing Light D6: Touch an ally to restore 1D6 HP and remove one Condition.
    • Radiant Burst D4: Enemies in the area take 1D6 Damage. Undead take 1D10.

Names

Roll 1D6
1D6Lightwarden Name
1Auris
2Gleam
3Solace
4Kindle

Nibel’s Bloomsmiths

Ingenious cultivators who harvest and command the wild.

  • Ability Scores: Strength +1, Dexterity 0, Presence +2, Constitution -1
  • HP: 5
  • Focus: 0
  • Slots: 11
  • Starting Items
    • Flint axe (D8 Weapon)
    • Layered bark (D4 Armor)
    • Woodcarving toolbox
    • Sturdy digging stick
    • Healing herbs (D6 Uses)
    • A bundle of torches (D6 Uses)
    • Pack rations (D6 Uses, petty)
    • 3D6 x 10 amber chips (petty)
  • Skills
    • Bloom Turret D4: Plant a seedling turret with 1D8 HP and 1D6 Damage.
    • Rapid Growth D6: Repair a broken Armor, Weapon, or Shield, stepping up Step Die.
    • Volatile Spores D4: Your next hit deals 1D12 Damage and another 1D10 Damage the next Round.
    • Pollen Cloud D4: Deal 1D4 Damage and give targets Disadvantage for 1 Round.
    • Hardshell Fungi D6: Nearby allies gain 1D4 Armor for 1D4 Rounds.
    • Thornbriar Field D4: Enemies moving through the field take 1D6 Damage.

Names

Roll 1D6
1D6Bloomsmith Name
1Spindle
2Ratchet
3Cog
4Pivot

Support the Project

Commission Original Illustrations

Nightsong is free and always will be. But if you'd like to support the project, donations go directly toward commissioning original artwork from Galen Pejeau for the rulebook.

Donate