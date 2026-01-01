Basics

Time

The game uses three scales of time.

Rounds: Each Round lasts less than 1 minute and tracks actions used during combat.

Turns: Each Turn lasts about 10 minutes and tracks actions used during exploration.

Watches: Each Watch lasts about 6 hours and tracks actions used during travel. Each day is divided into four Watches: morning, afternoon, evening, and night.

Step Dice

Step Dice track anything that can be used up, wear out, run down, or draw near. They follow a die chain from D12 down through D10, D8, D6, D4, and finally D0.

Roll a Step Die when a resource is used, an item is stressed, or time passes. Interpret the result as follows:

On a 1, reduce the Step Die by two steps.

reduce the Step Die by two steps. On a 2 to 3, reduce the Step Die by one step.

reduce the Step Die by one step. On a 4+, the Step Die stays the same.

At D0: The resource is spent, the item breaks, the timer runs out, or the situation changes, depending on what the die was tracking.

Step Dice can track items with limited uses: Bundle of healing herbs (D4)

Quiver of arrows (D10)

Rations (D6) Step Dice can also track timers: How long a torch stays lit (D6)

How long an oil lantern stays lit (D8)

How soon before a dangerous creature catches up (D4)

How close a certain faction is to reaching its goal (D6)

Characters

Abilities

A character has four core Abilities.

Strength: Represents might and power. It also determines how many Slots a character has for carrying items and bearing Conditions.

Dexterity: Represents agility and finesse. It also determines Focus, a reserve of effort and luck that can be spent to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage.

Presence: Represents willpower and charm. It is used to resist the strain of casting and determines how many Spell Shards a character can refill during a Long Rest.

Constitution: Represents toughness and endurance. It also determines starting Hit Points, and is used to resist fatigue, poison, and disease.

During character creation, distribute +2, +1, 0, and -1 among the Abilities, or roll 2D6 for each using the list below. If no score is +1 or higher, reroll all Abilities. On a 2 , set the Ability score to -3.

, set the Ability score to -3. On a 3 , set the Ability score to -2.

, set the Ability score to -2. On a 4 to 5 , set the Ability score to -1.

, set the Ability score to -1. On a 6 to 8 , set the Ability score to 0.

, set the Ability score to 0. On a 9 to 10 , set the Ability score to +1.

, set the Ability score to +1. On an 11 , set the Ability score to +2.

, set the Ability score to +2. On a 12, set the Ability score to +3.

Hit Points

Hit Points (HP) measure how many injuries a character can take before they die. When a character takes Damage, reduce their HP by that amount. At 0 HP or lower, the character is taken out and will die in a number of minutes (or Rounds) equal to Constitution + 1D4 unless they receive help.

During character creation, set maximum HP to Constitution + 6.

Death

When a character dies, the player creates a new character. The Referee introduces them to the group as soon as possible. Alternatively, the player may take over an NPC already traveling with the group.

Rests

When a character has time to pause and recover, they can take a Rest to refill lost HP and tend to Conditions. Resting takes time, and time may cost the group opportunities or attract danger. The type of Rest a character takes depends on how much time they have and what they need to recover from.

A Short Rest takes 10 minutes (one Turn) and refills 1D4 HP.

A Long Rest takes 6 hours (one Watch) and refills 1D6 HP. It also clears most minor Conditions such as fatigue, stress, or exhaustion, though some may still require a Remedy or specific action in the fiction.

A Full Rest takes one week and refills all HP. It also clears most major Conditions such as broken limbs, deep sickness, or lingering poisons, provided the character has access to shelter and care.

Remedies

A Remedy is any curative preparation, whether a potion, salve, herbal bundle, or similar material. A Remedy takes 1 Slot, and its uses are tracked with a Step Die.

Using a Remedy takes 10 minutes (one Turn). Afterward, roll 1D6 and recover that many HP.

A common Remedy starts at D4.

A well-crafted one starts at D6.

A rare or powerful Remedy starts at D8 or higher.

Focus

Focus is a reserve of effort and luck that can be spent to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage. It refills each session to match a character’s Dexterity, up to a maximum of 3.

Spend: A character can spend 1 Focus to give a Check or Damage roll Advantage, even after seeing the result.

Refresh: Any unspent Focus is lost at the end of a game session.

Slots

A character has a number of Slots for tracking what they carry and the Conditions that hinder them. The following all take up Slots.

Items: An item is anything a character picks up, buys, or finds and keeps in their inventory. Most items take 1 Slot. Bulky items take 2, and petty items take none. Supplies such as torches or rations have uses tracked with a Step Die. At D0, the item is gone.

Weapons: A Weapon is anything used to deal Damage in combat. A Weapon’s quality is tracked with a Step Die and ranges from D4 to D12. Roll its die when attacking. After each combat encounter, players roll the Step Die of each Weapon their character used in the fight. At D0, the Weapon breaks and must be repaired or replaced.

Armor: Armor is the protective gear a character wears to reduce incoming Damage. An Armor’s quality is tracked with a Step Die and ranges from D4 to D6. When a character takes Damage, roll the Armor Die and subtract the result from the Damage. After each combat encounter, players roll the Step Die of the Armor their character wore in the fight. At D0, the Armor breaks and must be repaired or replaced.

Shields: A Shield is a piece of defensive equipment used to block and cancel the Damage of an entire attack. A Shield’s quality is tracked with a Step Die and ranges from D4 to D6. Unlike Weapons and Armor, a Shield’s Step Die is rolled after each use, not after a combat. At D0, the Shield breaks and must be repaired or replaced.

Conditions: A Condition is any affliction that hinders a character, such as fatigue, stress, broken limbs, poison, and more. Each Condition takes 1 Slot, but may take more if it worsens over time. If no Slot is available, the character must drop something to make room. A Condition may impose Disadvantage on certain actions or render them impossible. To clear a Condition, a character must rest or receive the appropriate care.

During character creation, set the total number of Slots to Strength + 10. If a character’s Strength increases through an Advancement, update the total number of Slots available.

Actions

Resolving Actions

When a player describes an action, the Referee looks to the fiction and decides whether the outcome is assured, uncertain, or impossible before any dice are rolled.

Assured: The character has the ability, tools, time, and opportunity, so the action simply happens.

Uncertain: The outcome is in doubt, the stakes matter, and so the Referee calls for a Check.

Impossible: The action cannot succeed as described. The Referee explains why to allow the player to try a different approach.

If a competent character has what they need and nothing meaningfully stands in the way, the action should simply unfold. Checks are for moments where the result is truly uncertain and the outcome will change the situation.

Checks

When the outcome of an action is uncertain, the Referee calls for a Check and sets a Difficulty Rating (DR).

A DR of 6 is routine.

A DR of 9 is easy.

A DR of 12 is normal.

A DR of 15 is difficult.

A DR of 18 is extreme.

To make a Check, the player rolls 1D20 and adds the most relevant Ability score. If the total meets or exceeds the DR, the action succeeds. Otherwise, it fails.

When playing solo, always default to DR 12 unless the fiction clearly calls for something easier or harder.

Advantage: When factors in the fiction improve a character’s position, such as a clever plan, surprise, or an enemy’s weakness, the Referee may grant Advantage. When a Check has Advantage, roll 2D20 and keep the highest die.

Disadvantage: When the situation works against the character, such as darkness, harsh weather, a debilitating Condition, or firing into cover, the Referee may impose Disadvantage. When a Check has Disadvantage, roll 2D20 and keep the lowest die.

Helping: Before a Check is rolled, one nearby ally who could reasonably assist may help and grant Advantage to the acting character. The ally must be physically present and able to take part in the action, and only one ally can help on a given Check. An ally who helps shares the same risk and consequences as the character making the Check. In combat, helping costs the ally their action for that Round.

Opposed Checks: When two characters act directly against each other, both make a Check and the higher total wins. On a tie, roll again.

Nuanced Checks

When the Referee wants more than a binary result when making a Check, the player makes a Nuanced Check instead. Roll 2D20, add the most relevant Ability score to each die separately, and compare both totals to the DR.

If both totals meet or exceed the DR, it is a strong success. The action succeeds cleanly, quickly, or with an added benefit.

it is a strong success. The action succeeds cleanly, quickly, or with an added benefit. If only one total meets or exceeds the DR, it is a weak success. The action succeeds, but a cost, delay, reduced effect, exposure, or new complication follows.

it is a weak success. The action succeeds, but a cost, delay, reduced effect, exposure, or new complication follows. If neither total meets or exceeds the DR, it is a failure. The action does not go as intended, and the fiction moves forward with a consequence.

When playing solo, all Checks should be resolved as Nuanced Checks.

Advantage: When a Nuanced Check has Advantage, roll 3D20 and keep the highest two dice, then resolve the Nuanced Check normally.

Disadvantage: When a Nuanced Check has Disadvantage, roll 3D20 and keep the lowest two dice, then resolve the Nuanced Check normally.

Spells

Spell Shards: Each Spell is held in a Spell Shard. Its uses are tracked with a Step Die, and each Spell Shard takes 1 Slot.

Casting: Anyone can use magic, and Spells always take effect when cast. After casting, the caster must succeed a DR12 Presence Check or gain a “fatigued” Condition.

Recovery: After each cast, roll the Spell’s Step Die. At D0, the Spell is drained and can no longer be used. During a Long Rest, a character may refill a number of Spell Shards equal to their Presence score. When using Heroic Mode, that same recovery pool can also be used to refill Skills.

Skills

Skills: Skills are an optional rule for groups that want more special and mechanical-based abilities for their characters.

Gaining Skills: Outside of character creation, Skills are gained through training with an Avatar of a Beast-God at a shrine or sanctuary and completing its trials. To complete a Trial, a character must succeed at a series of Checks that test physical, mental, and spiritual limits. The Referee sets the number and DR of these Checks based on the Avatar’s domain. On completion, the character gains a Skill from that domain.

Slots: Each equipped Skill takes 1 Slot. When they are not equipped, they take none.

Switching Skills: A character may swap equipped Skills during a Short Rest.

Activation: To activate a Skill, roll its Step Die.

In Combat: Using a Skill does not count as the character’s Action unless the Skill says otherwise.

On a 1, reduce the Skill’s Step Die by two steps.

reduce the Skill’s Step Die by two steps. On a 2 to 3, reduce the Skill’s Step Die by one step.

reduce the Skill’s Step Die by one step. On a 4+, the Skill’s Step Die stays the same.

Effect: Skills always take effect and do not require a Check unless the Skill itself calls for one.

At D0: The Skill is drained.

Recovery: During a Long Rest, a character may recharge a number of Skills or Spell Shards equal to their Presence score.

The full list of Skills, organized by Path, is available in the Character Creation chapter. Feel free to create your own Skills.

Advancements

The Referee decides when characters receive an Advancement, typically after completing a quest, making a significant discovery, or bringing down a powerful foe.

When characters receive an Advancement:

Add 1D4 to their maximum HP.

Roll 1D6 for each Ability. If the result is higher than the Ability’s current score, increase it by 1.

If Constitution increases, also increase maximum HP by 1.

If Strength increases, update the total number of Slots available.

If Dexterity increases, update the maximum Focus.

Die of Fate

When the outcome of a situation is uncertain, the Referee may roll a 1D% Die of Fate instead of deciding the answer directly. If the result is 50 or lower, the answer is positive. If it is 60 or higher, it is negative.

The Referee may adjust the threshold based on how likely a favorable outcome is, raising it to 70 or more for something very likely, or lowering it to 30 or less for something unlikely.

The Die of Fate is used throughout the game’s procedures: weather, navigation, foraging, encounters, NPC reactions, and surprise.

In published adventures, the Die of Fate may appear as an explicit percentage threshold such as “X% chance of ___”. If the result falls within the stated range, the outcome happens.

Combat

Rounds: When combat begins, players usually act first. After that, each Round has one player turn and one enemy turn, with play alternating between each side.

Surprise: When characters are caught off guard, they act last in the first Round. When NPCs are caught by surprise, they act last instead. After the first Round, combat proceeds normally.

Actions: When players act, they may do so in any order they wish. Each Round, a character can move a short distance and take one other action: attack, cast a spell, perform a feat, move further away, use an item, attempt a rescue, or something else which the fiction allows.

NPCs: When an NPC enters combat, they have a number of HP, Weapons, sometimes Armor, and a Resolve rating. At 0 HP, they are taken out of combat.

Attacks: When a character attacks, roll their Weapon Die for Damage. If the defender has Armor, roll their Armor Die and subtract the result from Damage before applying the remainder to the defender’s HP.

Advantage: When an attack has Advantage, such as when striking an unaware enemy, attacking from high ground, or exploiting an enemy’s weakness, roll the Damage twice and keep the highest result. When an attack has Disadvantage, such as when fighting in total darkness, attacking while restrained, or using an unfamiliar Weapon, roll the Damage twice and keep the lowest result.

Feats: When a character attacks with an improvised Weapon, uses the environment, or does something harmful but hard to quantify, the Referee assigns a Damage Die based on the situation: D4 for limited harm, D6 for serious harm, D8 or higher for devastating harm. If the action is more about position, control, or escape than harm, the Referee may call for a Check instead. If the Check succeeds, the fiction shifts accordingly.

Misses: When rolling a 1 during a Damage roll, the attack misses entirely. When rolling a 1 during an Armor roll, the Armor is ignored and provides no protection.

Wear and Tear: At the end of each combat encounter, players roll the Step Die of each Weapon and Armor that was used by their characters and step them down as normal. At D0, the item breaks and must be repaired or replaced in the fiction.

Other Combat Situations

Multiple Attacks: Some weapons, attacks, or NPCs can strike more than once with a single action. When this happens, the attack is written with a plus sign between the dice, such as D8 + D8. Roll each Damage die and keep the highest result.

Blast Damage: Some attacks affect everyone within a blast radius. Make one Damage roll for each affected target. If it is unclear how many targets are caught in the blast, the Referee rolls the attack’s Damage die and uses that result as the number of targets, then rolls Damage for each target.

Unarmed Combat: Unarmed attacks deal 1D4 Damage unless the fiction suggests otherwise.

Ranged Attacks: Ranged attacks cannot be made while engaged in melee. Otherwise, they can target distant enemies as long as the attacker has a clear line of sight. Protective cover imposes Disadvantage.