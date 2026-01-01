In a Nutshell

Community-created content is one of the best parts of this hobby. That is why Nightsong is released under the Open RPG Creative (ORC) License.
Everything in those works is Licensed Material. There is no Reserved Material. This means anyone may use and build on the rules and procedures, along with the setting details, NPCs, creatures, tables, spells, and other game content, to create new compatible works. Those works may be published and distributed as free or paid projects, as long as the ORC requirements are followed.
To publish works compatible with Nightsong, follow these rules.
You must:
You may not:
You may:
If Licensed Material from Nightsong is used in your published work, include the credit text below.
This product is based on Nightsong, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by Rene-Pier Deshaies-Gelinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.
Creators are welcome to use the “Compatible with Nightsong” logos in products, and on storefront pages or websites where those products are promoted. It is optional, but appreciated.
Nightsong Logo Downloads
Generate official Nightsong logo files in dark and light variants.
PNG
Rendering...
SVG
Rendering...
Logo
Background
Color
Download
PNG
Rendering...
SVG
Rendering...
Icon
Background
Color
Download
We love seeing what people make with Nightsong, and finished products are welcome in the Nightsong Library.
To be listed:
Use these typefaces when you want to match the official look and feel.
This is the license text that applies to Nightsong.
This product is licensed under the ORC License located at the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein. The following elements are owned by the Licensor and would otherwise constitute Reserved Material and are hereby designated as Licensed Material: all content in Nightsong, without limitation.