Community-created content is one of the best parts of this hobby. That is why Nightsong is released under the Open RPG Creative (ORC) License.

Everything in those works is Licensed Material. There is no Reserved Material. This means anyone may use and build on the rules and procedures, along with the setting details, NPCs, creatures, tables, spells, and other game content, to create new compatible works. Those works may be published and distributed as free or paid projects, as long as the ORC requirements are followed.

In a Nutshell

To publish works compatible with Nightsong, follow these rules.

Requirements

You must:

Include the ORC notice and the attribution text below in a visible place.

Restrictions

You may not:

Imply endorsement, sponsorship, or official status from Fari RPGs.

Permissions

You may:

Use, copy, and modify the rules, procedures, tables, NPCs, and setting details of Nightsong in your own published works.

Attribution Text

If Licensed Material from Nightsong is used in your published work, include the credit text below.

This product is based on Nightsong, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by Rene-Pier Deshaies-Gelinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.

Compatibility Logos

Creators are welcome to use the “Compatible with Nightsong” logos in products, and on storefront pages or websites where those products are promoted. It is optional, but appreciated.

Nightsong Logo Downloads Generate official Nightsong logo files in dark and light variants. Open Logo Downloads

Download

Wordmark only Include crystal icon Include tagline "FREEBLADES IN A PLAGUED LAND" Include prefix PNG Rendering... SVG Rendering... Logo Background Transparent Dark Blue White Black Color Blue Gradient White Black Download PNG SVG PNG Rendering... SVG Rendering... Icon Background Transparent Dark Blue White Black Color Blue Gradient White Black Download PNG SVG

Nightsong Library Listing

We love seeing what people make with Nightsong, and finished products are welcome in the Nightsong Library.

To be listed:

Follow the rules of this Third Party License.

Publish the product online (free or paid).

Contact us via farirpgs.com/contact or farirpgs.com/discord.

Fonts

Use these typefaces when you want to match the official look and feel.

Heading text font: Skema Pro Display

Body text font: Candara

Table font: Roboto Condensed

License

This is the license text that applies to Nightsong.