Fari RPGs keeps data collection on this site close to zero. This page explains what we collect and who to ask when you have questions.

What we collect

Anonymous page views. The site uses Tinylytics to count visits. The counts are anonymous and aggregate. They contain no names and no email addresses, so we cannot link a visit to a person.

Contact messages. If you write through the contact page, we receive the name, email address, and message you choose to give us. We use them only to reply. Want to stay private? Leave out anything you do not want to share.

Store purchases. PDFs and print editions are sold on store.farirpgs.com, which Fourthwall operates. Fourthwall processes your payment and order details under its own privacy policy. This website never sees your payment information.

What we do not do

We do not run third-party advertising or tracking pixels.

We do not sell personal information.

We do not require an account to read anything on this site.

We do not build visitor profiles.

Your choices

You can block analytics with any standard privacy tool or ad blocker and the site keeps working. We hold no visitor accounts, and the analytics we keep are anonymous.

Questions about this policy? Use the contact page and we will get back to you.