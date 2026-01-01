An asset pack designed to encourage creators to reflect on whether their TTRPG mechanics reinforce the themes of their game.

The Best Way to Design a TTRPG

There are many types of TTRPGs. Some are categorized as “rules-light”, which means they feature minimalist, versatile mechanics that are easy to grasp. On the other end of the spectrum, “rules-heavy” or “crunchy” games are often characterized by detailed mechanics, extensive rules, and complex systems that govern gameplay.

To me, those attributes matter less than whether a game is designed with mechanics that support its themes and setting.

I refer to these games as rules-bright TTRPGs.

I shared this concept on social media, and the posts took off. As a result, I created and released a free, minimalist asset pack for designers who want to label their games as “Rules Bright.”

This Is Not Bulletproof

This label does not guarantee that a game’s mechanics effectively support its themes.

Someone may take these icons and shoehorn them into a so-called slice-of-life game that uses DnD-like mechanics, and there is nothing anyone can do about that. There is no golden hammer, and there is no perfect solution.

The idea behind this logo is that anyone who wants to use it should ask themselves this question:

Have I designed something generic in nature, or have I designed a system that works in tandem with the themes of my game?

If that question makes a designer think twice about the mechanics of their game, then the logo has done its job. It is more of a tool for designers than a marketing brand.

Use Responsibly

No game is perfect, but if an effort was made, then we all win. Many designers do not know that this is something they should think about.

Enjoy the icons and use them responsibly.

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