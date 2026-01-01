Songs & Sagas hero art

Songs & Sagas

Songs & Sagas is a sci-fantasy viking-style OSR RPG of runic axes, wandering spirits, and legends forged in an unforgiving alien wilderness.

Get the PDFView on itch.ioRead the SRDPress Kit

The end was near, our time nearly up. But before the spill of blood, luminous doorways emerged amidst the vast sea. Guided by gods and spirits, our ancestors sailed through these radiant gates, into the unknown. Many perished, but some managed to survive and settle. Time passed. Now some of us are called to venture forth, to map these strange new lands. And one day, all shall hear the echoes of our destinies fulfilled as they ring out in songs and sagas.

Songs and Sagas is a condensed OSR inspired tabletop role-playing game of axes, runes, spirits and legends. In this game, all players work together to unveil the story of fierce warriors striving to forge a new life in the midst of an unforgiving alien wilderness.

Features

This game offers:

Familiar rules, with a new twist. The mechanics are easy to grasp, feel familiar, and can be expanded upon in the blink of an eye.

Condensed and accessible format. Available in a print-at-home pamphlet format, simply prepare one copy per player and you’ll have everything you need to explore the treacherous northern lands and honor the gods.

Solo-friendly rules. While sailing through ice and rocks, you are never truly alone, for a Vanori watches over you. Using the included solo mechanics, you can experience all that Songs and Sagas has to offer even if you are the only player at the table.

High compatibility with OSR. Use the bestiary you’re used to and easily convert creatures and monsters, giving them a new meaning.

Based on games you love. This game takes inspiration from games such as Mork Borg, Mausritter, Into the Odd, Knave, Charge, Firelights and Breathless to create a new and unique system that is ready for battle and glory.

Fully open licensed. You are free to use any content from Songs and Sagas to create your own game, “Carried in Songs and Sagas”, as long as you respect the scriptures and will of the spirits.

Previews

An image with filename: 1.png An image with filename: 2.png

Elsewhere

Party of One Podcast 477 - Songs and Sagas with Frankie Kevich (Voice Actor, Silent Hill F)

A Party of One Podcast actual play of Songs and Sagas with actor Frankie Kevich.

SONG & SAGAS Indie TTRPG Overview and play demo PART 1

A solo TTRPG overview and demo session for Songs and Sagas.

SONG & SAGAS Indie TTRPG Overview and play demo PART 2

Part 2 of a solo Songs and Sagas demo session.

Songs and Sagas: Learn with the Designer

A designer walkthrough to help players learn Songs and Sagas.

SRD Talk - Songs and Sagas SRD

An SRD-focused discussion of Songs and Sagas.

Interview Rene-Pier - Songs and Sagas de Fari RPG

An interview about Songs and Sagas by Antre Rolistes.

Review of Songs and Sagas - Pen Paper Dice

A Pen Paper Dice review of Songs and Sagas.

Read review

Unveiling Viking Lore and Adventure: A Glimpse into Songs and Sagas by Fari RPGs

An Inn at the End feature on Songs and Sagas.

Read article

Listen to the Owling Winds

The official Songs and Sagas playlist.