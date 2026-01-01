Songs & Sagas

The end was near, our time nearly up. But before the spill of blood, luminous doorways emerged amidst the vast sea. Guided by gods and spirits, our ancestors sailed through these radiant gates, into the unknown. Many perished, but some managed to survive and settle. Time passed. Now some of us are called to venture forth, to map these strange new lands. And one day, all shall hear the echoes of our destinies fulfilled as they ring out in songs and sagas.

Songs and Sagas is a condensed OSR inspired tabletop role-playing game of axes, runes, spirits and legends. In this game, all players work together to unveil the story of fierce warriors striving to forge a new life in the midst of an unforgiving alien wilderness.

Features

This game offers:

Familiar rules, with a new twist. The mechanics are easy to grasp, feel familiar, and can be expanded upon in the blink of an eye.

Condensed and accessible format. Available in a print-at-home pamphlet format, simply prepare one copy per player and you’ll have everything you need to explore the treacherous northern lands and honor the gods.

Solo-friendly rules. While sailing through ice and rocks, you are never truly alone, for a Vanori watches over you. Using the included solo mechanics, you can experience all that Songs and Sagas has to offer even if you are the only player at the table.

High compatibility with OSR. Use the bestiary you’re used to and easily convert creatures and monsters, giving them a new meaning.

Based on games you love. This game takes inspiration from games such as Mork Borg, Mausritter, Into the Odd, Knave, Charge, Firelights and Breathless to create a new and unique system that is ready for battle and glory.

Fully open licensed. You are free to use any content from Songs and Sagas to create your own game, “Carried in Songs and Sagas”, as long as you respect the scriptures and will of the spirits.

Previews