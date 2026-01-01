Why Sponsor Me?

Hey, I am RP, and I am the creator behind Fari RPGs and the Tabletop Blueprint blog and channel. If you want real tabletop RPG fans and indie creators to hear about your project, you are in the right place.

My audience is not just here to watch. They are building games, running campaigns, and looking for the next cool thing to try. When I talk about something, people pay attention. I only share stuff I believe in, and my community trusts that.

The Numbers

Blog Subscribers: 1,200+

1,200+ YouTube Subscribers: 1,000+

1,000+ YouTube Views (Last 28 days): 6,400+

6,400+ Discord Community: 1,500+ members

Every time I publish a new blog post, a video, or a short, my newsletter and Discord both get pinged. That means your project gets seen by even more of the right people.

Who Is Watching?

Tabletop Blueprint is where TTRPG designers, indie publishers, and dedicated players go to learn, connect, and get inspired. My followers are the folks who actually make and play games. They are always looking for new tools, ideas, and projects to support.

What Makes Me Different?

I am an indie creator, just like my viewers. I know what it is like to launch something new and get the word out. I do not do generic ads. Every sponsorship is tailored, honest, and made to actually connect with my audience.

Sponsor a blog post or a YouTube video, and I will make sure my community actually sees it. I want to bring your project right into the heart of the content, so it feels like a part of it.

If you want real TTRPG fans to notice what you are building, this is the way to do it.

Leave Us a Message

Leave us a message for rates, availability, and ideas. We will grow together.