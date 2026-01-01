Here is the list of TTRPG System Reference Documents (SRDs) published by us which you can use to make your own games:
Active SRDs
Those are the SRDs we are still actively maintaining and expanding on.
Browse all system reference documents from Fari RPGs. Open, free, and licensed for third-party creators to build new games, hacks, and supplements.
Here is the list of TTRPG System Reference Documents (SRDs) published by us which you can use to make your own games:
Those are the SRDs we are still actively maintaining and expanding on.