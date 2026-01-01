Mount Baram groaned and shattered, birthing unfathomable tunnels spiraling deep into the unknown. From the abyss, shadows emerged. Countless hordes of monstrous fire-spitting creatures laid waste to all in their path, reducing to ashes the realm that lay at the foot of the mountain. The remaining kingdoms now stand as mere shadows of their past selves. You are one of the remnants. The Sisters of the Eclipse found your lifeless body, and brought you back. Waking up among the debris of the cataclysm, changed and indebted, you have turned to scouring the endless pits for the treasures and stories buried deep within. Commoners plead for your help in finding missing heritage and mementos while guilds offer rewards for locating lost wealth and gold. Even queens require your services and task you with finding rare folktale artifacts like the Burned Stones of old. Despite everything, you press on. The past is lost, the future uncertain, but your skills remain. The past is lost, the future uncertain, but your skills remain.

Tales of the Burned Stones is a free and solo-friendly dark-fantasy role-playing game of journeying and dungeon delving. In this game inspired by Diablo, The Witcher, and The Warded Man, players assume the roles of raiders and treasure hunters who are brave and foolish enough to delve into the derelict kingdom, located next to the demonic-controlled lands of Mount Baram, in search of stories, mementos, wealth, and lost artifacts.

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Features

An easy to expand upon dark fantasy setting.

Player-facing rules and oracles to assist with solo play.

Fast character creation , all based on rolling tables.

An exciting skill degradation based on the Breathless SRD.

Numerous subsystems to handle fictional positioning, items, looting, long-term projects, challenges, combat, travel, and dungeon crawl, and more.

A player-driven and story-tied progression mechanic .

Printable pamphlets for the GM and the players.

Tons of rolling tables to help run the game.

An introductory adventure frame .

Fully open licensed text and rules.

And more…

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