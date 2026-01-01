Fight Monsters With Steel or Silver

The Path Of The Wolves is an unofficial Witcher-inspired hack of Charge. It was built to show how quickly Charge can be reshaped for a new setting while still delivering tense, fiction-first play.

In this game, the players take on the role of Wolves, people who survived brutal mutations as children so they could become living weapons against the monsters plaguing the world. Ordinary folk fear their kind, but still hire them when something inhuman needs killing.

Brew potions, hunt dangerous creatures, and earn enough coin to rest at the Den before the harsh winter closes in.

What Changed From Charge