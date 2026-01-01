Voidlight hero art

Voidlight

Voidlight is a sci-fi horror dungeon crawl RPG with old-school grit. Solo-friendly, with ship rules, a shrinking timer, and no safety nets.

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This game is a sci-fi horror dungeon crawl with old-school grit and modern design, built for a GM and 2–4 players, or for solo and co-op play.

You owe so much to the Concord Corporation that you had no choice but to enlist as a Delver in the Gut, crawling through the innards of a space-faring monster in search of lost treasures while fending off the dark.

Features

  • Built for GM with 2–4 players, co-op, or solo play.

  • Soulslike and player facing mechanics based on the Boundless system.

  • The Voidlight timer: a 6d6 dice pool that shrinks on 10-minute timer.

  • Compact combat rules for fast and deadly encounters.

  • Ship rules for travel and engagements.

  • 12 premade background classes.

  • 70 rolling tables for characters, NPCs, districts, rumors, factions, events, sectors, locations, loot stashes, creatures, ships, ship names, and more.

  • A bestiary of 36 monstrosities.

  • Free online tools: character keeper and dice roller.

  • Open license to remix and publish your own 3rd party content.

More Details

  • Format : 90+ page black-and-white PDF (5.5×8.5”)

  • Number of Players : 1–5 (GM-optional)

  • Publisher : Fari RPGs

  • License : Open RPG Creative (ORC) License

  • Genre : Sci-Fi Horror Dungeon Crawl

Elsewhere

TTRPG Overview - Voidlight by FariRPG

A Patreon review post about Voidlight by Wendigo Workshop.

Read post

Voidlight Playtest – Setup and Part I Gameplay

A Voidlight playtest video by Ryan Lucas covering setup and the first gameplay session.