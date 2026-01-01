This game is a sci-fi horror dungeon crawl with old-school grit and modern design, built for a GM and 2–4 players, or for solo and co-op play.

You owe so much to the Concord Corporation that you had no choice but to enlist as a Delver in the Gut, crawling through the innards of a space-faring monster in search of lost treasures while fending off the dark.

Features

Built for GM with 2–4 players, co-op, or solo play.

Soulslike and player facing mechanics based on the Boundless system.

The Voidlight timer: a 6d6 dice pool that shrinks on 10-minute timer.

Compact combat rules for fast and deadly encounters.

Ship rules for travel and engagements.

12 premade background classes.

70 rolling tables for characters, NPCs, districts, rumors, factions, events, sectors, locations, loot stashes, creatures, ships, ship names, and more.

A bestiary of 36 monstrosities.

Free online tools: character keeper and dice roller.

Open license to remix and publish your own 3rd party content.

More Details