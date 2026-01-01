This game is a sci-fi horror dungeon crawl with old-school grit and modern design, built for a GM and 2–4 players, or for solo and co-op play.
You owe so much to the Concord Corporation that you had no choice but to enlist as a Delver in the Gut, crawling through the innards of a space-faring monster in search of lost treasures while fending off the dark.
- Buy the PDF
- Buy on itch.io
- Download the free online character keeper
- Use the free dice roller
- Download the press-kit assets
- Download the creator kit and mark 3rd party content.
- Read the Boundless SRD
Features
-
Built for GM with 2–4 players, co-op, or solo play.
-
Soulslike and player facing mechanics based on the Boundless system.
-
The Voidlight timer: a 6d6 dice pool that shrinks on 10-minute timer.
-
Compact combat rules for fast and deadly encounters.
-
Ship rules for travel and engagements.
-
12 premade background classes.
-
70 rolling tables for characters, NPCs, districts, rumors, factions, events, sectors, locations, loot stashes, creatures, ships, ship names, and more.
-
A bestiary of 36 monstrosities.
-
Free online tools: character keeper and dice roller.
-
Open license to remix and publish your own 3rd party content.
More Details
-
Format : 90+ page black-and-white PDF (5.5×8.5”)
-
Number of Players : 1–5 (GM-optional)
-
Publisher : Fari RPGs
-
License : Open RPG Creative (ORC) License
-
Genre : Sci-Fi Horror Dungeon Crawl