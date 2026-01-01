Backgrounds

2D BACKGROUND 1-3.1 TROOPER 1-3.2 WRENCH 1-3.3 NAVIGATOR 1-3.4 PATCH 1-3.5 OPERATOR 1-3.6 URCHIN 4-6.1 BLUE 4-6.2 EXPLORER 4-6.3 SCAVENGER 4-6.4 HOUND 4-6.5 SYNTH 4-6.6 FIXER

TROOPER Hardened in battle; trained for combat and survival in hostile zones. Set your Attributes to Vigor 4, Operate 3, Insight 2, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 12, and add to your inventory: rail rifle (1D+2 Damage), impact plates (2 Armor), breach charge, and 1D×100 credits.

WRENCH Machine-savvy fixer who keeps broken tech running against all odds. Set your Attributes to Vigor 2, Operate 4, Insight 3, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 10, and add to your inventory: welder, diagnostic arm tablet, spare parts (P6), and 2D×100 credits.

NAVIGATOR Steady hands under pressure; skilled at navigating ships and vehicles. Set your Attributes to Vigor 1, Operate 4, Insight 3, Diplomacy 2, your Hit Points to 9, and add to your inventory: mag grapple, nav-slate, EVA bubble pack (P2), and 2D×100 credits.

PATCH Field medic who knows how to stitch wounds and steady nerves. Set your Attributes to Vigor 1, Operate 2, Insight 4, Diplomacy 3, your Hit Points to 9, and add to your inventory: Medpatch (P6), autostitcher, potent sedatives (P6), and 3D×100 credits.

OPERATOR Hacker and systems analyst who bends machines, signals, and code. Set your Attributes to Vigor 1, Operate 4, Insight 3, Diplomacy 2, your Hit Points to 9, and add to your inventory: decryptor spike, signal sniffer, microdrone, and 3D×100 credits.

URCHIN Rootless survivor who scrapes by on instinct, grit, and quick deals. Set your Attributes to Vigor 2, Operate 4, Insight 1, Diplomacy 3, your Hit Points to 10, and add to your inventory: credit skimmer, smart pick, collapsible pry bar, and 1D×100 credits.

BLUE Blue-collar graft-hound, built on sweat and long shifts in harsh conditions. Set your Attributes to Vigor 4, Operate 3, Insight 2, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 12, and add to your inventory: worker drone, impact-hammer (1D+1 Damage), rivet gun (1D Damage), and 1D×100 credits.

EXPLORER Relentless delver, mapping the unknown and always pushing deeper. Set your Attributes to Vigor 3, Operate 2, Insight 4, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 11, and add to your inventory: lidar mapper, atmos scanner, monoline reel, and 2D×100 credits.

SCAVENGER Salvager of wrecks and ruins; finds value in refuse and decay. Set your Attributes to Vigor 3, Operate 4, Insight 2, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 11, and add to your inventory: plasma torch, salvage sled (folding), vibrosaw (1D+1 Damage), and 1D×100 credits.

HOUND Relentless tracker who always brings their mark back, dead or alive. Set your Attributes to Vigor 4, Operate 2, Insight 3, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 12, and add to your inventory: tracker fob, shock-cuffs, rocket boots (P6), and 3D×100 credits.

SYNTH Constructed or altered beyond human limits; efficient, uncanny. Set your Attributes to Vigor 2, Operate 3, Insight 4, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 10, and add to your inventory: neural jack, power source (P6), extendable arm, and 1D×100 credits.