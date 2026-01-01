Extra Rules

POOLS A Pool is a set of dice that tracks an event, resource, challenge, or pressure that changes over time.
Pools usually start with 2, 4, 6, or 8 dice, written as P2, P4, P6, or P8. Whenever a Pool is rolled, reduce its size by 1 die for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2 dice per roll.
When a Pool is emptied, the fiction changes and the Pool is cleared. Common Pool types include.
Use Pools to track supplies, count down until a threat arrives or a faction reaches its goal, or show how long a character’s morale, nerve, or body holds before it breaks.
COMBAT When combat begins, the initiating side usually acts first, in any order they wish, then the other side acts, and both sides continue alternating each round.
On their turn, each participant can move a short distance and perform one action. Attacks are detailed below, and for other risky maneuvers, the outcome is resolved by making a Check.
WEAPONS: Weapons deal Damage to an individual’s Hit Points based on the Weapon’s listed Damage roll. Damage rolls usually range from 1D-1 to 1D+3.
ARMOR: Armor protects its wearer by reducing Damage to their Hit Points by a fixed amount. Armor scores usually range from 1 to 3.
ENEMIES: Enemies have a fixed number of Hit Points, a set of attacks or Weapons with listed Damage rolls, and sometimes wear Armor.
ATTACK: When a character or enemy attacks, roll the Damage listed for the attack or Weapon. If the defender wears Armor, calculate the total Damage reduction and subtract it from the incoming Damage. The defender loses a number of Hit Points equal to the remaining Damage.
— Attacking from a Bad Position always deals 1D-1 Damage, regardless of the Weapon used. Attacking from a Good Position always deals 1D+3 Damage.
— When an attack’s Damage is unclear, assign a fair value based on the situation and the established fiction.