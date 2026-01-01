Extra Rules

POOLS A Pool is a set of dice that tracks an event, resource, challenge, or pressure that changes over time.

Pools usually start with 2, 4, 6, or 8 dice, written as P2, P4, P6, or P8. Whenever a Pool is rolled, reduce its size by 1 die for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2 dice per roll.

When a Pool is emptied, the fiction changes and the Pool is cleared. Common Pool types include.

Use Pools to track supplies, count down until a threat arrives or a faction reaches its goal, or show how long a character’s morale, nerve, or body holds before it breaks.

COMBAT When combat begins, the initiating side usually acts first, in any order they wish, then the other side acts, and both sides continue alternating each round.

On their turn, each participant can move a short distance and perform one action. Attacks are detailed below, and for other risky maneuvers, the outcome is resolved by making a Check.