This page compiles the full Voidlight Terminal Edition into a clean A5 print layout. It is designed for browser print-to-PDF so players and GMs can generate a shareable offline copy with minimal extra formatting.
Table of Contents
Welcome
This is the Voidlight Terminal Edition: the complete Voidlight rulebook, available in your browser, for free, under an open license.
If you are not familiar with what Voidlight is, it is a sci-fi horror dungeon crawl with old-school grit and modern design, built for a GM and 2-4 players, or for solo and co-op play. You owe so much to the Concord Corporation that you had no choice but to enlist as a Delver in the Gut, crawling through the innards of a space-faring monster in search of lost treasures, while fending off the dark. You can read more on the Voidlight page.
This edition contains the exact same text as what you find in the PDF version of the game, but is entirely free, open-licensed, and available for you to use in this web format. You can read it chapter by chapter using the navigation on the left, and jump between sections using each chapter’s table of contents.
Where to Buy
Community and Support
- Join the Fari RPGs Discord
- Reach out through the contact page
- Read more about Voidlight and the rest of the Fari RPGs catalog
Introduction
This game is a sci-fi horror dungeon crawl for a GM and 2-4 players, or for solo or co-op play.
To play, you will need six-sided dice (shortened as D), pencils, and copies of the character sheets and rules reference documents (available in this book’s last chapter).
DICE When rolling dice, each 5 or 6 is a Hit; all other results are Misses. If a rule tells you to roll 0D, roll 1D and count only 6s as Hits.
POOLS A Pool is a set of dice used to track an event, resource, challenge, or pressure that changes over time. They are written as P2, P4, P6, or P8 where the number suffix indicates the number of dice in the Pool. More on how they work later.
Character Creation
Go through the following steps or pick a background at p. 23.
Attributes
Attributes represent how capable your character is when facing risky actions or consequences. These are:
VIGOR: Strength, endurance, athletics, and melee combat.
OPERATE: Hacking, piloting, repairs, and ranged combat.
INSIGHT: Perception, analysis, investigation, and intuition.
DIPLOMACY: Persuasion, intimidation, barter, and charm.
Distribute the following ratings among your four Attributes, in any order you wish: 4D, 3D, 2D, and 1D.
Hit Points
Hit Points are a measure of your character’s ability to avoid life-threatening outcomes. Start with Hit Points equal to 8 + your character’s Vigor score.
Slots
Your character has 10 Slots for tracking the items they carry and the Conditions that hinder them. Add to your Slots 2 Items of your choice, a ration pack [P6], a Vacsuit with an FTL fluid extractor, 150 credits, either a Battery pack or Medpatch [P6], and a small keepsake.
Character Details
Starting on page 27, you’ll find a wide range of random tables to help better define who your character is.
Checks
When your character faces a risky challenge, make a Check by rolling a number of dice equal to the most relevant Attribute score and interpret the roll as follows to determine whether the action succeeds or not.
2+ HITS: Your character succeeds at their action. The more Hits, the better the result.
1 HIT: Your character partially succeeds at their action or succeeds but there is a cost.
0 HITS: Your character fails their action and there’s a cost.
— The cost of a Check could be a reduced effect, wasted time, taking Damage, suffering a new Condition, etc.
PUSH After a Check, you may have your character push themselves, rerolling all Misses. You must then add a new “Fatigued” Condition to one of your character’s Slots.
Damage & Critical Saves
When a threat harms your character, they lose a number of Hit Points equal to the Damage dealt or suffer a new Condition. When they reach 0 Hit Points, or when all their Slots are filled by Conditions, make a Critical Save by rolling a number of dice equal to the most relevant Attribute score to determine whether they stay standing or fall.
1+ HITS: Your character is wounded, but endures.
0 HITS: Your character is taken out and dying. If helped in time, they wake after a Long Rest with all Hit Points restored.
After the roll, reduce your character’s Attribute score by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2. Attribute scores cannot go below 0. Taking Damage while at 0 Hit Points, or suffering a new Condition while all Slots are filled by Conditions, triggers another Critical Save.
Position
When the fiction makes circumstances more or less favorable for a Check, Critical Save, or other roll, set the roll’s Position and interpret the roll as follows:
ABSOLUTE: With success assured, no roll is made.
GOOD: With an advantage, a 4, 5, or 6 counts as a Hit.
BAD: With a disadvantage, only a 6 counts as a Hit.
IMPOSSIBLE: With no chance of success, no roll is made.
Recovery
When your character takes a Short Rest of about 10 minutes, roll 1D and recover that many Hit Points. When your character takes a Long Rest of about 8 hours, they restore all Hit Points and 1 point to one Attribute score.
Slots, Items, and Conditions
Your character has 10 Slots. Slots track items in your character’s inventory. Most items take 1 Slot, small items take none, and large items take 2.
Conditions can also fill Slots. A Condition is a lasting hindrance, such as “Fatigued”, “Sick”, “Deprived”, or “Poisoned”. When your character gains a Condition, write it in an empty Slot; if none are empty, your character must drop an item to make room. Conditions limit your character and can affect their Position in the fiction. Some Conditions also worsen over time, filling additional slots.
Conditions are cleared only by actions in the fiction that address them, such as resting, or treating the underlying cause. Some Conditions are lasting and cannot be cleared.
Voidlight and Battery
The crew shares a Voidlight, which uses a P6 Pool. The GM rolls the Voidlight Pool every 10 real-time minutes during expeditions, using a timer hidden from the players. Whenever this Pool is rolled, reduce its size by 1 die for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2 dice per roll. When emptied, the Battery is spent. Slotting a new Battery refills the Voidlight to P6.
When the Voidlight dies and every 5 minutes after, each character makes a Critical Save. On a failure, they’re lost to the dark. If this pacing feels intense, extend the timer interval or roll the Voidlight Pool only between scenes or locations.
A Voidlight has 3 modes, which can be switched at any time:
HIGH BEAM: Gain a Good Position, but up to 3 dice may be removed from the Pool when it is rolled.
STANDARD BEAM: No change.
LOW BEAM: Suffer a Bad Position, but only 1 die may be removed from the Pool when it is rolled.
Advancements
When your character reaches a major milestone, they gain an Advancement. Increase their maximum Hit Points by 2 and raise an Attribute score by 1, to a maximum of 6.
Extra Rules
POOLS A Pool is a set of dice that tracks an event, resource, challenge, or pressure that changes over time.
Pools usually start with 2, 4, 6, or 8 dice, written as P2, P4, P6, or P8. Whenever a Pool is rolled, reduce its size by 1 die for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2 dice per roll.
When a Pool is emptied, the fiction changes and the Pool is cleared. Common Pool types include.
Use Pools to track supplies, count down until a threat arrives or a faction reaches its goal, or show how long a character’s morale, nerve, or body holds before it breaks.
COMBAT When combat begins, the initiating side usually acts first, in any order they wish, then the other side acts, and both sides continue alternating each round.
On their turn, each participant can move a short distance and perform one action. Attacks are detailed below, and for other risky maneuvers, the outcome is resolved by making a Check.
WEAPONS: Weapons deal Damage to an individual’s Hit Points based on the Weapon’s listed Damage roll. Damage rolls usually range from 1D-1 to 1D+3.
ARMOR: Armor protects its wearer by reducing Damage to their Hit Points by a fixed amount. Armor scores usually range from 1 to 3.
ENEMIES: Enemies have a fixed number of Hit Points, a set of attacks or Weapons with listed Damage rolls, and sometimes wear Armor.
ATTACK: When a character or enemy attacks, roll the Damage listed for the attack or Weapon. If the defender wears Armor, calculate the total Damage reduction and subtract it from the incoming Damage. The defender loses a number of Hit Points equal to the remaining Damage.
— Attacking from a Bad Position always deals 1D-1 Damage, regardless of the Weapon used. Attacking from a Good Position always deals 1D+3 Damage.
— When an attack’s Damage is unclear, assign a fair value based on the situation and the established fiction.
Solo Rules
When playing solo, set the Voidlight timer to 20 minutes and use the following mechanics to help facilitate play.
Fortune Rolls
When the outcome of an event or action is uncertain, and you want to simulate an element of randomness and chance, make a Fortune Roll. Frame the situation as a yes-or-no question, then roll a number of dice based on how likely the outcome feels in the fiction.
If it feels likely, roll 3D (or 4D if it is almost certain).
If it feels even, roll 2D.
If it feels unlikely, roll 1D (or 0D if the chance is slim). You may also use an Attribute score as a basis for the roll.
2+ HITS: The answer is yes; extra Hits amplify the effect.
1 HIT: The answer is yes, but there is a twist or a setback.
0 HITS: The answer is no, and there is a twist or a setback.
Encounter Pools
As your character explores dangerous locations or travels the void, they may come across unexpected encounters. When something might be nearby, create an Event Pool. Use P2 for something close, P4 for a growing threat, or P6 for distant danger. Roll the Event Pool when the character rests, searches an area, makes noise, lingers, or does anything that might draw attention. When the Pool is emptied, the encounter arrives.
Reaction Rolls
When encountering a non-player character or creature whose reaction is uncertain, make a Fortune Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the nature of the encounter. If unsure, roll 2D.
2+ HITS: They are approachable or friendly. The more Hits you roll, the more welcoming they are.
1 HIT: They are hesitant or curious.
0 HITS: They are distant or hostile.
If you are unsure how many Hit Points to assign to enemies, lesser foes usually have 6 to 8 Hit Points, hardened foes 10 to 14 Hit Points, deadly foes 14 to 20 Hit Points, and elites 20+ Hit Points.
Check Costs
When a Check yields 1 or 0 Hits, and you need a cost for your character’s action, roll or pick on the table below.
|2D
|COSTS
|11
|TAKE 1D-1 DMG
|12
|TAKE 1D DMG
|13
|TAKE 1D+1 DMG
|14
|GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION
|15
|GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION (2 SLOTS)
|16
|GAIN A WOUNDED OR HARMED CONDITION
|21
|ROLL 1D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL
|22
|ROLL 2D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL
|23
|START A P4 ENCOUNTER POOL
|24
|START A P2 ENCOUNTER POOL
|25
|THE ENVIRONMENT CHANGES
|26
|ROLL FOR AN ENEMY
|31
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1
|32
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 2
|33
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 3
|34
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D
|35
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D+1
|36
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS COMPLETELY
|41
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS
|42
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (WEAPON PREFERRED)
|43
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (ARMOR PREFERRED)
|44
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS
|45
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (WEAPON PREFERRED)
|46
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (ARMOR PREFERRED)
|51
|FORGET THE LAST 10M
|52
|GAIN A PANICKED CONDITION
|53
|GAIN BLEEDING; 1D-1 DMG EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED
|54
|GAIN CHEM BURN; 1 SLOT EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED
|55
|GAIN FROZEN; BAD POSITION FOR PHYSICAL CHECKS
|56
|GAIN PANIC: IMMEDIATELY STOP YOUR CURRENT ACTION
|61
|-1 VIGOR FOR 10 MINUTES
|62
|-1 OPERATE FOR 10 MINUTES
|63
|-1 INSIGHT FOR 10 MINUTES
|64
|-1 DIPLOMACY FOR 10 MINUTES
|65
|-1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 10 MINUTES
|66
|-1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 20 MINUTES
Theme Tables
|2D
|THEME
|THEME
|11
|DIVINITY
|VOID
|12
|SURVIVAL
|RITUAL
|13
|TRADITION
|COLLAPSE
|14
|RUIN
|CONTAGION
|15
|HERITAGE
|MEMORY
|16
|JOY
|MACHINE
|21
|HONOR
|AWAKENING
|22
|AUTHORITY
|THRESHOLD
|23
|MYSTERY
|LIES
|24
|ALLY
|RUST
|25
|NEED
|DRIFT
|26
|WEALTH
|GRAVITY
|31
|NIGHT
|TRUST
|32
|GIFT
|SIGNAL
|33
|JOURNEY
|DREAD
|34
|DEBT
|WRECKAGE
|35
|LIGHT
|QUARANTINE
|36
|REVENGE
|ISOLATION
|41
|NATURE
|TIME
|42
|FREEDOM
|SHADOW
|43
|MERCY
|HOPE
|44
|POWER
|PRESSURE
|45
|CONSEQUENCE
|STORM
|46
|LEGACY
|CONTROL
|51
|SPIRIT
|BETRAYAL
|52
|SCARCITY
|HUNGER
|53
|FLAME
|ECHO
|54
|WATER
|OATH
|55
|KIN
|SCAR
|56
|LABOR
|SECRECY
|61
|GOAL
|SILENCE
|62
|FAITH
|GREED
|63
|SORROW
|BLOOD
|64
|POVERTY
|MUTATION
|65
|LOSS
|REDEMPTION
|66
|HARVEST
|DECAY
Action Tables
|2D
|ACTION
|ACTION
|11
|SACRIFICE
|CHART
|12
|BUILD
|OVERCLOCK
|13
|IMPROVISE
|CALIBRATE
|14
|REPAIR
|BREACH
|15
|EXPLORE
|DECIPHER
|16
|FOLLOW
|QUARANTINE
|21
|HEAL
|SCAN
|22
|TRADE
|HACK
|23
|ADAPT
|PATCH
|24
|CONCEAL
|SABOTAGE
|25
|GUIDE
|VENT
|26
|GUARD
|EXTRACT
|31
|SECURE
|ENCRYPT
|32
|BREAK
|PURGE
|33
|RESIST
|SMUGGLE
|34
|NEGOTIATE
|BYPASS
|35
|EXECUTE
|DISTRACT
|36
|WARN
|DOCK
|41
|PURSUE
|JETTISON
|42
|INVESTIGATE
|RETROFIT
|43
|WATCH
|FORTIFY
|44
|HUNT
|SUTURE
|45
|DISCOVER
|SURVEY
|46
|ENDURE
|SEAL
|51
|PLAN
|SALVAGE
|52
|SURVIVE
|AMBUSH
|53
|LISTEN
|BOARD
|54
|ESCAPE
|REROUTE
|55
|STEAL
|ISOLATE
|56
|DECEIVE
|CONTAIN
|61
|SEARCH
|NAVIGATE
|62
|PROTECT
|EVACUATE
|63
|CREATE
|JAM
|64
|OBSERVE
|STABILIZE
|65
|PERSUADE
|DEPRESSURIZE
|66
|LEAD
|TRIAGE
Universe
Default Assumptions
Much of this world is left brief or vague to help you shape your own version of it. Below are some baselines that guided our vision; use, expand, or ignore them as you see fit.
SPACE KILLS Debris, radiation, gravity, vacuum; any of it can kill a crew. Ships crawl slowly across the black. Wherever you are, the odds of something going wrong are absolute.
WEIGHT IS SYNTHETIC Spin or ship thrust gives pull, but kill the power and everything starts to drift. Anything not buckled down becomes a bullet, including corpses.
TRAVELING IS SLOW OR RISKY Sublight burns devour fuel, so most ships drift on Cruise, taking weeks to go from A to B. As for FTL travel, you either need to get your hands on an expensive drive powered by fluid mined from nightmares, or risk passage through the UNSF-controlled Bell Gates.
NECESSITIES ARE SCARCE Air tastes like rust and mold. Filters choke, water turns sour, and food comes in blocks grown from algae or fungi. Every breath has a price, and when systems fail, you have hours, not days.
HUMANITY IS NOW A WIDE SPECTRUM The line between flesh and machine is gone. Limbs, organs, and minds are replaced piece by piece. No one asks who’s what; everyone just is.
CORPORATIONS ARE ETERNAL Megacorps own the stations, ships, and lives within them. Debt is permanent by design. Workers sign contracts because there’s no other way to live.
PLACES HAVE A PURPOSE Every planet, moon, station, and outpost exists to serve a function: mine, refine, research, tax, etc. They’re built for profit, not people.
THE UNKNOWN WAITS Derelicts drift with wiped logs. Ghost signals beckon from nowhere. Parasites learn and grow. The farther you drift into the void, the less sense it makes.
TECHNOLOGY FAILS Everything is patched, welded, or dying. Medkits and augments keep bodies moving until they don’t.
IT ALWAYS ENDS People die cheap. Bodies are stripped for biomass or cast out. Contracts budget for casualties, so luck and prep decide who’ll still be breathing the next day.
Protocols
Game Moderator Directives
START THE GAME
Before playing, confirm the tone, lines, veils, and player limits. If anyone needs to pause the game, stop and talk it out. Then adjust what needs adjusting and continue playing.
BE THE WORLD
Describe what the crew sees, hears, and feels. Keep details concrete. Answer questions honestly based on what characters would observe and let them decide how to interact with it. Let players solve problems through describing specific actions and creative thinking, and use Checks as a tool to resolve what happens when those actions involve meaningful risk and uncertainty.
SET THE LIMITS
If something cannot happen in the fiction, no roll can force it. If the crew’s preparation, leverage, or clever approach makes success obvious, let it work without a roll. Only call for Checks when the outcome is genuinely uncertain and failure carries real consequences.
One Check is usually enough to resolve uncertainty. If not, call for more Checks until an agreed-upon number of Hits is obtained to sort out the situation.
TELEGRAPH DANGER
Danger is everywhere in the void. It comes from failing systems, spreading infection, hostile creatures, and corporate greed. Always telegraph danger before it strikes, giving the crew a moment to react, usually with a Check. Failing that Check often leads to complications as they scramble to avoid the threat you’ve just described.
FORCE HARD CHOICES
When play stalls, force a decision by presenting danger or opportunity that demands immediate action. Every choice should cascade into consequences that reshape the world regardless of whether the crew likes the results. The world moves with or without them. As such, you should not plot out storylines in advance. Instead, set up volatile situations and problems without thinking about the solutions, then step back and let the crew’s choices drive what happens next.
MOVE THE SPOTLIGHT
Be sure everyone gets a moment to play or act. After a player has made a move, hand the scene to the one on their right with a prompt or a direct question to keep things moving.
CUT OUT THE ROT
If someone’s behavior poisons the table, address it with honesty and calm. Speak plainly, state the expected change, and if nothing improves, remove them from the table. This game is tense enough without real-world hostility.
SHARE THE LOAD
Don’t carry everything on your shoulders. Ask players to track notes, time, loot, or the session log. This will lighten the job and make everyone more involved with the game.
IT’S GOING TO BE OK
Being a GM isn’t always easy. You’ll forget rules, misread a roll, or miss a detail. Don’t stall the table over it. Own the mistake, stay transparent, and keep the story moving.
HACK THIS GAME
This game belongs to you, so shape it however you like. If it feels like something’s missing, make a quick ruling to keep play moving, note it in your session log, and revisit it later if needed. Trust your judgment.
The rules are sturdy by design, built to handle tweaks without falling apart, so use their tools (Checks, Conditions, Pools, etc.) to mold the game into something your table will love. The important thing is simply to stay consistent over time with how you apply those rulings.
Co-op Play Directives
SHARE THE GM ROLE
Take turns framing scenes, describing threats, and playing NPCs. When it’s not your character’s moment, be the world for someone else. Switch naturally between playing your character and narrating the environment.
SAY “YES, AND…”
When another player describes how a situation unfolds, default to saying “yes” unless it breaks established fiction. You can then suggest a twist to what they said to help flesh out the world. If you aren’t sure and want to leave things up to chance, use a Fortune Roll to help settle what is true and let the dice decide for you.
Player Directives
DISCOVER YOUR CHARACTER
Your character starts simple and is expendable. Who they become emerges through surviving impossible situations and making hard choices, not through backstory or build planning. You’ll discover who they are over time. Start by imagining a person just trying to survive one more day.
FIGHT FOR SOMETHING, NOT JUST AGAINST
Give your character something worth protecting: a person, a place, a principle, or a promise. Fighting against the void or the corporations isn’t enough on its own. Survival means more when there’s a reason to keep going.
SHOW DESPERATION THROUGH ACTION
When resources run low or time runs out, show it through what your character does. Skip the meal to save rations, or pocket something that isn’t theirs. Let scarcity drive choices that reveal who your character really is.
TRUST YOUR CREW
Don’t work alone. Share your plan, talk it through, and decide how to move forward as a group. You aren’t in this alone, and the other characters may bring skills you lack.
ENGAGE WITH THE WORLD
Pay attention to what the GM describes because the details matter. Treat the world as something to uncover, not invent. Ask questions about what you observe, then describe what your character does and how they do it. Don’t simply declare what you’re rolling, and respect that the world has its own logic independent of your story.
DYING IS EASY, LIVING IS HARDER
Life is brutally unfair, but everyone has the same basic desire: to survive. People will bargain, bluff, or stall rather than risk death. Use this to your advantage.
But when it inevitably comes down to violence, never try to fight fair. A fair fight carries too much risk and burns resources you probably can’t afford to replace. Stack every advantage before you pull your weapon: control the field, take the high ground, corner your target, blind, distract, confuse, or rush at them when they are vulnerable. If you can’t shift the odds in your favor, find better alternatives.
Solo Play Directives
BE THE WORLD AND THE CHARACTER
Solo or GMless play lets you experience the game on your own. You take on every role: narrating your character’s actions, describing the world around them, and deciding how it evolves over time.
As you play, state your intent and picture what could go wrong. If you’re unsure whether something is risky, use a Fortune Roll. If it’s risky, make a Check to resolve the situation. When things go wrong and you suffer a cost, roll on the Check Costs table, or face an immediate threat. Be fair, be curious, and let the dice speak for you.
RELY ON FORTUNE ROLLS
When you’re uncertain whether something is risky enough to warrant a Check, whether an NPC is friendly, whether a door is locked, or whether a faction succeeded in its plan, make a Fortune Roll. Judge the odds based on the fiction, roll the dice, and accept the truth it reveals. If more questions remain, use it again until you feel confident moving forward.
SET THE STAKES
When the world strikes back, attempt to avoid the threat by making a Check.
Before rolling, decide what is at stake if the Check fails. Look at the fiction and ask how much control the character really has. Light danger might mean a small amount of Damage or a brief setback. Serious danger can inflict heavy Damage, lasting Conditions, lost gear, or a major change to the situation. The greater the danger, the higher the cost, whether that cost is measured in Damage or consequences in the fiction.
KEEP A LOG
Maintain a simple log of what has happened and what you’ve learned throughout your session. Use bullet points and write quickly, especially if a Voidlight timer is active. When you finish a session, set aside time to expand on your bullet-style notes or record an audio/video log recapping your session.
ZOOM IN, ZOOM OUT
Know when to play things out and when to skip ahead. Dangerous moments deserve detail. Travel, downtime, and routine tasks can be fast-forwarded if you feel like it.
Example of Play
Here is an example of what playing this game can look like.
The GM
Kira, Trooper.
Bristle, Wrench.
Patch, Field Medic.
The group has a P6 Voidlight Pool but only one Battery pack left. The goal of this example is to show a typical flow of play, how Checks are used (or skipped), and how failed Checks can trigger consequences.
Example
GM: You have one Battery pack left. The Voidlight hums in your hands. Ahead, a tendon bridge crosses a river of bile. In the middle of the river, you see a pod, probably the one Amorius told you about back at the Gut. The bridge looks relatively stable. As you wait there, acid drips from the ceiling every few seconds in a synchronized rhythm.
KIRA: We don’t have a lot of time left. I could try to run to the other side… I don’t have a better idea.
GM: For this, I think we’ll need a Check to see if you can be fast enough.
KIRA: Wait, what if I use my Seal foam and attach it to the launcher of my rifle? Would that seal it long enough for all of us to cross?
GM: Oh, that’s brilliant, I love it. That works for me! Are you two following Kira?
PATCH: Yeah, no, we don’t wait. We bolt with her.
GM: On the far side, you find sturdy anchors if you want to rappel down to the pod, or you could use the boots you got on your last trip to the Gut.
PATCH: Not yet, I think, especially since those have limited fuel. Let’s rappel down and get to the pod. I’ll steady the rope.
GM: Perfect. As you reach the pod, the stink of bile cuts through your suit filters. The pod door is fused, and through the glass you see it’s very cloudy inside.
PATCH: Oh shi… OK, does it look like gas?
GM: Yep, it looks like gas.
PATCH: Can it blow up?
GM: Most definitely.
BRISTLE: So, OK, no plasma welder. I’ll use my retractable crowbar.
GM: OK, the… [BEEP BEEP BEEP]. The ten-minute timer is up, let’s roll the Voidlight Pool. It’s at 3D. [rolls]. OK, so we got 2 Hits out of 3 dice, so we remove 1 die from the Pool. Only two bars left on the battery, folks, then you’ll need to slot in your last battery pack.
BRISTLE: Alright, a quick in and out, then we use the last battery pack to get back to the Gut. We also saw a generator two floors up, so we could recharge our batteries there.
GM: If you want to open the door with your crowbar, make a Check. A spark could set this off, it’s risky. You could also end up jamming the door, meaning you’d need to find another way in. The pod could also start sinking in the river.
BRISTLE: OK. This feels like Vigor. I have 2 in Vigor.
GM: So roll 2D.
BRISTLE: I do not want to fail this. If this goes badly, I’ll push the Check.
GM: Perfect. Roll 2D, and if you push, you’ll reroll all Misses and gain Fatigued.
BRISTLE: [rolls]. Oh gosh, I got 0 Hits. I’m pushing.
GM: Mark Fatigued and reroll both dice.
BRISTLE: Phew, I got 2 Hits!
GM: Great. You wrench the door open before the pod sinks any deeper. OK, so what do y’all do now?
>>>>>>>>>> END OF TRANSMISSION <<<<<<<<<<
Getting Started
Here is a rundown to get you started with playing this game.
SESSION 0
Start by confirming the tone of play: whether you want to lean into survival horror, pulp action, or something between. Agree on boundaries, lines, and veils, and decide on the safety tools you will use.
Character Creation
You can build a character in two ways.
You can either use the free-form rules available on p. 5, or pick a background on p. 23 and give them the standard keepsake trinket, Vacsuit with an FTL fluid extractor, and either a Battery pack or a Medpatch.
The Crew
Talk about why your characters work together. Is it shared debt, mutual need, or fragile trust? Then, ground each one in the world through a person, place, or problem that truly matters to them.
ADDING DETAIL
Use the tables in this book to add personality, motivation, flaws, or ties to the world. These details are meant to be used freely, so roll or choose entries that help sharpen the picture of each character or the crew as a whole.
The First Job
Choose where the game begins by rolling on the Gut districts or the locations table, then pair your choice with a rumor to stir tension around the station.
After that, introduce a Fixer who’s caught wind of a rare payload hidden deep in the Pit, though it lies in a region of the leviathan nobody has ever reached before.
Then send the crew down into the Pit with their Voidlight, start a 10-minute timer, and paint the scenes for the locations within the beast.
Bring in hazards and risky challenges to face with Checks. Unleash creatures to keep them on edge and make the darkness feel like a living predator.
After the First Expedition
A delve is only the beginning of the crew’s story.
Once they return to the Gut, characters may resupply for the next mission, recover from injuries, spend time with allies, stir up drama on the station, or look for new ways to shave down their debt to the Concord Corporation.
On paper, Delvers can “quit” whenever they like. In practice, walking away still leaves them shackled to impossible debts owed to a merciless megacorp. The job pays in credits and covers essentials (rations, water filters, oxygen, medical care) that few can afford otherwise.
BEYOND THE GUT
The Gut is one station in a vast galaxy, and the Concord Corporation is but one faction. The universe is vast, with other stations, moons, planets, settlements, and forces waiting to intrude. Expand the frame over time to show how small the Gut really is in the grand scheme of things.
Clearing the Debt
It’s assumed by default that characters will never clear their debt. The sum is astronomical, built to keep workers in chains. Some may be bound forever. Others might pass the burden to their children, or die in the Pit unremembered. The lucky few who do clear their debt may have simply traded one cage for another. In the end, the game is rigged.
The Dangers of Space
Void delving is deadly, but the wider void offers no safer option. Oxygen, water, and food are rationed and expensive. Survival often depends on drugs or grafted tech: patches to slow radiation sickness, boosters to help the body endure shifting gravities, or replacements for organs and limbs worn thin by the constant strain.
Space travel isn’t a walk in the park either. Docking fees, customs bribes, and predatory tariffs make every jump a gamble. Pirates lure crews with false distress calls, and corporations bleed travelers dry to keep their shareholders grinning.
And then there’s the Shell. It will eventually find a way out of the leviathan, and when it does, it won’t stop at the Gut. It will spread, devouring stations, fleets, and worlds alike.
Backgrounds
|2D
|BACKGROUND
|1-3.1
|TROOPER
|1-3.2
|WRENCH
|1-3.3
|NAVIGATOR
|1-3.4
|PATCH
|1-3.5
|OPERATOR
|1-3.6
|URCHIN
|4-6.1
|BLUE
|4-6.2
|EXPLORER
|4-6.3
|SCAVENGER
|4-6.4
|HOUND
|4-6.5
|SYNTH
|4-6.6
|FIXER
TROOPER Hardened in battle; trained for combat and survival in hostile zones. Set your Attributes to Vigor 4, Operate 3, Insight 2, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 12, and add to your inventory: rail rifle (1D+2 Damage), impact plates (2 Armor), breach charge, and 1D×100 credits.
WRENCH Machine-savvy fixer who keeps broken tech running against all odds. Set your Attributes to Vigor 2, Operate 4, Insight 3, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 10, and add to your inventory: welder, diagnostic arm tablet, spare parts (P6), and 2D×100 credits.
NAVIGATOR Steady hands under pressure; skilled at navigating ships and vehicles. Set your Attributes to Vigor 1, Operate 4, Insight 3, Diplomacy 2, your Hit Points to 9, and add to your inventory: mag grapple, nav-slate, EVA bubble pack (P2), and 2D×100 credits.
PATCH Field medic who knows how to stitch wounds and steady nerves. Set your Attributes to Vigor 1, Operate 2, Insight 4, Diplomacy 3, your Hit Points to 9, and add to your inventory: Medpatch (P6), autostitcher, potent sedatives (P6), and 3D×100 credits.
OPERATOR Hacker and systems analyst who bends machines, signals, and code. Set your Attributes to Vigor 1, Operate 4, Insight 3, Diplomacy 2, your Hit Points to 9, and add to your inventory: decryptor spike, signal sniffer, microdrone, and 3D×100 credits.
URCHIN Rootless survivor who scrapes by on instinct, grit, and quick deals. Set your Attributes to Vigor 2, Operate 4, Insight 1, Diplomacy 3, your Hit Points to 10, and add to your inventory: credit skimmer, smart pick, collapsible pry bar, and 1D×100 credits.
BLUE Blue-collar graft-hound, built on sweat and long shifts in harsh conditions. Set your Attributes to Vigor 4, Operate 3, Insight 2, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 12, and add to your inventory: worker drone, impact-hammer (1D+1 Damage), rivet gun (1D Damage), and 1D×100 credits.
EXPLORER Relentless delver, mapping the unknown and always pushing deeper. Set your Attributes to Vigor 3, Operate 2, Insight 4, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 11, and add to your inventory: lidar mapper, atmos scanner, monoline reel, and 2D×100 credits.
SCAVENGER Salvager of wrecks and ruins; finds value in refuse and decay. Set your Attributes to Vigor 3, Operate 4, Insight 2, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 11, and add to your inventory: plasma torch, salvage sled (folding), vibrosaw (1D+1 Damage), and 1D×100 credits.
HOUND Relentless tracker who always brings their mark back, dead or alive. Set your Attributes to Vigor 4, Operate 2, Insight 3, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 12, and add to your inventory: tracker fob, shock-cuffs, rocket boots (P6), and 3D×100 credits.
SYNTH Constructed or altered beyond human limits; efficient, uncanny. Set your Attributes to Vigor 2, Operate 3, Insight 4, Diplomacy 1, your Hit Points to 10, and add to your inventory: neural jack, power source (P6), extendable arm, and 1D×100 credits.
FIXER A clever dealmaker who thrives on connections, contracts, and knowing who to call when it matters. Set your Attributes to Vigor 1, Operate 2, Insight 3, Diplomacy 4, your Hit Points to 9, and add to your inventory: holo-comm bracer, voice mod, smoke pellets (P6), and 3D×100 credits.
Tables
|VIRTUE (2D)
|1-3.1
|BRAVE
|1-3.2
|CAREFUL
|1-3.3
|HONEST
|1-3.4
|LOYAL
|1-3.5
|PATIENT
|1-3.6
|GENEROUS
|4-6.1
|CALM
|4-6.2
|CLEVER
|4-6.3
|RELIABLE
|4-6.4
|CURIOUS
|4-6.5
|SELFLESS
|4-6.6
|RESILIENT
|FLAW (2D)
|1-3.1
|RECKLESS
|1-3.2
|STUBBORN
|1-3.3
|VAIN
|1-3.4
|COLD
|1-3.5
|IMPULSIVE
|1-3.6
|FEARFUL
|4-6.1
|GREEDY
|4-6.2
|DECEITFUL
|4-6.3
|ARROGANT
|4-6.4
|BITTER
|4-6.5
|JEALOUS
|4-6.6
|PARANOID
|STATUS (2D)
|2-3
|INFAMOUS
|4-6
|DISREPUTABLE
|7
|UNREMARKABLE
|8-10
|WELL-KNOWN
|11-12
|ICONIC
|AGE (2D)
|2-3
|YOUNG ADULT
|4-6
|ADULT
|7
|MIDDLE-AGED
|8-10
|SENIOR
|11-12
|N/A
|FRAME (1D)
|1
|WIRY
|2
|STOCKY
|3
|COMPACT
|4
|LANKY
|5
|STURDY
|6
|AGILE
|LOOK (2D)
|1-2.1
|PLAIN
|1-2.2
|WEATHERED
|1-2.3
|SLEEK
|1-2.4
|SCARRED
|1-2.5
|GRIMY
|1-2.6
|CLEAN
|3-4.1
|GAUNT
|3-4.2
|SOLID
|3-4.3
|GLOWING
|3-4.4
|PITTED
|3-4.5
|SOOTY
|3-4.6
|POLISHED
|5-6.1
|TIRED
|5-6.2
|ALERT
|5-6.3
|HOLLOW
|5-6.4
|RUGGED
|5-6.5
|NEAT
|5-6.6
|WORN
|VOICE (1D)
|1
|CALM
|2
|GRAVELLY
|3
|CLIPPED
|4
|WARM
|5
|FLAT
|6
|SHARP
NPC
|AGE (2D)
|2-3
|YOUNG ADULT
|4-6
|ADULT
|7
|MIDDLE-AGED
|8-10
|SENIOR
|11-12
|N/A
|ROLE (2D)
|11
|CAPTAIN
|12
|PILOT
|13
|NAVIGATOR
|14
|COMMS SPECIALIST
|15
|SENSOR TECH
|16
|SYSTEMS ENGINEER
|21
|MECHANIC
|22
|RIGGER
|23
|QUARTERMASTER
|24
|MEDIC
|25
|SURGEON
|26
|PARAMEDIC
|31
|SCIENTIST
|32
|XENOBIOLOGIST
|33
|CYBERNETICIST
|34
|AI TECH
|35
|DATA TECH
|36
|ARCHIVIST
|41
|SECURITY OFFICER
|42
|MARINE
|43
|MERCENARY
|44
|INVESTIGATOR
|45
|INFILTRATOR
|46
|BOUNTY HUNTER
|51
|SMUGGLER
|52
|COURIER
|53
|BROKER
|54
|FIXER
|55
|PROSPECTOR
|56
|SALVAGER
|61
|DRONE PILOT
|62
|SYNTH
|63
|HAZMAT TECH
|64
|VOIDLIGHT TECH
|65
|CORP REP
|66
|CHAPLAIN
|LOOK (2D)
|1-3.1
|STERN
|1-3.2
|GRUNGY
|1-3.3
|RICH
|1-3.4
|PLAIN
|1-3.5
|FANCY
|1-3.6
|RUGGED
|4-6.1
|TIDY
|4-6.2
|ODD
|4-6.3
|CASUAL
|4-6.4
|TALL
|4-6.5
|EXOTIC
|4-6.6
|ELEGANT
|DRIVE (2D)
|1-3.1
|CURIOSITY
|1-3.2
|GREED
|1-3.3
|LOYALTY
|1-3.4
|SURVIVAL
|1-3.5
|AMBITION
|1-3.6
|DUTY
|4-6.1
|FAITH
|4-6.2
|POWER
|4-6.3
|PROTECTION
|4-6.4
|KNOWLEDGE
|4-6.5
|REVENGE
|4-6.6
|FREEDOM
Name
|2D
|FIRST
|LAST
|ALT LAST
|ALT LAST
|11
|AMINA
|KAEL
|OKOYE
|VALE
|12
|RAFAEL
|NOVA
|PETROV
|PIKE
|13
|SORA
|AERIN
|TANAKA
|WILDER
|14
|IDRIS
|SOREN
|HADDAD
|CROSS
|15
|MEI
|NYLA
|SINGH
|FLINT
|16
|KAVYA
|JUNO
|ALVAREZ
|VOX
|21
|LEIF
|ARDA
|MENSAH
|BLANE
|22
|ZAHRA
|KIRA
|KOWALSKI
|RAVEL
|23
|TOMAS
|IVO
|DUBOIS
|VOSS
|24
|JAE
|LALE
|O’NEILL
|STONE
|25
|NURA
|ZAYA
|KIM
|KESTREL
|26
|OMAR
|MIRA
|DUARTE
|ARDEN
|31
|PRIYA
|KENZO
|NOVAK
|QUILL
|32
|REN
|ALIA
|SAITO
|BRENNER
|33
|KEITA
|RAFI
|HASSAN
|FROST
|34
|MYLES
|SURI
|BIANCHI
|NORTH
|35
|IMANI
|NADIR
|COSTA
|KEPLER
|36
|DIEGO
|TALA
|KOVACS
|ARCHER
|41
|HANA
|OONA
|RAHMAN
|MERCER
|42
|YUSUF
|TYCHO
|ISHIKAWA
|MORROW
|43
|LIAN
|VEN
|OZTURK
|VEGA
|44
|MARA
|YARA
|PETRESCU
|HARLOW
|45
|TAREK
|ENO
|MOREAU
|STORM
|46
|EDDA
|ROHAN
|IBRAHIM
|SABLE
|51
|CYRUS
|SEFI
|CHANDRA
|VANCE
|52
|AYLA
|NIKA
|SILVA
|RIDLEY
|53
|MALIK
|TEO
|ROSSI
|CREST
|54
|NIKO
|ZURI
|ABDALLA
|DRAY
|55
|SELENE
|BELEN
|YAMAMOTO
|LOCKE
|56
|JAHAN
|OREN
|PARK
|ROOK
|61
|RHEA
|SACHA
|NGUYEN
|KADE
|62
|KAITO
|LIRA
|ORTEGA
|STARLING
|63
|SORAYA
|TAMSIN
|OKAFOR
|STROUD
|64
|ARUN
|FARID
|KUZNETSOV
|CALDER
|65
|LINH
|HYE
|KAUR
|HOLT
|66
|ZANE
|SUN
|LOPEZ
|HARK
The Gut
|DISTRICT (2D)
|1-2.1
|THE REACH: RELAY HUB, FIXERS
|1-2.2
|SCRAPWELL: BAZAAR, SCAVENGED TECH
|1-2.3
|LOCKROW: PRISON, QUARANTINE
|1-2.4
|THE GLOW: BROTHELS, CLUBS, HOLOS
|1-2.5
|PUMPWORK: WATER & RATION LINES
|1-2.6
|THE GROWTH: HYDROPONICS, GROW ROOMS
|3-4.1
|CHARGEYARD: VOIDLIGHT CHARGING, SWAPS
|3-4.2
|BONEWRIGHT: AUG CLINIC, BLACK MARKET
|3-4.3
|BACKSPLICE: MAINTENANCE TUNNELS
|3-4.4
|THE FORGES: FACTORIES
|3-4.5
|BRASSWATCH: PRIVATE SECURITY, WEALTHY
|3-4.6
|LOWDECK: SLUMS
|5-6.1
|GREASEHAVEN: SHIP REPAIRS, WORKSHOPS
|5-6.2
|THE BLACK SPOT: PIT FIGHTS, BETS
|5-6.3
|GATE 9: THE ONLY WAY OUT, SPACEDOCK
|5-6.4
|EMBER ROW: FOOD STALLS, NIGHT GRILLS
|5-6.5
|CHAINMARKET: CREDIT LOANS
|5-6.6
|THE PIT: PATH TO THE LEVIATHAN
|RUMOR AND EVENT (2D)
|1-2.1
|A SEALED VAULT BLINDED THE CREW WHO OPENED IT
|1-2.2
|BATTERIES FROM THE CHARGEYARD COME OUT WEAK
|1-2.3
|A DOC TRADES AUGMENTS FOR A KILL CONTRACT
|1-2.4
|A RATION TANK WAS STOLEN
|1-2.5
|THE RICH IN BRASSWATCH ARE LEAVING THE GUT
|1-2.6
|THINGS CRAWLED FROM THE BLACK SPOT AND KILLED
|3-4.1
|GATE 9 IS CLOSE TO A FULL LOCKDOWN
|3-4.2
|REPORTS OF A SHELL PARASITE IN ANOTHER STATION
|3-4.3
|CHAINMARKET JUST DOUBLED OLD DEBTS OVERNIGHT
|3-4.4
|PEOPLE ARE FALLING ILL, AND IT’S SPREADING
|3-4.5
|LOWDECK GANGS TERRORIZING FOLKS IN BRASSWATCH
|3-4.6
|TECH IN GREASEHAVEN MADE A VOIDLIGHT PROTOTYPE
|5-6.1
|CONCORD AUDITORS ARRIVED WITH ARMED ESCORTS
|5-6.2
|FIXER VANISHED AFTER BRAGGING ABOUT “THE MAP”
|5-6.3
|A MEDPATCH BATCH WAS CUT WITH CHEAP FILLERS
|5-6.4
|A TRANSPORT OF ACTUAL MEAT ARRIVED IN GATE 9
|5-6.5
|THE LEVIATHAN IS DRASTICALLY CHANGING COURSE
|5-6.6
|BRASSWATCH AIR SCRUBBERS FAILED FOR TWO HOURS
Faction
|2D
|TYPE
|DOCTRINE
|STYLE
|METHOD
|11
|SCRAPPERS
|OPEN DATA
|MILITIA
|DEBT BUYOUTS
|12
|ENVOY
|DEBT FORGIVENESS
|AUTOCRACY
|EMBARGO
|13
|TRADE GUILD
|MUTUAL AID
|CARTEL COMPACT
|LEGAL LEVERAGE
|14
|PIRATE CREW
|BEYOND SPECIES
|COUNCIL
|QUARANTINE
|15
|WORKERS’ UNION
|CONTAINMENT
|FAMILY SYNDICATE
|OATH BINDING
|16
|AGRI COOP
|HUMAN-CENTRIC
|OLIGARCHY
|BRIBERY
|21
|MEGACORP
|QUARANTINE FIRST
|FRANCHISE
|INFILTRATION
|22
|MED ORDER
|PROFIT FIRST
|UNIONIZED
|COVERT RESCUE
|23
|MACHINE CELL
|MACHINE ASCENT
|FRACTAL CELLS
|ESPIONAGE
|24
|SECTOR MARSHALS
|RELIEF FIRST
|CHAPTERHOUSE
|BLOCKADE
|25
|TRADE MISSION
|NEUTRALITY
|CLIENT STATE
|ARBITRATION
|26
|CLONE WORKS
|FREE TRADE
|TRIUMVIRATE
|PUBLIC WORKS
|31
|CARTEL
|CLINICAL
|MACHINE COUNCIL
|BOUNTY HUNTS
|32
|COURIER UNION
|KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
|TECHNOCRACY
|MONOPOLY
|33
|ARCHIVIST
|PERFECT
|DIRECTORATE
|MEDIATION
|34
|SMUGGLER NET
|EXPANSION DRIVE
|SECRET SOCIETY
|PROPAGANDA
|35
|NAV GUILD
|WORKER UNITY
|PATROL FLEET
|RECRUITMENT
|36
|RESEARCH DEPT
|DATA SOVEREIGNTY
|AI ADMIN
|PRICE FIXING
|41
|ROGUE INTEL UNIT
|PILGRIM VOWS
|COMMONS ASSEMBLY
|TARGETED STRIKE
|42
|QUARANTINE
|SECURITY FIRST
|CHOIR
|SMUGGLING
|43
|SYNDICATE
|NATURE BALANCE
|PROXY GOVERNMENT
|SANCTIONS
|44
|SHIPWRIGHTS
|ANTI EXO THREAT
|NOMAD FLEET
|EVACUATION
|45
|DEBT BUREAU
|CORP LOYALTY
|BOARD
|ASSET SEIZURE
|46
|MONASTIC ORDER
|SALVAGE RIGHTS
|COOPERATIVE
|SALVAGE DIVING
|51
|PORT AUTH
|CLOSED BORDERS
|CONCESSION
|PRIVATEERING
|52
|TERRAFORM DEPT
|OPEN TRANSIT
|WARLORD DOMAIN
|BRAINWASHING
|53
|AI DIRECTOR
|FUTURE SACRIFICE
|UNION
|RITUALS
|54
|TRANSIT OFFICE
|ISOLATIONIST
|FRONT COMPANY
|TITHES
|55
|REFUGEE COUNCIL
|BIO SANCTITY
|EXPEDITION CORPS
|RAIDING
|56
|CUSTODIAN DRONES
|SERVICE STIPEND
|CLAN HIERARCHY
|CONTRACT OVERSIGHT
|61
|PILGRIM FLEET
|QUIET STEWARDSHIP
|THEOCRACY
|CONTAINMENT
|62
|ANARCH COLLECTIVE
|FREE COLONIES
|TASK FORCE
|DATA THEFT
|63
|MINE COMBINE
|DEBT LAW
|STATION GARRISON
|BLACKMAIL FILES
|64
|BIOSEC DEPT
|LABOR REDEMPTION
|CELL NETWORK
|TOLL SKIMMING
|65
|SECURITY BUREAU
|PURGE HOSTILES
|MERITOCRACY
|SABOTAGE
|66
|ARBITRATION COURT
|LIFE SANCTITY
|COMMISSARS
|RELIEF AID
Events
|2D
|FACTION
|GOAL
|METHOD
|PROBLEM
|11
|SCAVENGERS
|AUTONOMY
|SMUGGLING
|INSIDE JOB
|12
|DIPLOMATS
|PROFIT
|ARBITRATION
|LEGAL CHALLENGE
|13
|RANGERS
|RECOGNITION
|COVERT RESCUE
|METEOR SHOWER
|14
|SMUGGLERS
|SAFE PASSAGE
|DEBT BUYOUTS
|QUARANTINE
|15
|ARCHIVISTS
|JUSTICE
|PROPAGANDA
|BROKEN RELAY
|16
|HUNTERS
|INFLUENCE
|ASSASSINATION
|ROGUE AI
|21
|DOCKWORKERS
|CLEAN ESCAPE
|MARKET MONOPOLY
|DEBRIS FIELD
|22
|PILOTS
|CONTROL
|LEGAL CLAIM
|MUTINY
|23
|UNIONISTS
|DISCOVERY
|OATH BINDING
|DATA BREACH
|24
|PATROL
|AMNESTY
|BLACKMAIL
|PUBLIC OUTCRY
|25
|SCIENTISTS
|TERRITORY
|BLOCKADE
|SHORTAGE
|26
|REFUGEES
|ALLIANCE
|RECRUITMENT
|SANCTIONS
|31
|CULTISTS
|SPECIMENS
|PRICE FIXING
|JURISDICTION
|32
|COURIERS
|PROTECTION
|BOUNTY HUNTS
|BIOHAZARD
|33
|ENGINEERS
|VENGEANCE
|MEDIATION
|SABOTEUR
|34
|MINERS
|FREEDOM
|ESPIONAGE
|MEDIA STORM
|35
|TRADERS
|SECRECY
|ASSET SEIZURE
|BLACKOUT
|36
|MONKS
|BLUEPRINTS
|BRIBERY
|EMBARGO
|41
|SALVAGERS
|POWER
|SHADOW BROKERING
|SIGNAL JAM
|42
|TECHNICIANS
|EXPANSION
|SANCTIONS
|PLAGUE
|43
|MEDICS
|SANCTUARY
|RAIDS
|FALSE INTELLIGENCE
|44
|SEEKERS
|FUNDING
|PUBLIC WORKS
|TIME LIMIT
|45
|SECURITY
|HOSTAGES
|SABOTAGE
|RADIATION
|46
|ENVOYS
|JURISDICTION
|DATA THEFT
|BLOCKADE
|51
|PROSPECTORS
|ARTIFACT
|INTIMIDATION
|VACUUM BREACH
|52
|ARTISANS
|DATA CACHE
|PRIVATEERING
|STORM SEASON
|53
|SCRIBES
|LEVERAGE
|TREATY
|POWER LEAK
|54
|CUSTODIANS
|REDEMPTION
|INFILTRATION
|SPY NETWORK
|55
|FARMERS
|STABILITY
|TOLL SKIMMING
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|56
|PIRATES
|ACCESS
|EVACUATION
|REACTOR QUENCH
|61
|DRIFTERS
|PRESTIGE
|COERCION
|DECOY TARGETS
|62
|HEALERS
|RESOURCES
|QUARANTINE
|STRIKE
|63
|NAVIGATORS
|IMMUNITY
|TRADE DEAL
|PATENT HOLD
|64
|SETTLERS
|PROOF
|RITUALS
|RIVAL CLAIM
|65
|MERCENARIES
|SILENCE
|PROXY FORCE
|MALWARE
|66
|PILGRIMS
|COMPLIANCE
|EMBARGO
|CORRUPTION
|POOL SIZE UNTIL IT HAPPENS (2D)
|2-5. P4
|6-8. P6
|9-12. P8
|2-5. P4
|6-8. P6
|9-12. P8
Sector
|2D
|MOOD
|FUNCTION
|FEATURE
|HAZARD
|11
|DAMP
|ARMORY
|ALTAR
|ACID
|12
|HUMMING
|BARRACKS
|CONSOLE
|SPORES
|13
|STERILE
|CHAPEL
|TANK
|TREMOR
|14
|FETID
|CRYPT
|PORTAL
|FLOOD
|15
|LUMINOUS
|ENGINE
|STATUE
|BLAZE
|16
|FOSSIL
|INFIRMARY
|TOMB
|COLLAPSE
|21
|SLICK
|LABORATORY
|GENERATOR
|MOUTH
|22
|CORRODED
|ARCHIVE
|ANTENNA
|TENDRILS
|23
|PRESSURIZED
|PRISON
|PUMP
|RADIATION
|24
|TOXIC
|TRADE
|LENS
|VACUUM
|25
|IRRADIATED
|HANGAR
|TURBINE
|PARASITE
|26
|GLITCHED
|NURSERY
|HATCH
|AMBUSH
|31
|FUNGAL
|DINING HALL
|LADDER
|BLIGHT
|32
|STICKY
|SHRINE
|CRANE
|STATIC
|33
|FLESHY
|VAULT
|COIL
|BLACKOUT
|34
|VEINED
|RESERVOIR
|RAIL
|LEAK
|35
|BONY
|OBSERVATORY
|PIT
|DECAY
|36
|CRAMPED
|WORKSHOP
|CAGE
|FROST
|41
|VAULTED
|FOUNDRY
|FILTER
|SMOKE
|42
|POROUS
|CONSERVATORY
|PEDESTAL
|SLUDGE
|43
|SPIRAL
|GREENHOUSE
|MONOLITH
|SWARM
|44
|RIBBED
|HATCHERY
|PRISM
|THORNS
|45
|LINED
|REACTOR
|BEACON
|MAGNETISM
|46
|PULSING
|BRIDGE
|FOUNTAIN
|TOXIN
|51
|STAGNANT
|CONTROL ROOM
|RACK
|VOID
|52
|SMOKY
|CARGO BAY
|SCAFFOLD
|SHARDS
|53
|FROZEN
|DORMITORY
|SOCKET
|DROUGHT
|54
|ARID
|PANTRY
|POD
|HEAT
|55
|STEAMY
|KITCHEN
|CAPSULE
|MOLD
|56
|GRITTY
|MORGUE
|WEB
|SPINES
|61
|MAGNETIC
|THRONE ROOM
|TETHER
|BILE
|62
|WEIGHTLESS
|CORRIDOR
|CONDUIT
|DARKNESS
|63
|ECHOING
|ARENA
|FURNACE
|MUD
|64
|SHADOWED
|LIBRARY
|CHUTE
|LURE
|65
|BRITTLE
|ATRIUM
|WHEEL
|SUFFOCATION
|66
|TREMBLING
|STAIRWELL
|TANK
|SURGE
Sector Cont.
|2D
|DESIGN
|ACTIVITY
|FORM
|SIGNS
|11
|LEVER
|DRIPPING
|CIRCULAR
|FOOTPRINTS
|12
|WHEEL
|RUMBLING
|HEXAGONAL
|TRACKS
|13
|KEYPAD
|HUMMING
|CROSS
|GROOVES
|14
|VALVE
|HISSING
|SPIRAL
|SCRATCHES
|15
|CRANK
|GRINDING
|MAZE
|CUTS
|16
|PULLEY
|PULSING
|BRANCHED
|GOUGES
|21
|PANEL
|THAWING
|TERRACED
|DEBRIS
|22
|SWITCH
|FREEZING
|SUNKEN
|DENTS
|23
|DIAL
|CHURNING
|ELEVATED
|CRACKS
|24
|SOCKET
|LEAKING
|TIERED
|STAINS
|25
|PORT
|SEEPING
|WALKWAY
|SMEARS
|26
|SLOT
|THROBBING
|GALLERY
|DRIPS
|31
|VENT
|CHANTING
|BALCONY
|PUDDLES
|32
|PUMP
|FEEDING
|CATWALK
|SPLATTER
|33
|HATCH
|BIRTHING
|GANTRY
|ASH
|34
|SHUTTER
|PATROLLING
|BRIDGE
|SOOT
|35
|LENS
|HUNTING
|CAUSEWAY
|RUST
|36
|SENSOR
|STALKING
|PLATFORM
|SLIME
|41
|NODE
|NESTING
|SHAFT
|MUCUS
|42
|FUSE
|GROWING
|TUNNEL
|ICICLES
|43
|CIRCUIT
|ROTTING
|ROTUNDA
|WEB
|44
|CONDUIT
|CORRODING
|WING
|FIBERS
|45
|SERVO
|COLLAPSING
|ALCOVES
|FEATHERS
|46
|PISTON
|FLOODING
|NICHES
|SCALES
|51
|TRIGGER
|VIBRATING
|PILLARED
|BONES
|52
|OVERRIDE
|SHUDDERING
|ARCHED
|HUSKS
|53
|LOCK
|SPARKING
|BUTTRESSED
|SHELLS
|54
|LATCH
|SHORTING
|TRUSSED
|CARAPACE
|55
|HANDLE
|VENTING
|GRID
|SPORES
|56
|KEYPAD
|SCANNING
|HONEYCOMBED
|POLLEN
|61
|CARD READER
|DECODING
|CHAMBERED
|GRAFFITI
|62
|JACK
|PRINTING
|NARROW
|GLYPHS
|63
|PLUG
|BREEDING
|BROAD
|SYMBOLS
|64
|SCANNER
|WEAVING
|SLOPED
|MARKERS
|65
|BEACON
|GRAFTING
|TILTED
|TOTEMS
|66
|THROTTLE
|EXTRACTING
|UNEVEN
|RESIDUE
Location
|2D
|TYPE
|AUTHORITY
|ASSET
|PROBLEM
|11
|FREEPORT
|CONCORD ADMIN
|FUEL
|BLACKOUT
|12
|OUTPOST
|CONTRACTOR
|WATER
|BLOCKADE
|13
|RELAY
|SYNDICATE
|OXYGEN
|QUARANTINE
|14
|SHIPYARD
|CARTEL
|EXOTIC MATERIALS
|SIEGE
|15
|SCRAPYARD
|SMUGGLER CREW
|ISOTOPES
|MUTINY
|16
|DRYDOCK
|PIRATE CREW
|ALLOYS
|UPRISING
|21
|FUEL DEPOT
|WARLORD
|DATA
|PLAGUE
|22
|QUARANTINE VESSEL
|MERCENARY GROUP
|BLUEPRINTS
|INFESTATION
|23
|LISTENING POST
|UNION
|MAPS
|RAID
|24
|RESEARCH LAB
|DOCKWORKERS
|BLACKMAIL
|PIRACY
|25
|ASTEROID MINE
|MONASTERY
|CONTRACTS
|SMUGGLING
|26
|REFINERY
|CULT
|CREDITS
|SABOTAGE
|31
|HYDROPONICS BAY
|PILGRIM CREW
|SALVAGE
|FAMINE
|32
|HAB BLOCK
|ARCHIVISTS
|RELICS
|SHORTAGE
|33
|TERRAFORMER
|RESEARCH DIRECTOR
|ARTIFACTS
|RIOT
|34
|SMELTER
|CO-OP
|SPECIMENS
|STRIKE
|35
|VAULT
|COUNCIL
|SAMPLES
|EVACUATION
|36
|ARCHIVE
|AI GOVERNOR
|BIOMASS
|EXODUS
|41
|OBSERVATORY
|MACHINE COLLECTIVE
|GENE BANK
|STANDOFF
|42
|BEACON
|SHELL CONTAINMENT
|SPORES
|NEGOTIATION
|43
|BELL GATE
|QUARANTINE BUREAU
|ORGANS
|AUCTION
|44
|COMMS ARRAY
|SECURITY BUREAU
|NANITES
|RESCUE
|45
|DOCK RING
|CIVILIAN ASSEMBLY
|MED SUPPLIES
|HUNT
|46
|MONASTERY
|REFUGEE COMMITTEE
|MEDICINE
|PURSUIT
|51
|DRIFTER COLONY
|SALVAGER GUILD
|POWER CORES
|BREACH
|52
|TRADE STATION
|COURIER GUILD
|DRIVE CORES
|DECOMPRESSION
|53
|PRISON BARGE
|MINING CONSORTIUM
|BELL KEYS
|FIRE
|54
|HOSPITAL SHIP
|TERRAFORM OFFICE
|CATALYSTS
|LEAK
|55
|COURIER NODE
|MEDICS
|CHEMICALS
|MELTDOWN
|56
|WEATHER ARRAY
|NAVIGATOR LODGE
|COOLANT
|CONTAMINATION
|61
|DEBRIS FIELD
|UNSF
|WEAPONS
|COLLAPSE
|62
|BIO FARM
|MARINE CORPS
|MUNITIONS
|ADRIFT
|63
|CLONE VATS
|ENVOY OFFICE
|ARMOR
|ABANDONED
|64
|WAR PLATFORM
|ROGUE AI
|TOOLS
|TAKEOVER
|65
|SHIP GRAVEYARD
|NO AUTHORITY
|FOOD
|COUP
|66
|PILGRIM OUTPOST
|CONTESTED
|SEEDS
|PURGE
Loot Stash
|2D
|CONTAINER
|CONTENT
|SECURITY
|CONDITION
|11
|BONE CASKET
|ID CHIP
|TIME LOCK
|CHITIN-PLATED
|12
|SMUGGLER HOLD
|CREDITS
|GEOFENCE LOCK
|FOULED
|13
|FALSE FLOOR
|FUEL ROD
|GATE SYNC
|CALCIFIED
|14
|TOOL ROLL
|ISOTOPE PELLET
|BELL KEY SYNC
|CORRODED
|15
|MEDKIT
|CATALYST
|BEACON TAG
|HOT
|16
|SAMPLE VIAL
|METAL INGOT
|TRIPWIRE
|TAGGED
|21
|CARGO PALLET
|RARE METALS
|TAMPER SCREWS
|TRACKED
|22
|PRESSURIZED BARREL
|SPECIMEN JAR
|TORSION BOLTS
|GEOFENCED
|23
|ISOLATION BOX
|SPORE SAMPLE
|ARC WELD
|DNA-LOCKED
|24
|MAGNETIC CHEST
|RELIC
|SMART WELD
|TIME-LOCKED
|25
|SHIPPING DRUM
|BLUEPRINT CHIP
|SHOCK TRAP
|ENCRYPTED
|26
|MAINTENANCE PANEL
|MAP FRAGMENT
|CRYO TRAP
|BOOBY-TRAPPED
|31
|VENT DUCT
|BELL KEY FRAGMENT
|POISON NEEDLE
|QUARANTINED
|32
|DROP POD
|POWER CELL
|DYE PACK
|RADIOACTIVE
|33
|GEL SLEEVE
|OXYGEN CANISTER
|FOAM FLOOD
|HAUNTED
|34
|BIO COCOON
|WATER BRICK
|GAS JET
|LUCKY
|35
|VACUUM SATCHEL
|RATION PACK
|MICRODRONE
|PRISTINE
|36
|PRESSURE CASE
|MEDKIT
|AUTO TURRET
|FACTORY NEW
|41
|LOCKER
|STIM SHOT
|PIN LOCK
|STERILE
|42
|PANEL SAFE
|ANTI-RAD DOSE
|PASSCODE LOCK
|POLISHED
|43
|BULKHEAD CACHE
|ANTITOXIN
|VOICE LOCK
|ANTIQUE
|44
|POWER CRATE
|NANITE VIAL
|PALM SCANNER
|MUSEUM-GRADE
|45
|OXYGEN TANK
|AUTODOC KIT
|RETINA SCANNER
|WEATHERED
|46
|WATER BRICK
|SURGICAL TOOLS
|DNA LOCK
|SCORCHED
|51
|COURIER CASE
|IMPLANT PARTS
|PHEROMONE LOCK
|PITTED
|52
|FLIGHT CASE
|PROSTHETIC
|HEAT SEAL
|SCARRED
|53
|CAPSULE STACK
|FILTER CARTRIDGE
|MAGNETIC SEAL
|PATCHED
|54
|SEALED CRATE
|HAZMAT SUIT
|MAG LOCK
|JURY-RIGGED
|55
|VACUUM LOCKER
|SEAL FOAM
|PRESSURE SEAL
|LEAKY
|56
|CRYO CAN
|MULTITOOL
|VACUUM SEAL
|WARPED
|61
|HARD CASE
|PLASMA CUTTER
|CHEMICAL SEAL
|MISALIGNED
|62
|AMMO BOX
|DEMOLITION CHARGE
|RESIN COAT
|OFF-GASSED
|63
|DATA CORE
|BEACON
|CHITIN SHELL
|DUSTY
|64
|RELIC CASE
|SIGNAL BOOSTER
|BONE LATCH
|RATTLING
|65
|STASIS CAPSULE
|DATA KEY
|MYCELIUM WEAVE
|RESIN-SEALED
|66
|RESIN POD
|CIPHER DRIVE
|STASIS FIELD
|MYCELIUM-PATCHED
Creature
|2D
|FORM
|NATURE
|WANT
|FEATURE
|11
|REPTILE
|STALKING
|TO SCOUT
|BARBS
|12
|VERMIN
|INTRUSIVE
|TO HUNT
|TALONS
|13
|SHAMBLER
|SCAVENGER
|TO NEST
|SIPHONS
|14
|CRUSTACEAN
|HOSTILE
|TO LURE
|NODULES
|15
|LEECH
|PARANOID
|TO DEFEND
|TUBE
|16
|BUG
|ANXIOUS
|TO SPREAD
|BEAK
|21
|SPIDER
|CURIOUS
|TO FORAGE
|ARMOR
|22
|BEAST
|WARY
|TO TRACK
|CLAWS
|23
|WASP
|COOPERATIVE
|TO AMBUSH
|WHIP TAIL
|24
|RAPTOR
|RELENTLESS
|TO FEED
|FRONDS
|25
|BIOMECH
|NOCTURNAL
|TO HIDE
|SPINES
|26
|PARASITE
|TIMID
|TO INCUBATE
|CARAPACE
|31
|MITE
|SKITTISH
|TO MIGRATE
|SEGMENTS
|32
|OOZE
|FEARLESS
|TO GUARD
|FLAGELLA
|33
|BIRD
|CUNNING
|TO CLEAN
|FRILL
|34
|DRONE
|DECEPTIVE
|TO COLONIZE
|GLANDS
|35
|LEVIATHAN
|PROTECTIVE
|TO ABSORB
|BEAK
|36
|BAT
|BOLD
|TO HOARD
|SACS
|41
|CEPHALOPOD
|CALCULATING
|TO SWARM
|CHITIN
|42
|CONSTRUCT
|SUBMISSIVE
|TO WATCH
|SUCKERS
|43
|SWARM
|GREGARIOUS
|TO SEEK
|OCELLI
|44
|SCARAB
|LOYAL
|TO REPAIR
|PINCERS
|45
|HOUND
|TERRITORIAL
|TO TEND
|TENDRILS
|46
|GEL
|SOLITARY
|TO BREED
|SACS
|51
|BEAR
|PROUD
|TO STALK
|LOBES
|52
|SYMBIOTE
|PATIENT
|TO BURROW
|RIDGES
|53
|PREDATOR
|HUNGRY
|TO HARVEST
|STINGER
|54
|FUNGUS
|DOMINANT
|TO MERGE
|HOOKS
|55
|EEL
|CAUTIOUS
|TO INFECT
|MANDIBLES
|56
|MANTIS
|PLAYFUL
|TO SALVAGE
|HORNS
|61
|HYBRID
|IRRITABLE
|TO PATROL
|GILLS
|62
|SERPENT
|FRENZIED
|TO EXTRACT
|CREST
|63
|JELLY
|GUARDED
|TO BOND
|ANTENNAE
|64
|WORM
|DIURNAL
|TO SURVEY
|CARAPACE
|65
|BRUTE
|LURKING
|TO FLEE
|PLATES
|66
|MYCELIUM
|AGGRESSIVE
|TO INFEST
|FANGS
Creature Cont.
|2D
|MOVEMENT
|ATTACK
|DEFENSE
|SENSE
|11
|ORBITING
|STING
|SHOCK RESISTANT
|HEAT SENSE
|12
|GALLOPING
|DRAIN
|REFLECTIVE
|LIGHT SENSE
|13
|SCUTTLING
|CRUSH
|PARRY
|MAGNETIC SENSE
|14
|CLINGING
|TRAMPLE
|QUILLS
|SMELL
|15
|SLINKING
|PIERCE
|HARD SHELL
|PRESSURE
|16
|JETTING
|IMPALE
|DECOY
|AWARENESS
|21
|SLITHERING
|CORRODE
|ARMORED
|SEISMIC
|22
|PHASE SHIFT
|CUT
|SLIME
|PROPRIOCEPTION
|23
|WADING
|GORE
|INSULATED
|HEARING
|24
|ROLLING
|DRAIN
|DORMANT
|EXTRASENSORY
|25
|SKATING
|BITE
|BURROW
|SMELL
|26
|SOARING
|LEECH
|ADAPTIVE
|LOW LIGHT
|31
|SWIMMING
|FREEZE
|REGENERATE
|ULTRASOUND
|32
|HOVERING
|AMBUSH
|RETREAT
|MOTION
|33
|STRIDING
|SLAM
|FIRE RESISTANT
|THERMOSENSE
|34
|SHAMBLING
|CLAW
|CAMOUFLAGE
|EMPATHY
|35
|BOUNDING
|ENTANGLE
|SPINES
|ULTRAVIOLET
|36
|STALKING
|BURN
|SMOKE
|ECHOLOCATION
|41
|CRAWLING
|SPRAY
|MAGNETIC
|MAGNETORECEPTION
|42
|WRIGGLING
|SHOCK
|SHIELD
|CLAIRVOYANCE
|43
|DIVING
|BLIND
|ABSORBENT
|TELEPATHY
|44
|LEAPING
|CONSTRICT
|CARAPACE
|EMPATHY
|45
|GLIDING
|INFECT
|SWARM
|CHEMICAL SENSE
|46
|DRIFTING
|WEB
|PLATING
|ELECTRIC SENSE
|51
|MARCHING
|SPIT
|INK
|EMPATHY
|52
|TELEPORTING
|SCREECH
|ACID RESISTANT
|INFRARED
|53
|PROWLING
|STUN
|REACTIVE
|BIOSCAN
|54
|CLIMBING
|LASH
|HARDENED
|TASTE
|55
|PADDLING
|REND
|QUILLS
|HEARING
|56
|HOPPING
|POUNCE
|MOLT
|LONG SIGHT
|61
|SKITTERING
|BURROW
|SLIMY
|TACTILE
|62
|SNEAKING
|STRANGLE
|ELECTRIC
|SIGHTLESS
|63
|STRIDING
|DAZZLE
|SCALES
|BALANCE
|64
|SWIMMING
|SLASH
|BLOCK
|VIBRATION
|65
|DRIFTING
|BURN
|REGROWTH
|LIDAR
|66
|GLIDING
|GRAPPLE
|SHELL
|TELEPATHY
Ship
|2D
|CLASS
|PROFILE
|MODULE
|FEATURE
|11
|PATROL
|HONEYCOMB
|SHIELD EMITTER
|CALCIFIED
|12
|REPAIR
|CAGE
|TRACTOR BEAM
|STERILE
|13
|CUTTER
|WEDGE
|GRAND SUITE
|PATCHED
|14
|PRISON BARGE
|BULBOUS
|HYDROPONICS
|HAUNTED
|15
|CARRIER
|SKELETAL
|DECOY CHUTES
|UNMARKED
|16
|SHUTTLE
|NEEDLE
|SHRINE
|PITTED
|21
|DRONE CARRIER
|TRI-HULL
|RAILGUN
|QUARANTINED
|22
|SMUGGLER
|Y-FRAME
|STEALTH PLATING
|WEATHERED
|23
|INTERCEPTOR
|BRICK
|SURVEY KIT
|FACTORY NEW
|24
|MONASTERY
|RING
|BELL KEY SAFE
|BLACKLISTED
|25
|FREIGHTER
|STREAMLINED
|TORPEDO TUBES
|RATTLING
|26
|GUNSHIP
|SHELLBACK
|CRYOPODS
|CLEANROOM
|31
|DISPATCH
|OFFSET
|MINING LASER
|CURSED
|32
|QUARANTINE
|SPINDLE
|GRAPPLES
|FUNGAL PATCH
|33
|PROSPECTOR
|SHELL
|RELIC LOCKER
|OFF-GASSED
|34
|MINESWEEPER
|TWIN-HULL
|COMMS ARRAY
|FORGED TRANSPONDER
|35
|TRAWLER
|RIBBED
|DOCKING COLLAR
|WELL-MAINTAINED
|36
|RESEARCH SHIP
|CRESCENT
|PLASMA CUTTER
|LEAKY
|41
|TOWBOAT
|ARROWHEAD
|SENSOR MAST
|RESIN-SEALED
|42
|SCOUT
|SEGMENTED
|MEDBAY
|SMUGGLER-MARKED
|43
|FRIGATE
|BOX
|SMUGGLER HOLD
|DUSTY
|44
|PILGRIM SHIP
|FRAME
|COILGUN
|PRISTINE
|45
|SALVAGE
|LONG SPINE
|ABLATIVE PLATING
|TAGGED
|46
|SUPPLY
|BEVELED
|MAG CLAMPS
|CORRODED
|51
|CORVETTE
|BARGE
|COUNTERMEASURES
|CHITIN-PLATED
|52
|LANDER
|MODULAR
|DRONE BAY
|POLISHED
|53
|SCRAP BARGE
|SPLICED
|LAB
|LUCKY
|54
|BLOCKADE RUNNER
|LATTICE
|LIFEPODS
|MISALIGNED
|55
|HAULER
|HAMMERHEAD
|WARP LOG
|FEARED
|56
|FERRY
|SAUCER
|COFFIN RACKS
|SCORCHED
|61
|HOSPITAL
|BIO MESH
|CARGO CRANE
|SLIMED
|62
|MINELAYER
|DELTA
|POINT DEFENSE
|FAMOUS
|63
|COURIER
|SPINE
|TRAINING CENTER
|JURY-RIGGED
|64
|TANKER
|DISC
|SALVAGE RIG
|FLAGGED
|65
|TUG
|ASYMMETRIC
|BOARDING PORTS
|WARPED
|66
|SURVEYOR
|SKIFF
|HARPOON LAUNCHER
|SCARRED
Ship Name
|2D
|ADJECTIVE
|NOUN
|OPT. LINKER
|OPT. SUFFIX
|11
|UMBRAL
|QUASAR
|OF THE VERGE
|R
|12
|VALIANT
|WAYFARER
|OF IRON
|PRIME
|13
|DISTANT
|BASTION
|OF WINTER
|BETA
|14
|OBSIDIAN
|LANTERN
|OF SABLE
|H
|15
|SWIFT
|PILGRIM
|OF DAWN
|OMEGA
|16
|AZURE
|ECHO
|OF THE GATE
|III
|21
|HIDDEN
|VANGUARD
|OF AMBER
|A
|22
|STARWARD
|AEGIS
|OF JADE
|XI
|23
|BRIGHT
|PEREGRINE
|OF MIST
|C
|24
|RADIANT
|MERIDIAN
|OF THE EXPANSE
|Z
|25
|LUMINOUS
|DREAM
|OF DUSK
|VII
|26
|DEEP
|WARDEN
|OF THE LINE
|DELTA
|31
|NOBLE
|ARK
|OF COPPER
|K
|32
|POLAR
|OATH
|OF THE HORIZON
|X
|33
|RESTLESS
|SPIRE
|OF STONE
|ALPHA
|34
|STORMBOUND
|COMET
|OF THE WAY
|V
|35
|STEADFAST
|KESTREL
|OF OBSIDIAN
|S
|36
|CRIMSON
|BEACON
|OF THE RIM
|G
|41
|WANDERING
|SOLACE
|OF SUMMER
|XII
|42
|COBALT
|NOMAD
|OF EMBER
|NULL
|43
|WAYWARD
|BULWARK
|OF THE BRIDGE
|II
|44
|STALWART
|RESOLVE
|OF SPRING
|E
|45
|EMBER
|AURORA
|OF TWILIGHT
|T
|46
|TWILIGHT
|SKYLARK
|OF ZENITH
|VI
|51
|VIGILANT
|MARINER
|OF AZURE
|B
|52
|IRON
|SPARROW
|OF ASH
|ZERO
|53
|BOLD
|PROMISE
|OF THE REACH
|IV
|54
|VERDANT
|LUMEN
|OF NIGHT
|SIGMA
|55
|REMOTE
|SENTINEL
|OF GLASS
|M
|56
|RESOLUTE
|COMPASS
|OF THE DEEP
|VIII
|61
|IVORY
|CRESCENT
|OF TIDE
|I
|62
|SOLAR
|PINNACLE
|OF IVORY
|D
|63
|LUNAR
|HORIZON
|OF MERIDIAN
|GAMMA
|64
|GILDED
|ZENITH
|OF STARS
|F
|65
|COLD
|OSPREY
|OF AUTUMN
|IX
|66
|SILENT
|VENTURE
|OF THE VOID
|L
›identifier:Choir
›description: Hundreds of translucent polyps that drift. Each sheds burning embers that scorch on contact. Spreads easily through ventilation.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*EMBER TOUCH, 1D DAMAGE
›identifier:Slag Stalker
›nature: RELENTLESS
›description: Six-legged reptilian. Scales secrete caustic compounds. Tracks heat signatures through barriers. Climbs vertical surfaces, drops from above.
›hit points: 16
›threat profile
*ACID CLAWS, 1D+2 DAMAGE, POISONED
*CEILING DROP, 1D+3 DAMAGE
›identifier:Glassmaker
›nature: LURKING
›description: Amalgamation of grafted limbs. Moves on multiple appendages. Exhales -300°C vapor. Preserves victims in a frozen state. Prefers to attack things that are already weak.
›hit points: 12
›threat profile
*FROST BREATH, 1D+1 DAMAGE, FROZEN
*MULTI-LIMB STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE
›identifier:Blood Drape
›nature: SKITTISH
›description: Near invisible film. Drifts soundlessly. Coated in micro suction pores. Penetrates through skin. Eggs hatch in 3h.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*SUCTION FEED, 1D DAMAGE, INFECTED
›identifier:Vault Bear
›nature: TERRITORIAL
›description: Massive quadruped. Exoskeletal plating. Curved horns gouge metal surfaces. Hoards supplies and defends them violently.
›hit points: 16
›threat profile
*GORE IMPACT, 1D+3 DAMAGE, FEAR
*PLATE CRUSH, 1D+3 DAMAGE, STUNNED
›identifier:Reach
›nature: CURIOUS
›description: Amorphous mass. Drifts on gas filled bladders. Adheres to surfaces. Envelops the head, sealing airways. Waits until movement ceases before releasing. Doesn't tolerate radiation.
›hit points: 8
›threat profile
*STRANGLING GRIP, 1D+2 DAMAGE
*BLADDER BURST, 1D+1 DAMAGE, POISONED
›identifier:Harvest-Rig
›nature: HOSTILE
›description: Bone fused machinery. Advances on hydraulic limbs. Discharges electricity. Assimilates metal and flesh to rebuild itself.
›hit points: 16
›threat profile
*SHOCK DISCHARGE, 1D+2 DAMAGE, STUNNED
*PISTON CRUSH, 1D+3 DAMAGE
›identifier:Rot Network
›nature: COLLECTIVE
›description: Fungal filaments lace every surface. Pulses with a shared signal. Migrates toward active circuitry. Feeds on data and decay.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*FILAMENT GRASP, 1D DAMAGE
*SPORE VEIL, 1D DAMAGE, BLINDED
›identifier:Pit Hound
›nature: DOMINANT
›description: Sleek carnivore frame. Obsidian hide. Regenerates rapidly. Operates in packs with predatory intelligence. Claws tear through armor.
›hit points: 12
›threat profile
*RENDING BITE, 1D+2 DAMAGE, BLEEDING
*COORDINATED ASSAULT, 1D+1 DAMAGE
›identifier:Shimmer
›nature: DECEPTIVE
›description: Multiform entity. Phases between states of matter. Divides and reintegrates at will. Hunts in synchronized patterns.
›hit points: N/A
›threat profile
*PHASE STRIKE, 1D+2 DAMAGE
*FUSION, ABSORBS HIT POINTS
›identifier:Razor-Locust
›nature: FRENZIED
›description: Hand-sized insectoid. Mandibles resonate at sonic frequencies. Strips organic matter with speed. Disintegrates upon contact with H₂O.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*SONIC BITE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING
*SWARM SURGE, 1D+1 DAMAGE
›identifier:Bright-Mote
›nature: CURIOUS
›description: Floats at eye level. Emits pulsing light patterns. Induces calm compliance before initiating bio-link via exposed skin.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*HYPNOTIC FLASH, 1D DAMAGE, HYPNOTIZED
*BIO-LINK, 1D+1 DAMAGE, UNKNOWN
›identifier:Meatpuppet
›nature: ANXIOUS
›description: Humanoid imitation. Lurches on atrophied limbs. Heat-sensing fronds seek life. Shape warps to mimic human outlines. Emits speech.
›hit points: 8
›threat profile
*NEURAL PROBE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, PANIC
*COLLAPSING GRASP, 1D+1 DAMAGE
›identifier:Brute
›nature: DOMINANT
›description: Towering abomination. Bones interlaced with fungal veins. Spores vent from open wounds.
›hit points: 24
›threat profile
*UNSTOPPABLE CHARGE, 1D+3 DAMAGE
*SPORE IMPACT, 1D+3 DAMAGE, POISONED
›identifier:Shriek-Rat Swarm
›nature: PARANOID
›description: Rat colony with calcified quill growths. Twitches at light and sound. Infests vents. Releases ultrasonic shrieks. Swarms when threatened.
›hit points: 8
›threat profile
*QUILL BURST, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING
*FRENZIED BITE, 1D DAMAGE, FRENZIED
*SHRIEK WAVE, 1D DAMAGE, DEAFENED
›identifier:Maintenance Sentinel
›nature: CAUTIOUS
›description: Autonomous repair drone. Shell corruption has altered directives. Floats on magnetic fields. Disassembles organic material as “malfunctioning components.”
›hit points: 12
›threat profile
*CUTTING LASER, 1D+1 DAMAGE
*SHOCK SHIELD, 1D DAMAGE, STUNNED
›identifier:Carrion Monk
›nature: SCAVENGER
›description: Flightless avian mutation. Wings twisted into limbs. Feeds on moisture and salts from dead tissue.
›hit points: 8
›threat profile
*CLAWED STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED
›identifier:Architect
›nature: PROTECTIVE
›description: Weaves organic structures from secretion threads. Detects motion through web vibrations. Defends constructs with passion.
›hit points: 12
›threat profile
*WEB SNARE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, STUNNED
*STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE
*CONSTRICTION, 1D DAMAGE, BREATHLESS
›identifier:Salivar
›nature: INSATIABLE
›description: Aquatic insectoid. Segmented chitin, many limbs, drooping humanlike face. Hides in pipes and drains.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*OIL STINGER, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED
*SPIT, 1D DAMAGE, STICKY
›identifier:Spitter
›nature: AMBUSH
›description: Plant-based organism rooted in walls and ceilings. Tendrils spread through cracks and ducts. When movement is detected, it contracts and fires needle-like darts coated in neurotoxins.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*TOXIN DART, 1D+1 DAMAGE, POISONED
*VINE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, RESTRAINED
›identifier:Detached Head
›nature: SKITTISH
›description: Worm-like creature. Loves to sever human heads to use as homes.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*SCRATCH, 1D+1 DAMAGE
›identifier:Vein-Crawler
›nature: PARASITIC
›description: Slimy spidery creature that crawls into veins through open wounds. When inside, it secretes compounds that induce extreme drowsiness.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*INJECTION FEED, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED
›identifier:Toothfairy
›nature: OBSESSIVE
›description: Small, winged rodentoid. Translucent skin, paper-thin wings. Hoards and hunts human teeth from mouths and graves.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*ENAMEL LIFT, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING
*SCRABBLE SWARM, 1D DAMAGE, DISTRACTED
›identifier:Wraith
›nature: PARASITIC
›description: Isopod that replaces the tongue. Seals to the root, seizes host. Uses host voice to lure others with familiar names.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*INSTALLATION, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED
*VOICE LURE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, PANIC
›identifier:Void Sapper
›nature: HUNGRY
›description: Jellyfish-style entity. Feeds on Voidlight energy and batteries.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*BATTERY DRAIN, 1D+1 DAMAGE, DRAINS 1 VOIDLIGHT DIE FROM THE POOL
*DISCHARGE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, STUNNED
›identifier:Pit Shepherd
›nature: TERRITORIAL
›description: Large feathery creature covered in slime. Ultrasonic pulses control smaller creatures toward threats. Hunts in the deepest sectors.
›hit points: 12
›threat profile
*CRY, 1D+1 DAMAGE, SUMMONS 1D CREATURES
›identifier:Eelius
›nature: PATIENT
›description: Serpentine predator. Lurks in flooded compartments. Translucent flesh reveals organs. Coils around prey before dragging them into the depths.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*CONSTRICTION, 1D DAMAGE, RESTRAINED
*DRAG UNDER, 1D+1 DAMAGE, DROWNING
›identifier:Bloat Swimmer
›nature: NUMB
›description: Swollen bladder organisms that drift through 0G sectors. Rupture violently when punctured. Feed on organic debris.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*RUPTURE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, CORRODED + RELEASES 1D VEIN-CRAWLERS
›identifier:Memory Leech
›nature: PARASITIC
›description: Translucent flatworm. Attaches to neck or spine. Feeds on neural activity. Victims experience memory loss and confusion.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*NEURAL DRAIN, 1D+1 DAMAGE, FORGET 30M
›identifier:Leviathan Maw
›description: Massive feeding aperture embedded in tissue. Sphincter muscles contract rhythmically, creating powerful suction currents every 10 minutes. Anything pulled is dissolved in seconds.
›hit points: N/A
›threat profile
*GRAV PULL, 1D+3 DAMAGE, PULLED 15M
›identifier:Shell Spawn
›nature: LURKING
›description: Reanimated corpse controlled by Shell. Retains muscle memory. Known to use weapons.
›hit points: 8
›threat profile
*MELEE STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE
*RANGED STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE
›identifier:Shell Blob
›nature: PARANOID
›description: Bloated infected body, swollen with parasites. Detonates on proximity, releasing dozens of infection pods. Shambles aimlessly.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*DEATH BURST, 1D+1 DAMAGE, SPAWNS LEECHES
*SLOW STRIKE, 1D DAMAGE
›identifier:Shell Young Branchial
›nature: UNKNOWN
›description: Advanced Shell organism. Exhibited signs of social intelligence and inter-entity communication. The only recorded specimen was terminated before comprehensive study. Displayed profound empathic response patterns and neural adaptability.
›hit points: UNKNOWN
›identifier:Shell Crawler
›nature: CLUMSY
›description: Limbless host animated by Shell strands. Drags itself using spinal column and torn muscles. Leaves trails of infected fluid.
›hit points: 6
›threat profile
*WHIP, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING
›identifier:Shell Biomech
›nature: PRECISION
›description: Lean biomechanical predator body infused with Shell parasite. Leaves corpses stripped of nerves and bones. Often found near Branchial pods.
›hit points: 12
›threat profile
*PROJECTILE, 1D+2 DAMAGE, PIERCED
*AMBUSH, 1D+3 DAMAGE, DISMEMBERED
›identifier:Shell Spore
›description: Microscopic spores emanate from immobile Shell-infected hosts, exuded through pores and wounds when the body enters stasis. Drift freely through air and certain fluids. Spores absorb all light except Voidlight. Prolonged exposure requires antifungal purge or full blood replacement.
›hit points: N/A
Reference Sheets
ACCESSING ./REFERENCE_SHEETS . . . OK
LOADING PLAYER RESOURCES . . .
- INITIALIZING ASSET MANIFEST
- SCANNING DIRECTORY STRUCTURE
- VERIFYING FILE INTEGRITY
- LISTING AVAILABLE RESOURCES
PROFILE.PDF . . . OK [TYPE: THEMATIC CHARACTER SHEET] [STATUS: COMPILED]
PROFILE_PRINT.PDF . . . OK [TYPE: PRINT-FRIENDLY CHARACTER SHEET] [STATUS: COMPILED]
REFERENCE.PDF . . . OK [TYPE: CORE RULES REFERENCE SHEET] [STATUS: COMPILED, DUPLICATE]
SOLO.PDF . . . OK [TYPE: SOLO PLAY RULES REFERENCE] [STATUS: COMPILED, DUPLICATE]
SPARK.PDF . . . OK [TYPE: SPARK THEME & ACTION TABLES] [STATUS: COMPILED, DUPLICATE]
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LOADING ADDITIONAL RESOURCES...
CURL -V HTTPS://FARIRPGS.COM/VOIDLIGHT
SERVER CERTIFICATE: CN=FARIRPGS.COM
GET /VOIDLIGHT HTTP/1.1
USER-AGENT: VOIDLIGHT-TERMINAL/1.25 < HTTP/1.1 200 OK
# CURSOR ACTIVE #
LOADING CHARACTER PROFILE... DETAILS NAME PRONOUNS HIT POINTS CREDITS CURRENT // MAX
Checks
When your character faces a risky challenge, make a Check by rolling a number of dice equal to the most relevant Attribute score and interpret the roll as follows to determine whether the action succeeds or not.
2+ HITS: Your character succeeds at their action. The more Hits, the better the result.
1 HIT: Your character partially succeeds at their action or succeeds but there is a cost.
0 HITS: Your character fails their action and there’s a cost.
— The cost of a Check could be a reduced effect, wasted time, taking Damage, suffering a new Condition, etc.
PUSH After a Check, you may have your character push themselves, rerolling all Misses. You must then add a new “Fatigued” Condition to one of your character’s Slots.
Damage & Critical Saves
When a threat harms your character, they lose a number of Hit Points equal to the Damage dealt or suffer a new Condition. When they reach 0 Hit Points, or when all their Slots are filled by Conditions, make a Critical Save by rolling a number of dice equal to the most relevant Attribute score to determine whether they stay standing or fall.
1+ HITS: Your character is wounded, but endures.
0 HITS: Your character is taken out and dying. If helped in time, they wake after a Long Rest with all Hit Points restored.
After the roll, reduce your character’s Attribute score by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2. Attribute scores cannot go below 0. Taking Damage while at 0 Hit Points, or suffering a new Condition while all Slots are filled by Conditions, triggers another Critical Save.
Position
When the fiction makes circumstances more or less favorable for a Check, Critical Save, or other roll, set the roll’s Position and interpret the roll as follows:
ABSOLUTE: With success assured, no roll is made.
GOOD: With an advantage, a 4, 5, or 6 counts as a Hit.
BAD: With a disadvantage, only a 6 counts as a Hit.
IMPOSSIBLE: With no chance of success, no roll is made.
Recovery
When your character takes a Short Rest of about 10 minutes, roll 1D and recover that many Hit Points. When your character takes a Long Rest of about 8 hours, they restore all Hit Points and 1 point to one Attribute score.
Slots, Items, and Conditions
Your character has 10 Slots. Slots track items in your character’s inventory. Most items take 1 Slot, small items take none, and large items take 2. Conditions can also fill Slots. A Condition is a lasting hindrance, such as “Fatigued”, “Sick”, “Deprived”, or “Poisoned”. When your character gains a Condition, write it in an empty Slot; if none are empty, your character must drop an item to make room. Conditions limit your character and can affect their Position in the fiction. Some Conditions also worsen over time, filling additional slots. Conditions are cleared only by actions in the fiction that address them, such as resting, or treating the underlying cause. Some Conditions are lasting and cannot be cleared.
Voidlight and Battery
The crew shares a Voidlight, which uses a P6 Pool. The GM rolls the Voidlight Pool every 10 real-time minutes during expeditions, using a timer hidden from the players. Whenever this Pool is rolled, reduce its size by 1 die for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2 dice per roll. When emptied, the Battery is spent. Slotting a new Battery refills the Voidlight to P6. When the Voidlight dies and every 5 minutes after, each character makes a Critical Save. On a failure, they’re lost to the dark. If this pacing feels intense, extend the timer interval or roll the Voidlight Pool only between scenes or locations. A Voidlight has 3 modes, which can be switched at any time:
HIGH BEAM: Gain a Good Position, but up to 3 dice may be removed from the Pool when it is rolled.
STANDARD BEAM: No change.
LOW BEAM: Suffer a Bad Position, but only 1 die may be removed from the Pool when it is rolled.
Advancements
When your character reaches a major milestone, they gain an Advancement. Increase their maximum Hit Points by 2 and raise an Attribute score by 1, to a maximum of 6.
Solo Rules
When playing solo, set the Voidlight timer to 20 minutes and use the following mechanics to help facilitate play.
Fortune Rolls
When the outcome of an event or action is uncertain, and you want to simulate an element of randomness and chance, make a Fortune Roll. Frame the situation as a yes-or-no question, then roll a number of dice based on how likely the outcome feels in the fiction.
If it feels likely, roll 3D (or 4D if it is almost certain).
If it feels even, roll 2D.
If it feels unlikely, roll 1D (or 0D if the chance is slim). You may also use an Attribute score as a basis for the roll.
2+ HITS: The answer is yes; extra Hits amplify the effect.
1 HIT: The answer is yes, but there is a twist or a setback.
0 HITS: The answer is no, and there is a twist or a setback.
Encounter Pools
As your character explores dangerous locations or travels the void, they may come across unexpected encounters. When something might be nearby, create an Event Pool. Use P2 for something close, P4 for a growing threat, or P6 for distant danger. Roll the Event Pool when the character rests, searches an area, makes noise, lingers, or does anything that might draw attention. When the Pool is emptied, the encounter arrives.
Reaction Rolls
When encountering a non-player character or creature whose reaction is uncertain, make a Fortune Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the nature of the encounter. If unsure, roll 2D.
2+ HITS: They are approachable or friendly. The more Hits you roll, the more welcoming they are.
1 HIT: They are hesitant or curious.
0 HITS: They are distant or hostile. If you are unsure how many Hit Points to assign to enemies, lesser foes usually have 6 to 8 Hit Points, hardened foes 10 to 14 Hit Points, deadly foes 14 to 20 Hit Points, and elites 20+ Hit Points.
Check Costs
When a Check yields 1 or 0 Hits, and you need a cost for your character’s action, roll or pick on the table below.
|2D
|COSTS
|11
|TAKE 1D-1 DMG
|12
|TAKE 1D DMG
|13
|TAKE 1D+1 DMG
|14
|GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION
|15
|GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION (2 SLOTS)
|16
|GAIN A WOUNDED OR HARMED CONDITION
|21
|ROLL 1D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL
|22
|ROLL 2D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL
|23
|START A P4 ENCOUNTER POOL
|24
|START A P2 ENCOUNTER POOL
|25
|THE ENVIRONMENT CHANGES
|26
|ROLL FOR AN ENEMY
|31
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1
|32
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 2
|33
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 3
|34
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D
|35
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D+1
|36
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS COMPLETELY
|41
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS
|42
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (WEAPON PREFERRED)
|43
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (ARMOR PREFERRED)
|44
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS
|45
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (WEAPON PREFERRED)
|46
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (ARMOR PREFERRED)
|51
|FORGET THE LAST 10M
|52
|GAIN A PANICKED CONDITION
|53
|GAIN BLEEDING; 1D-1 DMG EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED
|54
|GAIN CHEM BURN; 1 SLOT EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED
|55
|GAIN FROZEN; BAD POSITION FOR PHYSICAL CHECKS
|56
|GAIN PANIC: IMMEDIATELY STOP YOUR CURRENT ACTION
|61
|-1 VIGOR FOR 10 MINUTES
|62
|-1 OPERATE FOR 10 MINUTES
|63
|-1 INSIGHT FOR 10 MINUTES
|64
|-1 DIPLOMACY FOR 10 MINUTES
|65
|-1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 10 MINUTES
|66
|-1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 20 MINUTES
Theme Tables
|2D
|THEME
|THEME
|11
|DIVINITY
|VOID
|12
|SURVIVAL
|RITUAL
|13
|TRADITION
|COLLAPSE
|14
|RUIN
|CONTAGION
|15
|HERITAGE
|MEMORY
|16
|JOY
|MACHINE
|21
|HONOR
|AWAKENING
|22
|AUTHORITY
|THRESHOLD
|23
|MYSTERY
|LIES
|24
|ALLY
|RUST
|25
|NEED
|DRIFT
|26
|WEALTH
|GRAVITY
|31
|NIGHT
|TRUST
|32
|GIFT
|SIGNAL
|33
|JOURNEY
|DREAD
|34
|DEBT
|WRECKAGE
|35
|LIGHT
|QUARANTINE
|36
|REVENGE
|ISOLATION
|41
|NATURE
|TIME
|42
|FREEDOM
|SHADOW
|43
|MERCY
|HOPE
|44
|POWER
|PRESSURE
|45
|CONSEQUENCE
|STORM
|46
|LEGACY
|CONTROL
|51
|SPIRIT
|BETRAYAL
|52
|SCARCITY
|HUNGER
|53
|FLAME
|ECHO
|54
|WATER
|OATH
|55
|KIN
|SCAR
|56
|LABOR
|SECRECY
|61
|GOAL
|SILENCE
|62
|FAITH
|GREED
|63
|SORROW
|BLOOD
|64
|POVERTY
|MUTATION
|65
|LOSS
|REDEMPTION
|66
|HARVEST
|DECAY
Action Tables
|2D
|ACTION
|ACTION
|11
|SACRIFICE
|CHART
|12
|BUILD
|OVERCLOCK
|13
|IMPROVISE
|CALIBRATE
|14
|REPAIR
|BREACH
|15
|EXPLORE
|DECIPHER
|16
|FOLLOW
|QUARANTINE
|21
|HEAL
|SCAN
|22
|TRADE
|HACK
|23
|ADAPT
|PATCH
|24
|CONCEAL
|SABOTAGE
|25
|GUIDE
|VENT
|26
|GUARD
|EXTRACT
|31
|SECURE
|ENCRYPT
|32
|BREAK
|PURGE
|33
|RESIST
|SMUGGLE
|34
|NEGOTIATE
|BYPASS
|35
|EXECUTE
|DISTRACT
|36
|WARN
|DOCK
|41
|PURSUE
|JETTISON
|42
|INVESTIGATE
|RETROFIT
|43
|WATCH
|FORTIFY
|44
|HUNT
|SUTURE
|45
|DISCOVER
|SURVEY
|46
|ENDURE
|SEAL
|51
|PLAN
|SALVAGE
|52
|SURVIVE
|AMBUSH
|53
|LISTEN
|BOARD
|54
|ESCAPE
|REROUTE
|55
|STEAL
|ISOLATE
|56
|DECEIVE
|CONTAIN
|61
|SEARCH
|NAVIGATE
|62
|PROTECT
|EVACUATE
|63
|CREATE
|JAM
|64
|OBSERVE
|STABILIZE
|65
|PERSUADE
|DEPRESSURIZE
|66
|LEAD
|TRIAGE
Voidlight
A rules-bright sci-fi horror dungeon crawl where your only safety is a beam of light that shrinks every ten minutes.
Descend into a space station bolted to a migrating leviathan, then explore the void with this complete kit for building your own sci-fi adventures in a dying future.
Light on rules, bound to the dark.
ONE-SHOT AND CAMPAIGN READY
SUPPORTS BOTH GROUP AND SOLO PLAY