Reference Sheets

ACCESSING ./REFERENCE_SHEETS . . . OK LOADING PLAYER RESOURCES . . . - INITIALIZING ASSET MANIFEST - SCANNING DIRECTORY STRUCTURE - VERIFYING FILE INTEGRITY - LISTING AVAILABLE RESOURCES PROFILE.PDF . . . OK [TYPE: THEMATIC CHARACTER SHEET] [STATUS: COMPILED] PROFILE_PRINT.PDF . . . OK [TYPE: PRINT-FRIENDLY CHARACTER SHEET] [STATUS: COMPILED] REFERENCE.PDF . . . OK [TYPE: CORE RULES REFERENCE SHEET] [STATUS: COMPILED, DUPLICATE] SOLO.PDF . . . OK [TYPE: SOLO PLAY RULES REFERENCE] [STATUS: COMPILED, DUPLICATE] SPARK.PDF . . . OK [TYPE: SPARK THEME & ACTION TABLES] [STATUS: COMPILED, DUPLICATE] MANIFEST COMPLETE INITIALIZING RENDERING ENGINE... .................................. .. LOADING... [OK] .. .................................. +---------------------------------+ | [####################] 100% | | | | PROFILE.PDF | + | | PROFILE_PRINT.PDF | + | | REFERENCE.PDF | + | | SOLO.PDF | + | | SPARK.PDF | + | | | | STATUS: ALL ASSETS RENDERED | +---------------------------------+ TOTAL FILES: 5 CHECKSUM: VERIFIED +=================================+ | STATUS: READY TO RENDER | | ACCESS LEVEL: FULL | | PRINT READY: YES | +=================================+ LOADING ADDITIONAL RESOURCES... CURL -V HTTPS://FARIRPGS.COM/VOIDLIGHT SERVER CERTIFICATE: CN=FARIRPGS.COM GET /VOIDLIGHT HTTP/1.1 USER-AGENT: VOIDLIGHT-TERMINAL/1.25 < HTTP/1.1 200 OK # CURSOR ACTIVE # LOADING CHARACTER PROFILE... DETAILS NAME PRONOUNS HIT POINTS CREDITS CURRENT // MAX

Checks

When your character faces a risky challenge, make a Check by rolling a number of dice equal to the most relevant Attribute score and interpret the roll as follows to determine whether the action succeeds or not.

2+ HITS : Your character succeeds at their action. The more Hits, the better the result. 1 HIT : Your character partially succeeds at their action or succeeds but there is a cost. 0 HITS : Your character fails their action and there’s a cost. — The cost of a Check could be a reduced effect, wasted time, taking Damage, suffering a new Condition, etc.

PUSH After a Check, you may have your character push themselves, rerolling all Misses. You must then add a new “Fatigued” Condition to one of your character’s Slots.

Damage & Critical Saves

When a threat harms your character, they lose a number of Hit Points equal to the Damage dealt or suffer a new Condition. When they reach 0 Hit Points, or when all their Slots are filled by Conditions, make a Critical Save by rolling a number of dice equal to the most relevant Attribute score to determine whether they stay standing or fall.

1+ HITS : Your character is wounded, but endures. 0 HITS : Your character is taken out and dying. If helped in time, they wake after a Long Rest with all Hit Points restored.

After the roll, reduce your character’s Attribute score by 1 for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2. Attribute scores cannot go below 0. Taking Damage while at 0 Hit Points, or suffering a new Condition while all Slots are filled by Conditions, triggers another Critical Save.

Position

When the fiction makes circumstances more or less favorable for a Check, Critical Save, or other roll, set the roll’s Position and interpret the roll as follows:

ABSOLUTE : With success assured, no roll is made. GOOD : With an advantage, a 4, 5, or 6 counts as a Hit. BAD : With a disadvantage, only a 6 counts as a Hit. IMPOSSIBLE : With no chance of success, no roll is made.

Recovery

When your character takes a Short Rest of about 10 minutes, roll 1D and recover that many Hit Points. When your character takes a Long Rest of about 8 hours, they restore all Hit Points and 1 point to one Attribute score.

Slots, Items, and Conditions

Your character has 10 Slots. Slots track items in your character’s inventory. Most items take 1 Slot, small items take none, and large items take 2. Conditions can also fill Slots. A Condition is a lasting hindrance, such as “Fatigued”, “Sick”, “Deprived”, or “Poisoned”. When your character gains a Condition, write it in an empty Slot; if none are empty, your character must drop an item to make room. Conditions limit your character and can affect their Position in the fiction. Some Conditions also worsen over time, filling additional slots. Conditions are cleared only by actions in the fiction that address them, such as resting, or treating the underlying cause. Some Conditions are lasting and cannot be cleared.

Voidlight and Battery

The crew shares a Voidlight, which uses a P6 Pool. The GM rolls the Voidlight Pool every 10 real-time minutes during expeditions, using a timer hidden from the players. Whenever this Pool is rolled, reduce its size by 1 die for every Miss, up to a maximum of 2 dice per roll. When emptied, the Battery is spent. Slotting a new Battery refills the Voidlight to P6. When the Voidlight dies and every 5 minutes after, each character makes a Critical Save. On a failure, they’re lost to the dark. If this pacing feels intense, extend the timer interval or roll the Voidlight Pool only between scenes or locations. A Voidlight has 3 modes, which can be switched at any time:

HIGH BEAM : Gain a Good Position, but up to 3 dice may be removed from the Pool when it is rolled. STANDARD BEAM : No change. LOW BEAM : Suffer a Bad Position, but only 1 die may be removed from the Pool when it is rolled.

Advancements

When your character reaches a major milestone, they gain an Advancement. Increase their maximum Hit Points by 2 and raise an Attribute score by 1, to a maximum of 6.

Solo Rules

When playing solo, set the Voidlight timer to 20 minutes and use the following mechanics to help facilitate play.

Fortune Rolls

When the outcome of an event or action is uncertain, and you want to simulate an element of randomness and chance, make a Fortune Roll. Frame the situation as a yes-or-no question, then roll a number of dice based on how likely the outcome feels in the fiction.

If it feels likely, roll 3D (or 4D if it is almost certain). If it feels even, roll 2D. If it feels unlikely, roll 1D (or 0D if the chance is slim). You may also use an Attribute score as a basis for the roll. 2+ HITS : The answer is yes; extra Hits amplify the effect. 1 HIT : The answer is yes, but there is a twist or a setback. 0 HITS : The answer is no, and there is a twist or a setback.

Encounter Pools

As your character explores dangerous locations or travels the void, they may come across unexpected encounters. When something might be nearby, create an Event Pool. Use P2 for something close, P4 for a growing threat, or P6 for distant danger. Roll the Event Pool when the character rests, searches an area, makes noise, lingers, or does anything that might draw attention. When the Pool is emptied, the encounter arrives.

Reaction Rolls

When encountering a non-player character or creature whose reaction is uncertain, make a Fortune Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the nature of the encounter. If unsure, roll 2D.

2+ HITS : They are approachable or friendly. The more Hits you roll, the more welcoming they are. 1 HIT : They are hesitant or curious. 0 HITS : They are distant or hostile. If you are unsure how many Hit Points to assign to enemies, lesser foes usually have 6 to 8 Hit Points, hardened foes 10 to 14 Hit Points, deadly foes 14 to 20 Hit Points, and elites 20+ Hit Points.

Check Costs

When a Check yields 1 or 0 Hits, and you need a cost for your character’s action, roll or pick on the table below.

2D COSTS 11 TAKE 1D-1 DMG 12 TAKE 1D DMG 13 TAKE 1D+1 DMG 14 GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION 15 GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION (2 SLOTS) 16 GAIN A WOUNDED OR HARMED CONDITION 21 ROLL 1D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL 22 ROLL 2D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL 23 START A P4 ENCOUNTER POOL 24 START A P2 ENCOUNTER POOL 25 THE ENVIRONMENT CHANGES 26 ROLL FOR AN ENEMY 31 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1 32 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 2 33 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 3 34 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D 35 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D+1 36 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS COMPLETELY 41 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS 42 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (WEAPON PREFERRED) 43 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (ARMOR PREFERRED) 44 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS 45 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (WEAPON PREFERRED) 46 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (ARMOR PREFERRED) 51 FORGET THE LAST 10M 52 GAIN A PANICKED CONDITION 53 GAIN BLEEDING; 1D-1 DMG EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED 54 GAIN CHEM BURN; 1 SLOT EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED 55 GAIN FROZEN; BAD POSITION FOR PHYSICAL CHECKS 56 GAIN PANIC: IMMEDIATELY STOP YOUR CURRENT ACTION 61 -1 VIGOR FOR 10 MINUTES 62 -1 OPERATE FOR 10 MINUTES 63 -1 INSIGHT FOR 10 MINUTES 64 -1 DIPLOMACY FOR 10 MINUTES 65 -1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 10 MINUTES 66 -1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 20 MINUTES

Theme Tables

2D THEME THEME 11 DIVINITY VOID 12 SURVIVAL RITUAL 13 TRADITION COLLAPSE 14 RUIN CONTAGION 15 HERITAGE MEMORY 16 JOY MACHINE 21 HONOR AWAKENING 22 AUTHORITY THRESHOLD 23 MYSTERY LIES 24 ALLY RUST 25 NEED DRIFT 26 WEALTH GRAVITY 31 NIGHT TRUST 32 GIFT SIGNAL 33 JOURNEY DREAD 34 DEBT WRECKAGE 35 LIGHT QUARANTINE 36 REVENGE ISOLATION 41 NATURE TIME 42 FREEDOM SHADOW 43 MERCY HOPE 44 POWER PRESSURE 45 CONSEQUENCE STORM 46 LEGACY CONTROL 51 SPIRIT BETRAYAL 52 SCARCITY HUNGER 53 FLAME ECHO 54 WATER OATH 55 KIN SCAR 56 LABOR SECRECY 61 GOAL SILENCE 62 FAITH GREED 63 SORROW BLOOD 64 POVERTY MUTATION 65 LOSS REDEMPTION 66 HARVEST DECAY

Action Tables

2D ACTION ACTION 11 SACRIFICE CHART 12 BUILD OVERCLOCK 13 IMPROVISE CALIBRATE 14 REPAIR BREACH 15 EXPLORE DECIPHER 16 FOLLOW QUARANTINE 21 HEAL SCAN 22 TRADE HACK 23 ADAPT PATCH 24 CONCEAL SABOTAGE 25 GUIDE VENT 26 GUARD EXTRACT 31 SECURE ENCRYPT 32 BREAK PURGE 33 RESIST SMUGGLE 34 NEGOTIATE BYPASS 35 EXECUTE DISTRACT 36 WARN DOCK 41 PURSUE JETTISON 42 INVESTIGATE RETROFIT 43 WATCH FORTIFY 44 HUNT SUTURE 45 DISCOVER SURVEY 46 ENDURE SEAL 51 PLAN SALVAGE 52 SURVIVE AMBUSH 53 LISTEN BOARD 54 ESCAPE REROUTE 55 STEAL ISOLATE 56 DECEIVE CONTAIN 61 SEARCH NAVIGATE 62 PROTECT EVACUATE 63 CREATE JAM 64 OBSERVE STABILIZE 65 PERSUADE DEPRESSURIZE 66 LEAD TRIAGE

Voidlight

A rules-bright sci-fi horror dungeon crawl where your only safety is a beam of light that shrinks every ten minutes.

Descend into a space station bolted to a migrating leviathan, then explore the void with this complete kit for building your own sci-fi adventures in a dying future.

Light on rules, bound to the dark.

ONE-SHOT AND CAMPAIGN READY

SUPPORTS BOTH GROUP AND SOLO PLAY