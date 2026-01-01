Solo Rules

When playing solo, set the Voidlight timer to 20 minutes and use the following mechanics to help facilitate play.

Fortune Rolls

When the outcome of an event or action is uncertain, and you want to simulate an element of randomness and chance, make a Fortune Roll. Frame the situation as a yes-or-no question, then roll a number of dice based on how likely the outcome feels in the fiction.

If it feels likely, roll 3D (or 4D if it is almost certain). If it feels even, roll 2D. If it feels unlikely, roll 1D (or 0D if the chance is slim). You may also use an Attribute score as a basis for the roll.

2+ HITS : The answer is yes; extra Hits amplify the effect. 1 HIT : The answer is yes, but there is a twist or a setback. 0 HITS : The answer is no, and there is a twist or a setback.

Encounter Pools

As your character explores dangerous locations or travels the void, they may come across unexpected encounters. When something might be nearby, create an Event Pool. Use P2 for something close, P4 for a growing threat, or P6 for distant danger. Roll the Event Pool when the character rests, searches an area, makes noise, lingers, or does anything that might draw attention. When the Pool is emptied, the encounter arrives.

Reaction Rolls

When encountering a non-player character or creature whose reaction is uncertain, make a Fortune Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the nature of the encounter. If unsure, roll 2D.

2+ HITS : They are approachable or friendly. The more Hits you roll, the more welcoming they are. 1 HIT : They are hesitant or curious. 0 HITS : They are distant or hostile.

If you are unsure how many Hit Points to assign to enemies, lesser foes usually have 6 to 8 Hit Points, hardened foes 10 to 14 Hit Points, deadly foes 14 to 20 Hit Points, and elites 20+ Hit Points.

Check Costs

When a Check yields 1 or 0 Hits, and you need a cost for your character’s action, roll or pick on the table below.

2D COSTS 11 TAKE 1D-1 DMG 12 TAKE 1D DMG 13 TAKE 1D+1 DMG 14 GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION 15 GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION (2 SLOTS) 16 GAIN A WOUNDED OR HARMED CONDITION 21 ROLL 1D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL 22 ROLL 2D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL 23 START A P4 ENCOUNTER POOL 24 START A P2 ENCOUNTER POOL 25 THE ENVIRONMENT CHANGES 26 ROLL FOR AN ENEMY 31 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1 32 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 2 33 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 3 34 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D 35 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D+1 36 VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS COMPLETELY 41 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS 42 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (WEAPON PREFERRED) 43 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (ARMOR PREFERRED) 44 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS 45 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (WEAPON PREFERRED) 46 A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (ARMOR PREFERRED) 51 FORGET THE LAST 10M 52 GAIN A PANICKED CONDITION 53 GAIN BLEEDING; 1D-1 DMG EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED 54 GAIN CHEM BURN; 1 SLOT EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED 55 GAIN FROZEN; BAD POSITION FOR PHYSICAL CHECKS 56 GAIN PANIC: IMMEDIATELY STOP YOUR CURRENT ACTION 61 -1 VIGOR FOR 10 MINUTES 62 -1 OPERATE FOR 10 MINUTES 63 -1 INSIGHT FOR 10 MINUTES 64 -1 DIPLOMACY FOR 10 MINUTES 65 -1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 10 MINUTES 66 -1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 20 MINUTES

Theme Tables

2D THEME THEME 11 DIVINITY VOID 12 SURVIVAL RITUAL 13 TRADITION COLLAPSE 14 RUIN CONTAGION 15 HERITAGE MEMORY 16 JOY MACHINE 21 HONOR AWAKENING 22 AUTHORITY THRESHOLD 23 MYSTERY LIES 24 ALLY RUST 25 NEED DRIFT 26 WEALTH GRAVITY 31 NIGHT TRUST 32 GIFT SIGNAL 33 JOURNEY DREAD 34 DEBT WRECKAGE 35 LIGHT QUARANTINE 36 REVENGE ISOLATION 41 NATURE TIME 42 FREEDOM SHADOW 43 MERCY HOPE 44 POWER PRESSURE 45 CONSEQUENCE STORM 46 LEGACY CONTROL 51 SPIRIT BETRAYAL 52 SCARCITY HUNGER 53 FLAME ECHO 54 WATER OATH 55 KIN SCAR 56 LABOR SECRECY 61 GOAL SILENCE 62 FAITH GREED 63 SORROW BLOOD 64 POVERTY MUTATION 65 LOSS REDEMPTION 66 HARVEST DECAY

Action Tables