Solo Rules

Solo Rules

When playing solo, set the Voidlight timer to 20 minutes and use the following mechanics to help facilitate play.

Fortune Rolls

When the outcome of an event or action is uncertain, and you want to simulate an element of randomness and chance, make a Fortune Roll. Frame the situation as a yes-or-no question, then roll a number of dice based on how likely the outcome feels in the fiction.

If it feels likely, roll 3D (or 4D if it is almost certain).

If it feels even, roll 2D.

If it feels unlikely, roll 1D (or 0D if the chance is slim). You may also use an Attribute score as a basis for the roll.

2+ HITS: The answer is yes; extra Hits amplify the effect.

1 HIT: The answer is yes, but there is a twist or a setback.

0 HITS: The answer is no, and there is a twist or a setback.

Encounter Pools

As your character explores dangerous locations or travels the void, they may come across unexpected encounters. When something might be nearby, create an Event Pool. Use P2 for something close, P4 for a growing threat, or P6 for distant danger. Roll the Event Pool when the character rests, searches an area, makes noise, lingers, or does anything that might draw attention. When the Pool is emptied, the encounter arrives.

Reaction Rolls

When encountering a non-player character or creature whose reaction is uncertain, make a Fortune Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the nature of the encounter. If unsure, roll 2D.

2+ HITS: They are approachable or friendly. The more Hits you roll, the more welcoming they are.

1 HIT: They are hesitant or curious.

0 HITS: They are distant or hostile.

If you are unsure how many Hit Points to assign to enemies, lesser foes usually have 6 to 8 Hit Points, hardened foes 10 to 14 Hit Points, deadly foes 14 to 20 Hit Points, and elites 20+ Hit Points.

Check Costs

When a Check yields 1 or 0 Hits, and you need a cost for your character’s action, roll or pick on the table below.

2DCOSTS
11TAKE 1D-1 DMG
12TAKE 1D DMG
13TAKE 1D+1 DMG
14GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION
15GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION (2 SLOTS)
16GAIN A WOUNDED OR HARMED CONDITION
21ROLL 1D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL
22ROLL 2D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL
23START A P4 ENCOUNTER POOL
24START A P2 ENCOUNTER POOL
25THE ENVIRONMENT CHANGES
26ROLL FOR AN ENEMY
31VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1
32VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 2
33VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 3
34VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D
35VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D+1
36VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS COMPLETELY
41A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS
42A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (WEAPON PREFERRED)
43A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (ARMOR PREFERRED)
44A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS
45A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (WEAPON PREFERRED)
46A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (ARMOR PREFERRED)
51FORGET THE LAST 10M
52GAIN A PANICKED CONDITION
53GAIN BLEEDING; 1D-1 DMG EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED
54GAIN CHEM BURN; 1 SLOT EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED
55GAIN FROZEN; BAD POSITION FOR PHYSICAL CHECKS
56GAIN PANIC: IMMEDIATELY STOP YOUR CURRENT ACTION
61-1 VIGOR FOR 10 MINUTES
62-1 OPERATE FOR 10 MINUTES
63-1 INSIGHT FOR 10 MINUTES
64-1 DIPLOMACY FOR 10 MINUTES
65-1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 10 MINUTES
66-1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 20 MINUTES

Theme Tables

2DTHEMETHEME
11DIVINITYVOID
12SURVIVALRITUAL
13TRADITIONCOLLAPSE
14RUINCONTAGION
15HERITAGEMEMORY
16JOYMACHINE
21HONORAWAKENING
22AUTHORITYTHRESHOLD
23MYSTERYLIES
24ALLYRUST
25NEEDDRIFT
26WEALTHGRAVITY
31NIGHTTRUST
32GIFTSIGNAL
33JOURNEYDREAD
34DEBTWRECKAGE
35LIGHTQUARANTINE
36REVENGEISOLATION
41NATURETIME
42FREEDOMSHADOW
43MERCYHOPE
44POWERPRESSURE
45CONSEQUENCESTORM
46LEGACYCONTROL
51SPIRITBETRAYAL
52SCARCITYHUNGER
53FLAMEECHO
54WATEROATH
55KINSCAR
56LABORSECRECY
61GOALSILENCE
62FAITHGREED
63SORROWBLOOD
64POVERTYMUTATION
65LOSSREDEMPTION
66HARVESTDECAY

Action Tables

2DACTIONACTION
11SACRIFICECHART
12BUILDOVERCLOCK
13IMPROVISECALIBRATE
14REPAIRBREACH
15EXPLOREDECIPHER
16FOLLOWQUARANTINE
21HEALSCAN
22TRADEHACK
23ADAPTPATCH
24CONCEALSABOTAGE
25GUIDEVENT
26GUARDEXTRACT
31SECUREENCRYPT
32BREAKPURGE
33RESISTSMUGGLE
34NEGOTIATEBYPASS
35EXECUTEDISTRACT
36WARNDOCK
41PURSUEJETTISON
42INVESTIGATERETROFIT
43WATCHFORTIFY
44HUNTSUTURE
45DISCOVERSURVEY
46ENDURESEAL
51PLANSALVAGE
52SURVIVEAMBUSH
53LISTENBOARD
54ESCAPEREROUTE
55STEALISOLATE
56DECEIVECONTAIN
61SEARCHNAVIGATE
62PROTECTEVACUATE
63CREATEJAM
64OBSERVESTABILIZE
65PERSUADEDEPRESSURIZE
66LEADTRIAGE