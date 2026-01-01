Solo Rules

When playing solo, set the Voidlight timer to 20 minutes and use the following mechanics to help facilitate play.
When the outcome of an event or action is uncertain, and you want to simulate an element of randomness and chance, make a Fortune Roll. Frame the situation as a yes-or-no question, then roll a number of dice based on how likely the outcome feels in the fiction.
If it feels likely, roll 3D (or 4D if it is almost certain).
If it feels even, roll 2D.
If it feels unlikely, roll 1D (or 0D if the chance is slim). You may also use an Attribute score as a basis for the roll.
2+ HITS: The answer is yes; extra Hits amplify the effect.
1 HIT: The answer is yes, but there is a twist or a setback.
0 HITS: The answer is no, and there is a twist or a setback.
As your character explores dangerous locations or travels the void, they may come across unexpected encounters. When something might be nearby, create an Event Pool. Use P2 for something close, P4 for a growing threat, or P6 for distant danger. Roll the Event Pool when the character rests, searches an area, makes noise, lingers, or does anything that might draw attention. When the Pool is emptied, the encounter arrives.
When encountering a non-player character or creature whose reaction is uncertain, make a Fortune Roll by rolling a number of dice based on the nature of the encounter. If unsure, roll 2D.
2+ HITS: They are approachable or friendly. The more Hits you roll, the more welcoming they are.
1 HIT: They are hesitant or curious.
0 HITS: They are distant or hostile.
If you are unsure how many Hit Points to assign to enemies, lesser foes usually have 6 to 8 Hit Points, hardened foes 10 to 14 Hit Points, deadly foes 14 to 20 Hit Points, and elites 20+ Hit Points.
When a Check yields 1 or 0 Hits, and you need a cost for your character’s action, roll or pick on the table below.
|2D
|COSTS
|11
|TAKE 1D-1 DMG
|12
|TAKE 1D DMG
|13
|TAKE 1D+1 DMG
|14
|GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION
|15
|GAIN A FATIGUED CONDITION (2 SLOTS)
|16
|GAIN A WOUNDED OR HARMED CONDITION
|21
|ROLL 1D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL
|22
|ROLL 2D, A HIT STARTS AN ENCOUNTER POOL
|23
|START A P4 ENCOUNTER POOL
|24
|START A P2 ENCOUNTER POOL
|25
|THE ENVIRONMENT CHANGES
|26
|ROLL FOR AN ENEMY
|31
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1
|32
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 2
|33
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 3
|34
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D
|35
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS BY 1D+1
|36
|VOIDLIGHT BATTERY POOL DRAINS COMPLETELY
|41
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS
|42
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (WEAPON PREFERRED)
|43
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FALLS (ARMOR PREFERRED)
|44
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS
|45
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (WEAPON PREFERRED)
|46
|A PIECE OF EQUIPMENT BREAKS (ARMOR PREFERRED)
|51
|FORGET THE LAST 10M
|52
|GAIN A PANICKED CONDITION
|53
|GAIN BLEEDING; 1D-1 DMG EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED
|54
|GAIN CHEM BURN; 1 SLOT EVERY 10M UNTIL TREATED
|55
|GAIN FROZEN; BAD POSITION FOR PHYSICAL CHECKS
|56
|GAIN PANIC: IMMEDIATELY STOP YOUR CURRENT ACTION
|61
|-1 VIGOR FOR 10 MINUTES
|62
|-1 OPERATE FOR 10 MINUTES
|63
|-1 INSIGHT FOR 10 MINUTES
|64
|-1 DIPLOMACY FOR 10 MINUTES
|65
|-1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 10 MINUTES
|66
|-1 TO ALL ATTRIBUTES FOR 20 MINUTES
|2D
|THEME
|THEME
|11
|DIVINITY
|VOID
|12
|SURVIVAL
|RITUAL
|13
|TRADITION
|COLLAPSE
|14
|RUIN
|CONTAGION
|15
|HERITAGE
|MEMORY
|16
|JOY
|MACHINE
|21
|HONOR
|AWAKENING
|22
|AUTHORITY
|THRESHOLD
|23
|MYSTERY
|LIES
|24
|ALLY
|RUST
|25
|NEED
|DRIFT
|26
|WEALTH
|GRAVITY
|31
|NIGHT
|TRUST
|32
|GIFT
|SIGNAL
|33
|JOURNEY
|DREAD
|34
|DEBT
|WRECKAGE
|35
|LIGHT
|QUARANTINE
|36
|REVENGE
|ISOLATION
|41
|NATURE
|TIME
|42
|FREEDOM
|SHADOW
|43
|MERCY
|HOPE
|44
|POWER
|PRESSURE
|45
|CONSEQUENCE
|STORM
|46
|LEGACY
|CONTROL
|51
|SPIRIT
|BETRAYAL
|52
|SCARCITY
|HUNGER
|53
|FLAME
|ECHO
|54
|WATER
|OATH
|55
|KIN
|SCAR
|56
|LABOR
|SECRECY
|61
|GOAL
|SILENCE
|62
|FAITH
|GREED
|63
|SORROW
|BLOOD
|64
|POVERTY
|MUTATION
|65
|LOSS
|REDEMPTION
|66
|HARVEST
|DECAY
|2D
|ACTION
|ACTION
|11
|SACRIFICE
|CHART
|12
|BUILD
|OVERCLOCK
|13
|IMPROVISE
|CALIBRATE
|14
|REPAIR
|BREACH
|15
|EXPLORE
|DECIPHER
|16
|FOLLOW
|QUARANTINE
|21
|HEAL
|SCAN
|22
|TRADE
|HACK
|23
|ADAPT
|PATCH
|24
|CONCEAL
|SABOTAGE
|25
|GUIDE
|VENT
|26
|GUARD
|EXTRACT
|31
|SECURE
|ENCRYPT
|32
|BREAK
|PURGE
|33
|RESIST
|SMUGGLE
|34
|NEGOTIATE
|BYPASS
|35
|EXECUTE
|DISTRACT
|36
|WARN
|DOCK
|41
|PURSUE
|JETTISON
|42
|INVESTIGATE
|RETROFIT
|43
|WATCH
|FORTIFY
|44
|HUNT
|SUTURE
|45
|DISCOVER
|SURVEY
|46
|ENDURE
|SEAL
|51
|PLAN
|SALVAGE
|52
|SURVIVE
|AMBUSH
|53
|LISTEN
|BOARD
|54
|ESCAPE
|REROUTE
|55
|STEAL
|ISOLATE
|56
|DECEIVE
|CONTAIN
|61
|SEARCH
|NAVIGATE
|62
|PROTECT
|EVACUATE
|63
|CREATE
|JAM
|64
|OBSERVE
|STABILIZE
|65
|PERSUADE
|DEPRESSURIZE
|66
|LEAD
|TRIAGE