Step into the irradiated shoes of the last survivors in a world gone mad! Wastewalkers is a rules-bright, post-apocalyptic tabletop RPG where you and your fellow scavengers carve out a living in the ruins of civilization. Will you rise from the ashes or become another casualty of this broken world?

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Check out the third party content for Wastewalkers Do you know about TTRPGs? Great. Here is the core mechanic: roll a d20, add your modifier, and try to beat a target set by the GM. The GM also reveals cards from a deck, and each black card raises the target by +2. On a success, you can stash a card for bonuses later, but you must always favor a red card over a black card. As the deck fills with black cards, each future roll becomes more dangerous.

Features

Easy-to-learn rules with four core attributes: TOUGH, FAST, SMART, and HUMAN.

A print-and-play pamphlet format for fast setup.

Solo and co-op support with a built-in Solo Oracle.

Strong compatibility with other OSR creatures, tools, and content.

Grab your shabby weapons, power up your engines, and ride into a world of danger and opportunity.

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