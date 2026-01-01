Wastewalkers hero art

Wastewalkers

Wastewalkers is a post-apocalyptic OSR RPG about scavengers scratching out survival in the wastes Carried in Songs & Sagas

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Step into the irradiated shoes of the last survivors in a world gone mad! Wastewalkers is a rules-bright, post-apocalyptic tabletop RPG where you and your fellow scavengers carve out a living in the ruins of civilization. Will you rise from the ashes or become another casualty of this broken world?

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  • Buy on itch.io
  • Download the press-kit assets
  • Check out the third party content for Wastewalkers

    Do you know about TTRPGs? Great. Here is the core mechanic: roll a d20, add your modifier, and try to beat a target set by the GM. The GM also reveals cards from a deck, and each black card raises the target by +2. On a success, you can stash a card for bonuses later, but you must always favor a red card over a black card. As the deck fills with black cards, each future roll becomes more dangerous.

Features

  • Easy-to-learn rules with four core attributes: TOUGH, FAST, SMART, and HUMAN.
  • A print-and-play pamphlet format for fast setup.
  • Solo and co-op support with a built-in Solo Oracle.
  • Strong compatibility with other OSR creatures, tools, and content.

Grab your shabby weapons, power up your engines, and ride into a world of danger and opportunity.

Previews

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Quotes

Wastewalkers is a great introductory game for an experienced GM to take to a group of new players.

By Ars Fabula

I highly recommend giving Wastewalkers a try, especially if your into ruleslight and narrative focused gameplay.

By The Wizardly Cowboy

Elsewhere

Wanderer's Haven Wastewalker One-shot

A one-shot actual play of Wastewalkers.

TTRPG Talk - Wastewalkers Part 1

A Wastewalkers discussion video by Hessan's County.

Solo Playthrough: Wastewalkers, Print and Play

A solo Wastewalkers print-and-play session by Dystopiapathy.

Review: Wastewalkers - Apocalyptic rules light fun

Reviews and commentary about Wastewalkers.

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Wastewalkers RPG Review

Reviews and commentary about Wastewalkers.

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Game Review #1: Wastewalkers

Reviews and commentary about Wastewalkers.

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