Wholesale

Interested in carrying Fari RPGs products in your store? Find wholesale pricing, minimum orders, and partnership details for retail and distribution.

If you are a retailer, distributor, or nonprofit interested in partnering with us to carry our games, here’s how you can get involved.

To apply for a wholesale partnership, you must be either:

  • A brick-and-mortar store or online retailer located anywhere in the world.

  • A non-profit, charity, or school.

To apply for a wholesale partnership:

Send us a message with the following information:

  • Your Name

  • Preferred Email

  • Business Name

  • Business Address

  • Your website

Apply for a wholesale partnership

Other Ways to Buy Wholesale

We also collaborate with the wholesale distributor Indie Press Revolution. If you’re already working with them, be sure to check in there.

Game Catalog

Stoneburner

Firelights

Breathless

Hopes & Dreams