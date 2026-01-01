If you are a retailer, distributor, or nonprofit interested in partnering with us to carry our games, here’s how you can get involved.

To apply for a wholesale partnership, you must be either:

A brick-and-mortar store or online retailer located anywhere in the world.

A non-profit, charity, or school.

To apply for a wholesale partnership:

Send us a message with the following information:

Your Name

Preferred Email

Business Name

Business Address

Your website

► Apply for a wholesale partnership

Other Ways to Buy Wholesale

We also collaborate with the wholesale distributor Indie Press Revolution. If you’re already working with them, be sure to check in there.

Game Catalog

Stoneburner

Softcover (124 pages)

$30.00 MSRP

/stoneburner

Firelights

Trifold

$10.00 MSRP

/firelights

Breathless

Bifold

$10.00 MSRP

/breathless

Hopes & Dreams