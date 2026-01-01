If you are a retailer, distributor, or nonprofit interested in partnering with us to carry our games, here’s how you can get involved.
To apply for a wholesale partnership, you must be either:
-
A brick-and-mortar store or online retailer located anywhere in the world.
-
A non-profit, charity, or school.
To apply for a wholesale partnership:
Send us a message with the following information:
-
Your Name
-
Preferred Email
-
Business Name
-
Business Address
-
Your website
► Apply for a wholesale partnership
Other Ways to Buy Wholesale
We also collaborate with the wholesale distributor Indie Press Revolution. If you’re already working with them, be sure to check in there.
Game Catalog
Stoneburner
-
Softcover (124 pages)
-
$30.00 MSRP
-
Firelights
-
Trifold
-
$10.00 MSRP
-
Breathless
-
Bifold
-
$10.00 MSRP
-
Hopes & Dreams
-
Softcover (80 pages)
-
$30.00 MSRP
-