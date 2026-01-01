Boundless RPG

A dark forest with tangled branches and distant light

Boundless

Old-school grit for doomed wanderers.
Learn it in minutes, play it tonight.

READ THE RULES OPEN LICENSE

Play style

Solo, duet, and group play.

Engine

D6 pools where 5s and 6s are Hits.

License

100% free and open-licensed.

Boundless is for...

GMs who want:

  • A rules-light game with room to expand

  • Players to play smart

  • Combat that hits hard and resolves fast

  • Damage that truly weakens characters

Players who love

  • Rolling dice to tackle risky

  • Rolling dice to avoid danger

  • Quick character creation

  • Meaningful growth

Solo gamers who want:

  • Built-in oracles

  • Player-facing mechanics

Original Soundtrack

Listen to Chronicles of the Boundless while you read, prep, or play.

OPEN ON APPLE MUSIC

Key Features

A fast, deadly system that delivers tension and consequence.

01

Core d6 pools: every 5-6 is a success

02

Build pools from Attributes and burn Stamina for more dice

03

Stamina blocks danger, but drains with every Save

04

At 0 HP, Critical Saves can shrink your Attributes

05

You roll to attack and defend; enemies never roll

06

Dice pools also track tension and creeping threats

07

Items degrade through shrinking usage pools

08

Solo and GMless play with built-in oracles

09

100% free and open-licensed under ORC

10

Old-school grit with modern, accessible design

Open Licensed

To make your own Boundless game, please credit us as follows:

OPEN LICENSE
This product is based on Boundless, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by Rene-Pier Deshaies-Gelinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.

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