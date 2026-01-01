Boundless RPG

GMs who want:
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A rules-light game with room to expand
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Players to play smart
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Combat that hits hard and resolves fast
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Damage that truly weakens characters
Old-school grit for doomed wanderers.
Learn it in minutes, play it tonight.
Play style
Solo, duet, and group play.
Engine
D6 pools where 5s and 6s are Hits.
License
100% free and open-licensed.
GMs who want:
A rules-light game with room to expand
Players to play smart
Combat that hits hard and resolves fast
Damage that truly weakens characters
Players who love
Rolling dice to tackle risky
Rolling dice to avoid danger
Quick character creation
Meaningful growth
Solo gamers who want:
Built-in oracles
Player-facing mechanics
Listen to Chronicles of the Boundless while you read, prep, or play.
A fast, deadly system that delivers tension and consequence.
Core d6 pools: every 5-6 is a success
Build pools from Attributes and burn Stamina for more dice
Stamina blocks danger, but drains with every Save
At 0 HP, Critical Saves can shrink your Attributes
You roll to attack and defend; enemies never roll
Dice pools also track tension and creeping threats
Items degrade through shrinking usage pools
Solo and GMless play with built-in oracles
100% free and open-licensed under ORC
Old-school grit with modern, accessible design
To make your own Boundless game, please credit us as follows:
This product is based on Boundless, published by Fari RPGs (https://farirpgs.com/), developed and authored by Rene-Pier Deshaies-Gelinas, and is licensed for use under the Open RPG Creative License. This product is licensed under the ORC License held in the Library of Congress at TX 9-307-067 and available online at various locations including www.azoralaw.com/orclicense and others. All warranties are disclaimed as set forth therein.
Games of other third party Boundless games.