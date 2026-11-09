Last updated: November 9, 2026

The Boundless Original Soundtrack (the “Soundtrack”) was composed by Nick Hewitt of Of Sleeping Bears. Fari RPGs (René-Pier Deshaies-Gélinas) holds all rights to the Soundtrack, which is distributed through Soundrop. We love that creators play Boundless and make things with it, and this page is our standing permission. You do not need to ask us first.

What you may do

Any content creator may use the Soundtrack, free of charge, in content they create about Boundless, including actual plays, streams, videos, reviews, previews, commentaries, and podcasts, on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Your content may be monetized, and you keep 100% of that revenue. This permission is worldwide, royalty-free, and non-exclusive.

Content ID claims

The Soundtrack is enrolled in YouTube Content ID through Soundrop, so a claim may appear on your video under the name “FUGA / IIP-DDS”. This claim is automated. It is not a copyright strike, it does not affect your channel’s standing, and it was not filed manually by us. Our policy is to release claims on content about Boundless. If your video receives one, please dispute the claim in YouTube Studio and link to this page as proof of permission; the claim will be released and your monetization restored. If a claim does not clear, email us and we will have it released.

What is not covered

This permission covers the Soundtrack inside your content about Boundless only. It does not allow:

uploading the tracks on their own or as soundtrack-only streams or compilations;

using the Soundtrack as background music for content unrelated to Boundless;

redistributing, selling, or sublicensing the music;

registering it with Content ID or any other rights-management service, or claiming it as your own work;

stating or implying that your content is endorsed or created by Fari RPGs.

Credit

Credit is not required, but it is appreciated:

Music by Nick Hewitt (Of Sleeping Bears), Boundless Original Soundtrack, https://farirpgs.com/boundless/soundtrack/

We may update this page from time to time; the version posted here is the one that applies. Questions, or a claim that will not clear? Email us through the contact page.