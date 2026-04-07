Survival Horror RPG
BREATHLESS
The first sign of the infection was memory loss. Then, for some, the change. They became the Breathless; ravenous dead who tore the world apart.
CH-01 // About
Shoot. Loot. Survive.
Breathless is a survival horror role-playing game where you play as survivors trying to stay alive in a world plagued by the undead. The original game fits on two sides of a letter-sized sheet of paper, making it the perfect game to print at home and enjoy for a nice and cozy zombie survival one shot.
CH-02 // New Edition
Frightmare Edition
Breathless is getting remastered as Breathless: Frightmare Edition, published by the amazing folks at Mythworks. Written by yours truly, with layout by Jack Panic of DNGN Club, art by Vil, adventures by M. Allen Hall.
CH-03 // Features
Breathless is...
CH-04 // Get the Game
Play Now
CH-05 // Live Feed
Now Playing
Watch Breathless in action. Survivors face the horde in this actual play session.
CH-06 // Transmissions Received
What People Are Saying
CH-07 // Signal Log
Elsewhere
CH-08 // Transmission
Find Survivors
Rules questions, playtest feedback, shared adventures, or just looking for a group.