Introduction
Breathless SRD
Renegades SRD
Nomadic SRD
What are Gasps
The Boy
Adventure Frame
Crafting
Declare a Truth
Flashback
Investigation Checks
Locker
The Oracles
Survivor Points
Talents
Transformation
Mythos and Eldritch Artifacts
farirpgs.com/breathless
SHOOT • LOOT • SURVIVE
A Survival Horror Role-Playing Game
The first sign of the infection was the memory loss. Then, for some, the change. Those became the Breathless; ravenous dead who tore the world apart. One bite wakes the sickness inside, and soon you join their endless swarm. You are alongside strangers, with one thing left to do is: LOOT, SHOOT, SURVIVE.
To create a character write their name, pronouns, and their prior occupation.
Characters rely on a set of 6 skills:
Assign a d10, a d8, and a d6 to three Skills you think the character is good at. Set the rest to d4. Then set the Loot Skill to d12, decide on an Item the character has with them, and note it down as a d10 Item.
During the game, one person acts as the game moderator (GM). The rest are players. The GM guides the story, presents challenges, and uses or improvises rules to handle uncertainty in the story. Players narrate their characters’ actions and play to find out what happens.
When a character tackles a challenge or tries to avoid a Consequence, their player makes a Check. The GM first determines the risks. The player then chooses the Skill that best fits their character’s approach and rolls the die that matches its rating. If another player character helps, they also make a Check but share the same risks. Keep and look at the highest result:
After the Check, every participant steps down the Skill they used by one step: d12 → d10 → d8 → d6 → d4. A die rating can never step above d12 or below d4.
The GM can use this procedure to test for luck; on a 1-2, things go wrong. On a 3-4, things are okay, but not ideal. On a 5+, things are great.
When the fiction has a significant impact on a Check, the GM sets the roll’s Position.
When a character performs a feat of pure determination, they may consume their Grit which acts as a single-use d12 to be rolled in place of a Skill die during a Check.
When a character faces a Consequence, the GM may inflict on them 1 to 3 Harm, depending on the severity of the threat.
Whenever a character reaches 5 Harm, they become Vulnerable.
From that point on, failing a Check could mean being taken out or sudden death.
When a character takes a second to Catch Their Breath, all their Skills reset to their initial ratings and their Grit is restored. This can happen even in moments of high tension. Afterward, the GM introduces a new Consequence to the whole group.
If multiple characters Catch Their Breath at the same time, it is resolved as a single event.
When a character finds a safe shelter and rests there for at least a day, they gain the same benefits as if they were Catching Their Breath, but without the GM prompting for any Consequence.
A Safe Rest also allows them to clear a set amount of Harm determined by the GM.
When a character scavenges a location, they make a Loot Check by rolling the die that matches their Loot Skill.
After the Check, the Loot Skill steps down.
A character may still Loot at d4, but at their own risk. Looting is only possible when the fiction allows for it.
Every Item a character carries has a die rating, from d4 to d12, that reflects its quality or quantity.
Whenever an Item is used, roll its die.
A character may try to repair an Item with a Check, as long as they have the right tools or skills. Characters can carry as many Items as the fiction allows. Items may improve a Check’s Position or lessen a Consequence.
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A community-supported Foundry VTT system package for Breathless games.