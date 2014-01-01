Brokur Longneck of House Grandrock has passed away and you are his only surviving relative(s). In his will, Brokur has bequeathed to you the cursed mines of the Long Belt, its dilapidated settlement, and the leadership of House Grandrock. However, other dwarf houses seek to overthrow you and take control of the valuable minerals hidden deep within those cold tunnels. To complicate matters further, most of the mines’ galleries are haunted by fire spitting demons from the underworld. Cleanse. Rebuild. Survive.

Stoneburner is a sci-fantasy solo-friendly demon-hunting community-building tabletop role-playing game.

Inspired by the new school revolution movement, players take on the role of a group of dwarves who must assume control of a demon haunted mine, along with its accompanying settlement. Settlement which they inherited after the death of their distant relative. The game focuses on the dwarves’ journey as they navigate the challenges of their new responsibilities, rebuild a new thriving community, and clear the mine of its fire spitting monsters.

Features

Survival-based core system based on Breathless.

Player facing mechanics, perfect for GM less or solo play.

Fast, and highly thematic character creation.

Ten character kits, including the Striker, Sinker, Sounder, Spellwinder, and the Stanchion.

Accessible mechanics for combat, looting, crafting, and even community management.

Numerous ways to generate badass space dwarves, dangerous mines, fire spitting creatures, characters, etc.

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