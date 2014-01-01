Stoneburner hero art

Stoneburner

Stoneburner is a sci-fantasy RPG about demon-hunting dwarves descending into haunted mines and fighting to rebuild a fractured underground settlement.

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Brokur Longneck of House Grandrock has passed away and you are his only surviving relative(s). In his will, Brokur has bequeathed to you the cursed mines of the Long Belt, its dilapidated settlement, and the leadership of House Grandrock. However, other dwarf houses seek to overthrow you and take control of the valuable minerals hidden deep within those cold tunnels. To complicate matters further, most of the mines’ galleries are haunted by fire spitting demons from the underworld. Cleanse. Rebuild. Survive.

Stoneburner is a sci-fantasy solo-friendly demon-hunting community-building tabletop role-playing game.

Inspired by the new school revolution movement, players take on the role of a group of dwarves who must assume control of a demon haunted mine, along with its accompanying settlement. Settlement which they inherited after the death of their distant relative. The game focuses on the dwarves’ journey as they navigate the challenges of their new responsibilities, rebuild a new thriving community, and clear the mine of its fire spitting monsters.

Features

  • Survival-based core system based on Breathless.

  • Player facing mechanics, perfect for GM less or solo play.

  • Fast, and highly thematic character creation.

  • Ten character kits, including the Striker, Sinker, Sounder, Spellwinder, and the Stanchion.

  • Accessible mechanics for combat, looting, crafting, and even community management.

  • Numerous ways to generate badass space dwarves, dangerous mines, fire spitting creatures, characters, etc.

Previews

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Quotes

Stoneburner is one of the most fun and approachable takes on the dungeon crawling concept that I have ever played. There is so much room to be inventive and original in a game that still has mechanical bite.

By James D'Amato

Merging Deep Rock Galactic, DOOM and The Expanse, Stoneburner might be the most wholesome horror game I know of.

By Andrew Girdwood

The impressions I had of this game in no way prepared me for what I was walking into. Stoneburner provides a highly unique science-fantasy gaming experience.

By Graeme Barber

I was able to craft and engage with my world with enough specificity and broadness to get me invested from the jump.

By Aaron Voigt

Stoneburner is an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a fun sci-fi fantasy dungeon crawler that can be played solo or co-op.

By Croaker's RPG Corner

Elsewhere

One Shot Podcast

A Stoneburner feature on the One Shot Podcast.

Stoneburner - Episode 1

A Stoneburner bonus episode by Errant Adventures.

Stoneburner one-shot

A Stoneburner one-shot actual play by Nerds With Dice RPG.

Stress Test"Fistful of Kobolds Part 2" - Stoneburner

A Stoneburner stress test actual play by Dead Set Gaming.

Stoneburner: Dwarves in Space! - Part 1

A Stoneburner actual play by Dungeon Punks.

Stoneburner: Dwarfs-in-space vs demons in a solo-friendly community-building RPG

A Geek Native feature on Stoneburner.

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A Preview Review of... Stoneburner!

A POCGamer preview review of Stoneburner.

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Review: Stoneburner - A Solo Friendly Sci-Fi Dwarven Adventure

A Croaker's RPG Corner review of Stoneburner.

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CRITIQUE - Stoneburner - Nettoyer, reconstruire et survivre dans l'espace

A video review of Stoneburner by Coup Critique.