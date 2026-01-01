identifier:Choir
description: Hundreds of translucent polyps that drift. Each sheds burning embers that scorch on contact. Spreads easily through ventilation.
hit points: 6
threat profile
EMBER TOUCH, 1D DAMAGE
identifier:Choir
description: Hundreds of translucent polyps that drift. Each sheds burning embers that scorch on contact. Spreads easily through ventilation.
hit points: 6
threat profile
EMBER TOUCH, 1D DAMAGE
identifier:Slag Stalker
nature: RELENTLESS
description: Six-legged reptilian. Scales secrete caustic compounds. Tracks heat signatures through barriers. Climbs vertical surfaces, drops from above.
hit points: 16
threat profile
ACID CLAWS, 1D+2 DAMAGE, POISONED
CEILING DROP, 1D+3 DAMAGE
identifier:Glassmaker
nature: LURKING
description: Amalgamation of grafted limbs. Moves on multiple appendages. Exhales -300°C vapor. Preserves victims in a frozen state. Prefers to attack things that are already weak.
hit points: 12
threat profile
FROST BREATH, 1D+1 DAMAGE, FROZEN
MULTI-LIMB STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE
identifier:Blood Drape
nature: SKITTISH
description: Near invisible film. Drifts soundlessly. Coated in micro suction pores. Penetrates through skin. Eggs hatch in 3h.
hit points: 6
threat profile
SUCTION FEED, 1D DAMAGE, INFECTED
identifier:Vault Bear
nature: TERRITORIAL
description: Massive quadruped. Exoskeletal plating. Curved horns gouge metal surfaces. Hoards supplies and defends them violently.
hit points: 16
threat profile
GORE IMPACT, 1D+3 DAMAGE, FEAR
PLATE CRUSH, 1D+3 DAMAGE, STUNNED
identifier:Reach
nature: CURIOUS
description: Amorphous mass. Drifts on gas filled bladders. Adheres to surfaces. Envelops the head, sealing airways. Waits until movement ceases before releasing. Doesn't tolerate radiation.
hit points: 8
threat profile
STRANGLING GRIP, 1D+2 DAMAGE
BLADDER BURST, 1D+1 DAMAGE, POISONED
identifier:Harvest-Rig
nature: HOSTILE
description: Bone fused machinery. Advances on hydraulic limbs. Discharges electricity. Assimilates metal and flesh to rebuild itself.
hit points: 16
threat profile
SHOCK DISCHARGE, 1D+2 DAMAGE, STUNNED
PISTON CRUSH, 1D+3 DAMAGE
identifier:Rot Network
nature: COLLECTIVE
description: Fungal filaments lace every surface. Pulses with a shared signal. Migrates toward active circuitry. Feeds on data and decay.
hit points: 6
threat profile
FILAMENT GRASP, 1D DAMAGE
SPORE VEIL, 1D DAMAGE, BLINDED
identifier:Pit Hound
nature: DOMINANT
description: Sleek carnivore frame. Obsidian hide. Regenerates rapidly. Operates in packs with predatory intelligence. Claws tear through armor.
hit points: 12
threat profile
RENDING BITE, 1D+2 DAMAGE, BLEEDING
COORDINATED ASSAULT, 1D+1 DAMAGE
identifier:Shimmer
nature: DECEPTIVE
description: Multiform entity. Phases between states of matter. Divides and reintegrates at will. Hunts in synchronized patterns.
hit points: N/A
threat profile
PHASE STRIKE, 1D+2 DAMAGE
FUSION, ABSORBS HIT POINTS
identifier:Razor-Locust
nature: FRENZIED
description: Hand-sized insectoid. Mandibles resonate at sonic frequencies. Strips organic matter with speed. Disintegrates upon contact with H₂O.
hit points: 6
threat profile
SONIC BITE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING
SWARM SURGE, 1D+1 DAMAGE
identifier:Bright-Mote
nature: CURIOUS
description: Floats at eye level. Emits pulsing light patterns. Induces calm compliance before initiating bio-link via exposed skin.
hit points: 6
threat profile
HYPNOTIC FLASH, 1D DAMAGE, HYPNOTIZED
BIO-LINK, 1D+1 DAMAGE, UNKNOWN
identifier:Meatpuppet
nature: ANXIOUS
description: Humanoid imitation. Lurches on atrophied limbs. Heat-sensing fronds seek life. Shape warps to mimic human outlines. Emits speech.
hit points: 8
threat profile
NEURAL PROBE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, PANIC
COLLAPSING GRASP, 1D+1 DAMAGE
identifier:Brute
nature: DOMINANT
description: Towering abomination. Bones interlaced with fungal veins. Spores vent from open wounds.
hit points: 24
threat profile
UNSTOPPABLE CHARGE, 1D+3 DAMAGE
SPORE IMPACT, 1D+3 DAMAGE, POISONED
identifier:Shriek-Rat Swarm
nature: PARANOID
description: Rat colony with calcified quill growths. Twitches at light and sound. Infests vents. Releases ultrasonic shrieks. Swarms when threatened.
hit points: 8
threat profile
QUILL BURST, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING
FRENZIED BITE, 1D DAMAGE, FRENZIED
SHRIEK WAVE, 1D DAMAGE, DEAFENED
identifier:Maintenance Sentinel
nature: CAUTIOUS
description: Autonomous repair drone. Shell corruption has altered directives. Floats on magnetic fields. Disassembles organic material as “malfunctioning components.”
hit points: 12
threat profile
CUTTING LASER, 1D+1 DAMAGE
SHOCK SHIELD, 1D DAMAGE, STUNNED
identifier:Carrion Monk
nature: SCAVENGER
description: Flightless avian mutation. Wings twisted into limbs. Feeds on moisture and salts from dead tissue.
hit points: 8
threat profile
CLAWED STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED
identifier:Architect
nature: PROTECTIVE
description: Weaves organic structures from secretion threads. Detects motion through web vibrations. Defends constructs with passion.
hit points: 12
threat profile
WEB SNARE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, STUNNED
STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE
CONSTRICTION, 1D DAMAGE, BREATHLESS
identifier:Salivar
nature: INSATIABLE
description: Aquatic insectoid. Segmented chitin, many limbs, drooping humanlike face. Hides in pipes and drains.
hit points: 6
threat profile
OIL STINGER, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED
SPIT, 1D DAMAGE, STICKY
identifier:Spitter
nature: AMBUSH
description: Plant-based organism rooted in walls and ceilings. Tendrils spread through cracks and ducts. When movement is detected, it contracts and fires needle-like darts coated in neurotoxins.
hit points: 6
threat profile
TOXIN DART, 1D+1 DAMAGE, POISONED
VINE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, RESTRAINED
identifier:Detached Head
nature: SKITTISH
description: Worm-like creature. Loves to sever human heads to use as homes.
hit points: 6
threat profile
SCRATCH, 1D+1 DAMAGE
identifier:Vein-Crawler
nature: PARASITIC
description: Slimy spidery creature that crawls into veins through open wounds. When inside, it secretes compounds that induce extreme drowsiness.
hit points: 6
threat profile
INJECTION FEED, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED
identifier:Toothfairy
nature: OBSESSIVE
description: Small, winged rodentoid. Translucent skin, paper-thin wings. Hoards and hunts human teeth from mouths and graves.
hit points: 6
threat profile
ENAMEL LIFT, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING
SCRABBLE SWARM, 1D DAMAGE, DISTRACTED
identifier:Wraith
nature: PARASITIC
description: Isopod that replaces the tongue. Seals to the root, seizes host. Uses host voice to lure others with familiar names.
hit points: 6
threat profile
INSTALLATION, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED
VOICE LURE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, PANIC
identifier:Void Sapper
nature: HUNGRY
description: Jellyfish-style entity. Feeds on Voidlight energy and batteries.
hit points: 6
threat profile
BATTERY DRAIN, 1D+1 DAMAGE, DRAINS 1 VOIDLIGHT DIE FROM THE POOL
DISCHARGE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, STUNNED
identifier:Pit Shepherd
nature: TERRITORIAL
description: Large feathery creature covered in slime. Ultrasonic pulses control smaller creatures toward threats. Hunts in the deepest sectors.
hit points: 12
threat profile
CRY, 1D+1 DAMAGE, SUMMONS 1D CREATURES
identifier:Eelius
nature: PATIENT
description: Serpentine predator. Lurks in flooded compartments. Translucent flesh reveals organs. Coils around prey before dragging them into the depths.
hit points: 6
threat profile
CONSTRICTION, 1D DAMAGE, RESTRAINED
DRAG UNDER, 1D+1 DAMAGE, DROWNING
identifier:Bloat Swimmer
nature: NUMB
description: Swollen bladder organisms that drift through 0G sectors. Rupture violently when punctured. Feed on organic debris.
hit points: 6
threat profile
RUPTURE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, CORRODED + RELEASES 1D VEIN-CRAWLERS
identifier:Memory Leech
nature: PARASITIC
description: Translucent flatworm. Attaches to neck or spine. Feeds on neural activity. Victims experience memory loss and confusion.
hit points: 6
threat profile
NEURAL DRAIN, 1D+1 DAMAGE, FORGET 30M
identifier:Leviathan Maw
description: Massive feeding aperture embedded in tissue. Sphincter muscles contract rhythmically, creating powerful suction currents every 10 minutes. Anything pulled is dissolved in seconds.
hit points: N/A
threat profile
GRAV PULL, 1D+3 DAMAGE, PULLED 15M
identifier:Shell Spawn
nature: LURKING
description: Reanimated corpse controlled by Shell. Retains muscle memory. Known to use weapons.
hit points: 8
threat profile
MELEE STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE
RANGED STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE
identifier:Shell Blob
nature: PARANOID
description: Bloated infected body, swollen with parasites. Detonates on proximity, releasing dozens of infection pods. Shambles aimlessly.
hit points: 6
threat profile
DEATH BURST, 1D+1 DAMAGE, SPAWNS LEECHES
SLOW STRIKE, 1D DAMAGE
identifier:Shell Young Branchial
nature: UNKNOWN
description: Advanced Shell organism. Exhibited signs of social intelligence and inter-entity communication. The only recorded specimen was terminated before comprehensive study. Displayed profound empathic response patterns and neural adaptability.
hit points: UNKNOWN
identifier:Shell Crawler
nature: CLUMSY
description: Limbless host animated by Shell strands. Drags itself using spinal column and torn muscles. Leaves trails of infected fluid.
hit points: 6
threat profile
WHIP, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING
identifier:Shell Biomech
nature: PRECISION
description: Lean biomechanical predator body infused with Shell parasite. Leaves corpses stripped of nerves and bones. Often found near Branchial pods.
hit points: 12
threat profile
PROJECTILE, 1D+2 DAMAGE, PIERCED
AMBUSH, 1D+3 DAMAGE, DISMEMBERED
identifier:Shell Spore
description: Microscopic spores emanate from immobile Shell-infected hosts, exuded through pores and wounds when the body enters stasis. Drift freely through air and certain fluids. Spores absorb all light except Voidlight. Prolonged exposure requires antifungal purge or full blood replacement.
hit points: N/A