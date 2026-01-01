Creatures

identifier:Choir

description: Hundreds of translucent polyps that drift. Each sheds burning embers that scorch on contact. Spreads easily through ventilation.

hit points: 6

threat profile

EMBER TOUCH, 1D DAMAGE

identifier:Slag Stalker

nature: RELENTLESS

description: Six-legged reptilian. Scales secrete caustic compounds. Tracks heat signatures through barriers. Climbs vertical surfaces, drops from above.

hit points: 16

threat profile

ACID CLAWS, 1D+2 DAMAGE, POISONED

CEILING DROP, 1D+3 DAMAGE

identifier:Glassmaker

nature: LURKING

description: Amalgamation of grafted limbs. Moves on multiple appendages. Exhales -300°C vapor. Preserves victims in a frozen state. Prefers to attack things that are already weak.

hit points: 12

threat profile

FROST BREATH, 1D+1 DAMAGE, FROZEN

MULTI-LIMB STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE

identifier:Blood Drape

nature: SKITTISH

description: Near invisible film. Drifts soundlessly. Coated in micro suction pores. Penetrates through skin. Eggs hatch in 3h.

hit points: 6

threat profile

SUCTION FEED, 1D DAMAGE, INFECTED

identifier:Vault Bear

nature: TERRITORIAL

description: Massive quadruped. Exoskeletal plating. Curved horns gouge metal surfaces. Hoards supplies and defends them violently.

hit points: 16

threat profile

GORE IMPACT, 1D+3 DAMAGE, FEAR

PLATE CRUSH, 1D+3 DAMAGE, STUNNED

identifier:Reach

nature: CURIOUS

description: Amorphous mass. Drifts on gas filled bladders. Adheres to surfaces. Envelops the head, sealing airways. Waits until movement ceases before releasing. Doesn't tolerate radiation.

hit points: 8

threat profile

STRANGLING GRIP, 1D+2 DAMAGE

BLADDER BURST, 1D+1 DAMAGE, POISONED

identifier:Harvest-Rig

nature: HOSTILE

description: Bone fused machinery. Advances on hydraulic limbs. Discharges electricity. Assimilates metal and flesh to rebuild itself.

hit points: 16

threat profile

SHOCK DISCHARGE, 1D+2 DAMAGE, STUNNED

PISTON CRUSH, 1D+3 DAMAGE

identifier:Rot Network

nature: COLLECTIVE

description: Fungal filaments lace every surface. Pulses with a shared signal. Migrates toward active circuitry. Feeds on data and decay.

hit points: 6

threat profile

FILAMENT GRASP, 1D DAMAGE

SPORE VEIL, 1D DAMAGE, BLINDED

identifier:Pit Hound

nature: DOMINANT

description: Sleek carnivore frame. Obsidian hide. Regenerates rapidly. Operates in packs with predatory intelligence. Claws tear through armor.

hit points: 12

threat profile

RENDING BITE, 1D+2 DAMAGE, BLEEDING

COORDINATED ASSAULT, 1D+1 DAMAGE

identifier:Shimmer

nature: DECEPTIVE

description: Multiform entity. Phases between states of matter. Divides and reintegrates at will. Hunts in synchronized patterns.

hit points: N/A

threat profile

PHASE STRIKE, 1D+2 DAMAGE

FUSION, ABSORBS HIT POINTS

identifier:Razor-Locust

nature: FRENZIED

description: Hand-sized insectoid. Mandibles resonate at sonic frequencies. Strips organic matter with speed. Disintegrates upon contact with H₂O.

hit points: 6

threat profile

SONIC BITE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING

SWARM SURGE, 1D+1 DAMAGE

identifier:Bright-Mote

nature: CURIOUS

description: Floats at eye level. Emits pulsing light patterns. Induces calm compliance before initiating bio-link via exposed skin.

hit points: 6

threat profile

HYPNOTIC FLASH, 1D DAMAGE, HYPNOTIZED

BIO-LINK, 1D+1 DAMAGE, UNKNOWN

identifier:Meatpuppet

nature: ANXIOUS

description: Humanoid imitation. Lurches on atrophied limbs. Heat-sensing fronds seek life. Shape warps to mimic human outlines. Emits speech.

hit points: 8

threat profile

NEURAL PROBE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, PANIC

COLLAPSING GRASP, 1D+1 DAMAGE

identifier:Brute

nature: DOMINANT

description: Towering abomination. Bones interlaced with fungal veins. Spores vent from open wounds.

hit points: 24

threat profile

UNSTOPPABLE CHARGE, 1D+3 DAMAGE

SPORE IMPACT, 1D+3 DAMAGE, POISONED

identifier:Shriek-Rat Swarm

nature: PARANOID

description: Rat colony with calcified quill growths. Twitches at light and sound. Infests vents. Releases ultrasonic shrieks. Swarms when threatened.

hit points: 8

threat profile

QUILL BURST, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING

FRENZIED BITE, 1D DAMAGE, FRENZIED

SHRIEK WAVE, 1D DAMAGE, DEAFENED

identifier:Maintenance Sentinel

nature: CAUTIOUS

description: Autonomous repair drone. Shell corruption has altered directives. Floats on magnetic fields. Disassembles organic material as “malfunctioning components.”

hit points: 12

threat profile

CUTTING LASER, 1D+1 DAMAGE

SHOCK SHIELD, 1D DAMAGE, STUNNED

identifier:Carrion Monk

nature: SCAVENGER

description: Flightless avian mutation. Wings twisted into limbs. Feeds on moisture and salts from dead tissue.

hit points: 8

threat profile

CLAWED STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED

identifier:Architect

nature: PROTECTIVE

description: Weaves organic structures from secretion threads. Detects motion through web vibrations. Defends constructs with passion.

hit points: 12

threat profile

WEB SNARE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, STUNNED

STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE

CONSTRICTION, 1D DAMAGE, BREATHLESS

identifier:Salivar

nature: INSATIABLE

description: Aquatic insectoid. Segmented chitin, many limbs, drooping humanlike face. Hides in pipes and drains.

hit points: 6

threat profile

OIL STINGER, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED

SPIT, 1D DAMAGE, STICKY

identifier:Spitter

nature: AMBUSH

description: Plant-based organism rooted in walls and ceilings. Tendrils spread through cracks and ducts. When movement is detected, it contracts and fires needle-like darts coated in neurotoxins.

hit points: 6

threat profile

TOXIN DART, 1D+1 DAMAGE, POISONED

VINE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, RESTRAINED

identifier:Detached Head

nature: SKITTISH

description: Worm-like creature. Loves to sever human heads to use as homes.

hit points: 6

threat profile

SCRATCH, 1D+1 DAMAGE

identifier:Vein-Crawler

nature: PARASITIC

description: Slimy spidery creature that crawls into veins through open wounds. When inside, it secretes compounds that induce extreme drowsiness.

hit points: 6

threat profile

INJECTION FEED, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED

identifier:Toothfairy

nature: OBSESSIVE

description: Small, winged rodentoid. Translucent skin, paper-thin wings. Hoards and hunts human teeth from mouths and graves.

hit points: 6

threat profile

ENAMEL LIFT, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING

SCRABBLE SWARM, 1D DAMAGE, DISTRACTED

identifier:Wraith

nature: PARASITIC

description: Isopod that replaces the tongue. Seals to the root, seizes host. Uses host voice to lure others with familiar names.

hit points: 6

threat profile

INSTALLATION, 1D+1 DAMAGE, INFECTED

VOICE LURE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, PANIC

identifier:Void Sapper

nature: HUNGRY

description: Jellyfish-style entity. Feeds on Voidlight energy and batteries.

hit points: 6

threat profile

BATTERY DRAIN, 1D+1 DAMAGE, DRAINS 1 VOIDLIGHT DIE FROM THE POOL

DISCHARGE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, STUNNED

identifier:Pit Shepherd

nature: TERRITORIAL

description: Large feathery creature covered in slime. Ultrasonic pulses control smaller creatures toward threats. Hunts in the deepest sectors.

hit points: 12

threat profile

CRY, 1D+1 DAMAGE, SUMMONS 1D CREATURES

identifier:Eelius

nature: PATIENT

description: Serpentine predator. Lurks in flooded compartments. Translucent flesh reveals organs. Coils around prey before dragging them into the depths.

hit points: 6

threat profile

CONSTRICTION, 1D DAMAGE, RESTRAINED

DRAG UNDER, 1D+1 DAMAGE, DROWNING

identifier:Bloat Swimmer

nature: NUMB

description: Swollen bladder organisms that drift through 0G sectors. Rupture violently when punctured. Feed on organic debris.

hit points: 6

threat profile

RUPTURE, 1D+1 DAMAGE, CORRODED + RELEASES 1D VEIN-CRAWLERS

identifier:Memory Leech

nature: PARASITIC

description: Translucent flatworm. Attaches to neck or spine. Feeds on neural activity. Victims experience memory loss and confusion.

hit points: 6

threat profile

NEURAL DRAIN, 1D+1 DAMAGE, FORGET 30M

identifier:Leviathan Maw

description: Massive feeding aperture embedded in tissue. Sphincter muscles contract rhythmically, creating powerful suction currents every 10 minutes. Anything pulled is dissolved in seconds.

hit points: N/A

threat profile

GRAV PULL, 1D+3 DAMAGE, PULLED 15M

identifier:Shell Spawn

nature: LURKING

description: Reanimated corpse controlled by Shell. Retains muscle memory. Known to use weapons.

hit points: 8

threat profile

MELEE STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE

RANGED STRIKE, 1D+1 DAMAGE

identifier:Shell Blob

nature: PARANOID

description: Bloated infected body, swollen with parasites. Detonates on proximity, releasing dozens of infection pods. Shambles aimlessly.

hit points: 6

threat profile

DEATH BURST, 1D+1 DAMAGE, SPAWNS LEECHES

SLOW STRIKE, 1D DAMAGE

identifier:Shell Young Branchial

nature: UNKNOWN

description: Advanced Shell organism. Exhibited signs of social intelligence and inter-entity communication. The only recorded specimen was terminated before comprehensive study. Displayed profound empathic response patterns and neural adaptability.

hit points: UNKNOWN

identifier:Shell Crawler

nature: CLUMSY

description: Limbless host animated by Shell strands. Drags itself using spinal column and torn muscles. Leaves trails of infected fluid.

hit points: 6

threat profile

WHIP, 1D+1 DAMAGE, BLEEDING

identifier:Shell Biomech

nature: PRECISION

description: Lean biomechanical predator body infused with Shell parasite. Leaves corpses stripped of nerves and bones. Often found near Branchial pods.

hit points: 12

threat profile

PROJECTILE, 1D+2 DAMAGE, PIERCED

AMBUSH, 1D+3 DAMAGE, DISMEMBERED

identifier:Shell Spore

description: Microscopic spores emanate from immobile Shell-infected hosts, exuded through pores and wounds when the body enters stasis. Drift freely through air and certain fluids. Spores absorb all light except Voidlight. Prolonged exposure requires antifungal purge or full blood replacement.

hit points: N/A