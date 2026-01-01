Welcome

This is the Voidlight Terminal Edition: the complete Voidlight rulebook, available in your browser, for free, under an open license.

If you are not familiar with what Voidlight is, it is a sci-fi horror dungeon crawl with old-school grit and modern design, built for a GM and 2-4 players, or for solo and co-op play. You owe so much to the Concord Corporation that you had no choice but to enlist as a Delver in the Gut, crawling through the innards of a space-faring monster in search of lost treasures, while fending off the dark. You can read more on the Voidlight page.

This edition contains the exact same text as what you find in the PDF version of the game, but is entirely free, open-licensed, and available for you to use in this web format. You can read it chapter by chapter using the navigation on the left, and jump between sections using each chapter’s table of contents.

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